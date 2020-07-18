Bitácora Taller Topológico Multiescalar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 TALLER TOPOLÓGICO MULTIESCALAR2020 GABRIELA A. MARÍN ARAYA Taller a cargo de: Marcelo Araya Carla Guerrero
2 Indice: Semana 17 de Marzo.................................................................................................
3 Estructuras curvas del rostro SEMANA 17 DE MARZO BITÁCORA
4 Encargo 1 SEMANA 17 DE MARZO
5 Conociendo nuestro Rostro SEMANA 17 DE MARZO Por medio de bosquejos,vamos dibujando nuestro rostro, conociendo las linea...
6 SEMANA 17 DE MARZO Rostro en papel Rostro en yeso Al situar el papel contra nuestro rostro, se acentúa la forma de la na...
7 SEMANA 24 DE MARZO Cabeza en Papel
8 SEMANA 31 DE MARZO Patronaje Realizar una planimetría del rostro tridimensional debe estar unido y conectado. Se observa...
9 SEMANA 31 DE MARZO
10 SEMANA 31 DE MARZO Láminas
11 SEMANA 14 DE ABRIL ¿Cómo vincular nuestro estudio con la contingencia?
12 SEMANA 14 DE ABRIL Encargo 1 12
13 SEMANA 14 DE ABRIL Cobertor Facial I 13
14 SEMANA 21 DE ABRIL ¿Qué rasgos le otorgo al cobertor facial? Lámina Mascarilla Costura Puede partir de una mascarilla, ...
15 Encargo 2 SEMANA 21 DE ABRIL Entrega: Viernes 24/4 - Presentación y desarrollo del encargo -Imágenes y vídeos del proto...
16 SEMANA 21 DE ABRIL Cobertor Facial II Se cambio por lana, recorriendo toda la cabeza PLANIMETRÍA
17 SEMANA 28 DE ABRIL ¿Qué es lo intransable de mi cobertor facial?
18 SEMANA 28 DE ABRIL Encargo 3
19 SEMANA 28 DE ABRIL Cobertor facial III Cambios: - Agarre a la cabeza, más firme - Vista aún mas amplia - Lamina para vi...
20 SEMANA 5 DE MAYO ¿Cómo expreso mi idea a un otro?
21 SEMANA 5 DE MAYO Encargo 4
22 Prototipo Final (Cobertor Facial IIII) SEMANA 12 DE MAYO
23 SEMANA 12 DE MAYO Manual Instructivo
24 SEMANA 12 DE MAYO LÁMINAS :Manual Instructivo 24
25 SEMANA 12 DE MAYO LÁMINAS :Manual Instructivo
26 SEMANA 19 DE MAYO Construcción de Membrana Tensada Autosoportante I Membranas Flexibles
27 SEMANA 19 DE MAYO
28 SEMANA 19 DE MAYO Prototipo I
29 SEMANA 26 DE MAYO Construcción de Membrana Tensada Autosoportante II
30 SEMANA 26 DE MAYO Prototipo II 30
31 Láminas “Membrana Tensada Autosoportante” SEMANA 26 DE MAYO 31
32 SEMANA 2 DE JUNIO Prototipo Final
33 SEMANA 2 DE JUNIO “BURJ AL ARAB”
34 Infografía, Ideas Se eligió el edificio, “Burj Al Arab”, Dubai SEMANA 2 DE JUNIO
35 Infografía SEMANA 2 DE JUNIO
36 SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO Construcción de una sombra por medio de una estructura tensada I
37 SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO Rasgo Destacado
38 SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO Medidas
39 SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO
40 Láminas “Estructura Tensil I” SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO
41 SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO Vistas “Estructura Tensil I”
42 SEMANA 23 DE JUNIO Construcción de una sombra por medio de una estructura tensada II
43 SEMANA 23 DE JUNIO Medidas
44 Láminas “Estructura Tensil II” SEMANA 23 DE JUNIO 44
45 Vistas “Estructura Tensil II” SEMANA 23 DE JUNIO
46 Desarrollo de la forma, planimetría y patronaje SEMANA 30 DE JUNIO
47 SEMANA 30 DE JUNIO
48 SEMANA 30 DE JUNIO Planimetría
49 Medidas SEMANA 30 DE JUNIO
50 SEMANA 7 DE JULIO 2ª Propuesta Planimetría
51 SEMANA 7 DE JULIO
52 SEMANA 7 DE JULIO
53 SEMANA 7 DE JULIO Medidas
54 Láminas “Planimetría” SEMANA 7 DE JULIOSEMANA 7 DE JULIO
55 SEMANA 14 DE JULIO Vistas “Estructura de Papel”
56 SEMANA 15 DE JULIO 56 Corrección General
57 Medidas InDesign SEMANA 15 DE JULIO
58 SEMANA 15 DE JULIO Láminas “Planimetria Corrección” En estas laminas, corregí las medidas, cambiando de centímetros a m...
5959 SEMANA 14 DE JULIO Vistas “Estructura de Papel Corrección”
  1. 1. 1 TALLER TOPOLÓGICO MULTIESCALAR2020 GABRIELA A. MARÍN ARAYA Taller a cargo de: Marcelo Araya Carla Guerrero
  2. 2. 2 Indice: Semana 17 de Marzo.............................................................................................................................3 Semana 24 de Marzo............................................................................................................................7 Semana 31 de Marzo............................................................................................................................8 Semana 14 de Abril ...............................................................................................................................11 Semana 21 de Abril ...............................................................................................................................14 Semana 28 de Abril................................................................................................................................17 Semana 5 de Mayo................................................................................................................................20 Semana 12 de Mayo..............................................................................................................................22 Semana 19 de Mayo ............................................................................................................................26 Semana 26 de Mayo.............................................................................................................................29 Semana 2 de Junio.................................................................................................................................32 Semana 16 de Junio...............................................................................................................................26 Semana 23 de Junio...............................................................................................................................42 Semana 30 de Junio..............................................................................................................................46 Semana 7 de Julio...................................................................................................................................50 Semana 14 de Julio.................................................................................................................................56
  3. 3. 3 Estructuras curvas del rostro SEMANA 17 DE MARZO BITÁCORA
  4. 4. 4 Encargo 1 SEMANA 17 DE MARZO
  5. 5. 5 Conociendo nuestro Rostro SEMANA 17 DE MARZO Por medio de bosquejos,vamos dibujando nuestro rostro, conociendo las lineas fuer- tes que forman este, tanto como los rasgos distintivos que poseemos.
  6. 6. 6 SEMANA 17 DE MARZO Rostro en papel Rostro en yeso Al situar el papel contra nuestro rostro, se acentúa la forma de la nariz, labios y barbilla. Reconociendo estos como los rasgos mas propios de nuestro rostro Para conocer mejor mi rostro, decidí ha- cer una mascara de yeso. Reconociendo mis facciones y curvas únicas, facilitan- do el comienzo del trabajo en papel.
  7. 7. 7 SEMANA 24 DE MARZO Cabeza en Papel
  8. 8. 8 SEMANA 31 DE MARZO Patronaje Realizar una planimetría del rostro tridimensional debe estar unido y conectado. Se observan 2 tipos de líneas: • Continua: Cortar • Descontinua: Semicortes “Labios, Cejas y Ojos van de forma Externa” 8
  9. 9. 9 SEMANA 31 DE MARZO
  10. 10. 10 SEMANA 31 DE MARZO Láminas
  11. 11. 11 SEMANA 14 DE ABRIL ¿Cómo vincular nuestro estudio con la contingencia?
  12. 12. 12 SEMANA 14 DE ABRIL Encargo 1 12
  13. 13. 13 SEMANA 14 DE ABRIL Cobertor Facial I 13
  14. 14. 14 SEMANA 21 DE ABRIL ¿Qué rasgos le otorgo al cobertor facial? Lámina Mascarilla Costura Puede partir de una mascarilla, creándola con papel reciclado. Elástico
  15. 15. 15 Encargo 2 SEMANA 21 DE ABRIL Entrega: Viernes 24/4 - Presentación y desarrollo del encargo -Imágenes y vídeos del prototipo -Dibujos Esquemáticos -Avance de la investigación
  16. 16. 16 SEMANA 21 DE ABRIL Cobertor Facial II Se cambio por lana, recorriendo toda la cabeza PLANIMETRÍA
  17. 17. 17 SEMANA 28 DE ABRIL ¿Qué es lo intransable de mi cobertor facial?
  18. 18. 18 SEMANA 28 DE ABRIL Encargo 3
  19. 19. 19 SEMANA 28 DE ABRIL Cobertor facial III Cambios: - Agarre a la cabeza, más firme - Vista aún mas amplia - Lamina para visión - Más comodidad Como conectar tiras a la cabe- za, para mas firmeza
  20. 20. 20 SEMANA 5 DE MAYO ¿Cómo expreso mi idea a un otro?
  21. 21. 21 SEMANA 5 DE MAYO Encargo 4
  22. 22. 22 Prototipo Final (Cobertor Facial IIII) SEMANA 12 DE MAYO
  23. 23. 23 SEMANA 12 DE MAYO Manual Instructivo
  24. 24. 24 SEMANA 12 DE MAYO LÁMINAS :Manual Instructivo 24
  25. 25. 25 SEMANA 12 DE MAYO LÁMINAS :Manual Instructivo
  26. 26. 26 SEMANA 19 DE MAYO Construcción de Membrana Tensada Autosoportante I Membranas Flexibles
  27. 27. 27 SEMANA 19 DE MAYO
  28. 28. 28 SEMANA 19 DE MAYO Prototipo I
  29. 29. 29 SEMANA 26 DE MAYO Construcción de Membrana Tensada Autosoportante II
  30. 30. 30 SEMANA 26 DE MAYO Prototipo II 30
  31. 31. 31 Láminas “Membrana Tensada Autosoportante” SEMANA 26 DE MAYO 31
  32. 32. 32 SEMANA 2 DE JUNIO Prototipo Final
  33. 33. 33 SEMANA 2 DE JUNIO “BURJ AL ARAB”
  34. 34. 34 Infografía, Ideas Se eligió el edificio, “Burj Al Arab”, Dubai SEMANA 2 DE JUNIO
  35. 35. 35 Infografía SEMANA 2 DE JUNIO
  36. 36. 36 SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO Construcción de una sombra por medio de una estructura tensada I
  37. 37. 37 SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO Rasgo Destacado
  38. 38. 38 SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO Medidas
  39. 39. 39 SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO
  40. 40. 40 Láminas “Estructura Tensil I” SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO
  41. 41. 41 SEMANA 16 DE JUNIO Vistas “Estructura Tensil I”
  42. 42. 42 SEMANA 23 DE JUNIO Construcción de una sombra por medio de una estructura tensada II
  43. 43. 43 SEMANA 23 DE JUNIO Medidas
  44. 44. 44 Láminas “Estructura Tensil II” SEMANA 23 DE JUNIO 44
  45. 45. 45 Vistas “Estructura Tensil II” SEMANA 23 DE JUNIO
  46. 46. 46 Desarrollo de la forma, planimetría y patronaje SEMANA 30 DE JUNIO
  47. 47. 47 SEMANA 30 DE JUNIO
  48. 48. 48 SEMANA 30 DE JUNIO Planimetría
  49. 49. 49 Medidas SEMANA 30 DE JUNIO
  50. 50. 50 SEMANA 7 DE JULIO 2ª Propuesta Planimetría
  51. 51. 51 SEMANA 7 DE JULIO
  52. 52. 52 SEMANA 7 DE JULIO
  53. 53. 53 SEMANA 7 DE JULIO Medidas
  54. 54. 54 Láminas “Planimetría” SEMANA 7 DE JULIOSEMANA 7 DE JULIO
  55. 55. 55 SEMANA 14 DE JULIO Vistas “Estructura de Papel”
  56. 56. 56 SEMANA 15 DE JULIO 56 Corrección General
  57. 57. 57 Medidas InDesign SEMANA 15 DE JULIO
  58. 58. 58 SEMANA 15 DE JULIO Láminas “Planimetria Corrección” En estas laminas, corregí las medidas, cambiando de centímetros a metros (medidas rea- les) y la escala del dibujo en InDesign.
  59. 59. 5959 SEMANA 14 DE JULIO Vistas “Estructura de Papel Corrección”

