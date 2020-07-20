Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
E T A P A I Y I I Debido a la pandemia que se esta viviendo, la primera etapa del taller consta de utilizarnos a nosotros ...
P R O C E S O P R O Y E C T O F I N A L A lo largo del semestre hemos construido e investigado sobre paraboloides hiperból...
F U N D A M E N T O Y R E S U L T A D O F I N A L De la practica de construcciones tensiles, volvemos al conocimiento bási...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Laminas Finales, Taller Topológico 2020

51 views

Published on

Laminas Finales, Taller Topológico 2020

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Laminas Finales, Taller Topológico 2020

  1. 1. E T A P A I Y I I Debido a la pandemia que se esta viviendo, la primera etapa del taller consta de utilizarnos a nosotros mismos,centrándonos en nuestro rostro,explorando sus curvas y lineas que representan la estructura esencial de nuestra cara. Como consecuencia a la contingencia social surge el problema de ¿Cómo protegerse del corona-virus?. No obstante las mascarillas ya no son lo suficientemente efectivas , debido a que no solo hay que proteger las vías respiratorias, sino que el rostro en su totalidad. Dando inicio a un nuevo concepto; “Cobertores Faciales”. Lasegundaetapadeltallerconstade unainvestigaciónycomprensión practica de membranas tensiles, tanto como paraboloides hiperbólicos, arquitectura textil y estructuras tensadas. Fig. 1 Bosquejo de curvas y líneas esenciales del rostro. Fig. 3 Abstracción del Rostro (Lateral) Etapa IIEtapa I Rostro Fig. 1 Planimetría del rostro. Comprendiendo la estructura a fondo del rostro, distinguiendo su superficie curva y paraboloidepormediode líneasesencialesaldibujarnuestracara(fig.1),damospaso alaabstracción en papel.Con laayudade pliegues curvos que generan concavidades y convexidades, construimos el volumen del rostro. Rescatando ojos, labios, cejas que van de forma externa al rostro. Construyendo la abstracción de nuestro rostro (fig. 4), se van formando piezas, que al unirlas forman nuestra cabeza. Estas al situarlas abiertas en una superficie plana, dan lugar a la “planimetría”, que parte de una sola unidad (fig.2). Cobertor Facial Fig. 1 Planimetría “Cobertor Facial” Fig. 1 Lámina “Manual Instructivo” Con el objetivo de protegernos del Covid-19, nace el concepto de “Cobertor Facial” donde se busca que a través del plegado se puede generar una protección al rostro en su totalidad. Diseñando un elemento rígido con materiales reutilizados (fig. 3), que nace desde una sola unidad plana y, que por medio de plegados tanto rectos como curvos se logre abordar las particularidades y volumen del rostro. Pensando en un agarre novedoso, mas allá del típico agarre en las orejas. Necesitamos que este cobertor facial, se puede construir de manera fácil y practica para las personas. Por medio del desarrollo planimétrico del total de las partes (fig. 1), y el lenguaje de signos que seria el desarrollo de un manual para la construcción del cobertor desde cero (fig. 2). Fig. 4 Abstracción del Rostro (Frontal) Fig. 3 Cobertor Facial (Frontal) Fig. 4 Cobertor Facial (Lateral) Tensoestructuras Indagando sobre paraboloide hiperbólico, arquitectura textil y estructuras tensadas damos paso a un conocimiento más practico,donde se desarrollo la construcción de una membrana tensil. Con la ayuda de una tela elástica,vamos reconociendo la tensión que se genera a la hora de colocarla sobre una estructura rígida, reconociendo puntos claves donde se debe cocer o estancar la tela (fig.1), para lograr una tensión correcta ,disminuyendo el desgaste de esta. Como primera instancia ,la inspiración se baso en una gran carpa,con una estructura masrectaytriangular(fig 3.), dondealahoradetensarycolocareltextilestapresento un mayor desgaste. Por medio de esta problemática se cambio la estructura a una mas circular,modificando los triángulos porsemi elipses en las entradas-salidas.Esto genero menos desgaste al cocer,logrando la forma de una carpa largayamplia (fig.4). Fig. 3 “TensoEstructura I” Fig. 4 “TensoEstructura II” Fig. 2 Lámina “TensoEstructura II” Fig. 1 Croquis “TensoEstructura II”
  2. 2. P R O C E S O P R O Y E C T O F I N A L A lo largo del semestre hemos construido e investigado sobre paraboloides hiperbólicos, arquitectura textil y estructuras tensadas. Conociendoestosconceptos,realizamosuninvestigaciónsobrealgún edificio , objeto o curva relacionado con paraboloide hiperbólico. Con el objetivo de diferir algún rasgo o característica particular, para utilizarlo como inspiración o proyección para el proyecto final. Para el proyecto final debemos construir una estructura que debe abarcar un espacio de 300m2, con una capacidad pensada para 300 personas. En una superficie de arena en su mayoría, en Ciudad Abierta, Ritoque.A escala 1:25 (80x60cm). Fig. 1 Croquis “Estructura TensadaI” Fig. 4 Estructura Tensada I Primera Propuesta Mi investigación fue del edificio “Burj Al Arab”de Dubai, inspirado en una embarcación de vela, con aros horizontales, y el textil tensado entre estos, convirtiéndose en un conjunto de paneles rígidos (paraboloide hiperbólico) , reposando en una estabilidad perfecta. En la creación de una sombra por medio de una estructura tensada, la inspiración se presento de los arcos horizontales cóncavos del edificio “burj al arab”. Recreando su curva, reproduciendola de manera paralela (fig.1). Laestructuraserealizoenunaescalade1:40,dentrode50x37,5cm.Cuentacondosentradas-salida de mayor altura, que van disminuyendo parcialmente hasta la mitad, para luego ir aumentando su altura, en la siguiente entrada-salida (fig.4) . Para que se aprecie mejor la idea de la estructura, se ubico vectorizada sobre un fondo parecido al de Ciudad Abierta, Ritoque. Logrando una proyección de construcción mas real a la hora de presentar. La segunda propuesta se desarrolla a escala 1:25 dentro de 80x60cm. Nace la forma final aun por medio de la curva cóncava que se genera en los arcos horizontales del “Burj Al Arab”.A diferencia de la propuesta I, esta no se refleja de manera paralela,si no que se proyecta en su totalidad formando la curva de principio a fin (fig.1). Siguiendo la curvatura y abstrayendola a una estructura tensada, se cambiaron las medidas de entradas-salidas disminuyendo su altura, aumentando en el medio de la estructura para luego volver a disminuir en la siguiente entrada-salida. Esto genera una amplitud en la estructura y lograra ser mas cómodo a la hora de abarcar a 300 personas (fig.4). En la propuesta I, en el textil se generaban curvas convexas en cada semi elipse siendo esto un gran error debido a que se buscaba una curva contraria a esa. Debido a esto en esta nueva propuesta se eliminaron esas curvas, descartando la construcción de una semi elipse de cada lado, quedando 7 semi elipses. Esto libero tensión en la tela, disminuyendo la curva convexa. Fig. 4 Estructura Tensada II Segunda Propuesta Fig. 2 Vista Frontal Fig. 4 Vista Lateral Fig. 2 Vista Lateral Fig. 3 Vista Frontal Fig. 1 Croquis “Estructura Tensada II” Teselación Al construir la estructura en un material rígido, la separe en dos mitades, para luego rescatar 3 unidades básicas curvas para la construcción en volumen. Con la ayuda de semi cortes curvos y semicortes en forma de trapecio por cada unidad, al curvar el papel, este logro mantener la curva concava que se buscaba (fig.1). Al ser una maqueta simétrica, esta se forma por 3 pares de piezas, “ABC”.Al juntarlas forman am- bos lados, dejando dos grandes unidades que finalmente se unen en la mitad de la maqueta. Con la ayuda de pestañas de 3mm de zigzag,se unen cada pieza con su respectivo sucesor. Esta forma se eligió por la curva a la cual se une. Fig. 3 Vista Lateral Fig. 2 PlanimetríaFig. 2 Unidad Básica
  3. 3. F U N D A M E N T O Y R E S U L T A D O F I N A L De la practica de construcciones tensiles, volvemos al conocimiento básico entregado al comienzo del taller, donde aprendimos que con pliegues curvos generamos convexidades, concavidades y finalmente el volumen de un objeto o estructura. La propuesta final presenta una curva debido a la tensión que se genera. Recreamos la curva en un material rígido por medio de figuras geométricas, con la ayuda de pliegues, curvaturas y semicortes, generamos esta curva cóncava. Esto va de la mano con la planimetría, ampliando la tela en una superficie plana, destacando la unidad básica. Fundamento La construcción de la propuesta final viene proyectada del rasgo particular de los arcos horizontales del edificio “Burj Al Arab”. Desarrollado en su totalidad en la maqueta, de principio a fin,visto de manera frontal o lateral se distingue la curva. Las curvaturas están presentes en toda la estructura, tanto en la materialidad rígida en forma de semielipse, como en las entradas-salidas e interior de este. Al ser una estructura en su mayor parte cerrada,se busca acoger a los estudiantes en épocas frías, por esto las entradas a la estructura son de menor tamaño que el interior, asi se mantiene el calor. Siendo un lugar cómodo y cálido para las clases y tiempos libres. Resultado La propuesta final, se realizo a escala 1:25 dentro de un plano de 80x60cm.. Cuenta con 7 semielipses, que sostienen el textil, en este caso el papel. Este esta formando por 3 unidades básicas, cada una de ellas cuenta con 7 semicortes curvos y 15 semicortes verticales, formando trapecios. Con la ayuda de estos semicortes,se logra el rasgo particular al unir cada parte sobrepuestas a la estructura. Fig. 1 Vista Habitada Fig. 2 Vista Frontal Fig. 3 Vista Lateral II Fig. 1 Vista Lateral I

×