Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE RELACIONES INDUSTRI...
Implementación del Programa de Socialización a la empresa Don Pepe Lara Distribuidora de Alimentos C.A. La socialización e...
predominante en la organización, las actividades desarrolladas, los desafíos y recompensas, el estilo de administración, e...
importante de la empresa, como son las salidas de emergencia, las rutas de evacuación, áreas de peligro o restringidas, ár...
 Áreas de servicio al personal.  Reglamento interior de trabajo.  Actividades recreativas de la empresa. Ubicación del ...
Las seis actividades que conforman la segunda fase se llevarán a cabo en un día, el cual será el primer día de trabajo de ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Programa de Socializacion. Logistica

33 views

Published on

Gabriela Orzatti
C.I: 26.838.705
Gestión de Recursos Humanos II

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Programa de Socializacion. Logistica

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE RELACIONES INDUSTRIALES PROGRAMA DE SOCIALIZACIÓN DON PEPE LARA DISTRIBUIDORA DE ALIMENTOS C.A. CABUDARE, JULIO DE 2020 Autora: Gabriela Orzatti C.I: 26.838.705 Docente: Marieta Jerak Gestión de Recursos Humanos II
  2. 2. Implementación del Programa de Socialización a la empresa Don Pepe Lara Distribuidora de Alimentos C.A. La socialización es un proceso que tiene mucha influencia en la lealtad de los colaboradores a lo largo de la relación laboral. Este programa debe ser considerado como una inversión, pues como resultado se contará con colaboradores motivados al iniciar y desarrollar sus labores con éxito, lo que redunda en mayor satisfacción laboral, mejor desempeño en el trabajo. También tiene importancia en cuanto al conocimiento que los colaboradores tengan sobre la empresa y de las funciones del puesto de trabajo, les permitirá utilizar sus habilidades y la energía para obtener productividad que la empresa necesita, esto se debe ver reflejado en la disminución de costos por errores en el trabajo que muchas veces se debe al desconocimiento de la información relacionada con la empresa, este programa debe contribuir a la reducción del índice de rotación. El objetivo de este trabajo es proporcionar a la empresa Don Pepe Lara Distribuidora de Alimentos, C.A. un programa de socialización para los trabajadores de nuevo ingreso, que permita la adaptación de las personas a la organización y a los puestos de trabajo en el menor tiempo posible, así como una buena relación con sus compañeros de trabajo y propiciando con ello un incremento de la productividad. La Socialización tiene tres fases: 1. Fase de Anticipación: Está definida por los procesos de captación y selección. La socialización se inicia cuando el candidato conoce el futuro ambiente de trabajo, la cultura
  3. 3. predominante en la organización, las actividades desarrolladas, los desafíos y recompensas, el estilo de administración, entre otros. Incluso antes que el candidato sea aceptado, el proceso de selección le permite obtener información y observar cómo funciona la organización y cómo se comportan las personas que conviven con ella. Actividades para llevar a cabo esta fase:  Anuncio de oferta laboral  Publicación de oferta laboral  Marketing online  Envío de folletos con misión, visión y valores organizacionales Estas actividades se realizan antes de que el empleado ingrese a la nómina de la organización como un trabajador formal. 2. Fase de Encuentro: El individuo enfrenta la posible dicotomía entre sus expectativas sobre el puesto, sus compañeros, sus supervisores y la organización en general. El nuevo empleado obtiene un conocimiento de lo que realmente es la organización, y tiende a comprender que las expectativas y la realidad pueden diferir. Actividades para llevar a cabo esta fase: Bienvenida a la empresa: Esto es, apoyar el ingreso del nuevo empleado a la empresa en forma cordial, invitándole desde el inicio a sentir confianza, gusto y compromiso. Recorrido por las instalaciones: Recorrer la empresa con el empleado y asegurarse de que haya entendido con claridad cada punto
  4. 4. importante de la empresa, como son las salidas de emergencia, las rutas de evacuación, áreas de peligro o restringidas, áreas de recreación en los tiempos de descansos, etc. Presentación de los nuevos colaboradores al personal: Es especialmente importante presentar al nuevo empleado con el grupo de trabajo. De la bienvenida que le den, depende muchas veces la futura integración del trabajador con sus compañeros. Hay que presentarlo, diciendo su nombre, el puesto que va a ocupar y desde cuándo, y encargarle a alguien del personal que le dé la bienvenida por parte del grupo de trabajo. Inducción a las políticas generales: Este apartado se refiere a los lineamientos generales de la empresa, a las normas y responsabilidades, y a las prestaciones. Los puntos que se deben incluir son los siguientes:  Horario general de trabajo. Horas de comida, horario de descanso. Sanciones correspondientes. Uso de tarjeta o reloj de entradas y salidas.  Día, lugar y hora de pago. Políticas en cuanto a tiempo extra, manejo de compensaciones e incrementos de salario.  Qué se debe hacer cuando se falta.  Vacaciones y días feriados. Cuál es el periodo vacacional y cómo se pide.  Normas de seguridad. Cuáles son los lineamientos de seguridad e higiene que existen en la empresa. En dónde está ubicado el botiquín, qué contiene y cuándo se puede hacer uso de él. En dónde están los extinguidores, la escalera de emergencia, etcétera.
  5. 5.  Áreas de servicio al personal.  Reglamento interior de trabajo.  Actividades recreativas de la empresa. Ubicación del trabajador en su puesto: En este punto se explica al nuevo empleado en qué consiste específicamente su puesto, se le ubica dentro de la empresa y se le dice cómo lo debe desarrollar. Los puntos que se deben desarrollar son los siguientes:  Nombre del puesto.  Objetivo del puesto. Por qué y para qué está hecho este puesto.  Funciones del puesto. Es decir, las labores que están a cargo del empleado.  Qué se espera que logre con sus funciones el empleado. Dinámica de integración: Hay dinámicas de integración laboral que obligan a los trabajadores a cooperar en una situación difícil. Esto contribuye a agilizar la toma de decisiones y aprender a establecer prioridades. En la dinámica llamada «La isla desierta» los equipos deben imaginar que participan en una prueba de supervivencia en una isla desierta y solo pueden llevarse 5 objetos de una lista de 10 (estos números pueden variar dependiendo de cómo plantees la actividad). En la lista se pueden incluir objetos de caza, comida, bebidas, herramientas, ropa y demás. El equipo debe llegar a un acuerdo sobre cuáles objetos podrían ser de mayor utilidad para esta aventura. Con esta actividad el nuevo trabajador tendrá la oportunidad de integrarse con sus compañeros y evaluar el criterio de cada uno.
  6. 6. Las seis actividades que conforman la segunda fase se llevarán a cabo en un día, el cual será el primer día de trabajo de los nuevos colaboradores en la empresa Don Pepe Lara Distribuidora de Alimentos C.A. Fase de Cambio o Adquisición: Los miembros nuevos se sienten cómodos en la organización y sus equipos de trabajo. En esta situación, habrán asimilado las normas de la organización y de sus compañeros, de tal manera que las comprenden y la aceptan Actividades para llevar a cabo esta fase:  Evaluación y retroalimentación de los conocimientos adquiridos  Supervisión del nuevo trabajador  Finalización del programa de Socialización Las tres actividades de la tercera fase se llevarán a cabo de quince a treinta días después del ingreso de los nuevos trabajadores. Presupuesto del Programa de Socialización Especificación Costo Publicidad/Anuncios 150$ Refrigerios/Pasapalos 123$ Material Impreso/Instructivos 5$ TOTAL 278$

×