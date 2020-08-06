Successfully reported this slideshow.
Desarrollo del docente

EDUCATIVO

Education
Desarrollo del docente

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DEL ARTE, LA EDUCACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL Nombre: Katty Gabriela Granda Medina Ciclo: 5to “A” Fecha: 06- 08- 2020 Materia: Desarrollo personal, profesional y cultural LA FORMACIÓN DOCENTE COMO SISTEMA: DE LA FORMACIÓN INICIAL AL DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL LA SITUACIÓN EN LA REGIÓN LAS METAS EDUCATIVAS 2021 Y LA FORMACIÓN DE LOS DOCENTES SITUACIÓN ACTUAL LAS FUNCIONES DEL SISTEMA DE FORMACIÓN DEL DOCENTE REFORMAS EDUCATIVAS En la actualidad, nuevas y ampliadas expectativas caen sobre las escuelas y provocan nuevos desafíos a la formación de los docentes. Demandas complejas de la sociedad requieren de los docentes una serie de nuevos conocimientos y capacidades para adecuarse a los diferentes cambios. Las reformas educativas impulsadas en los países de la región han colocado como tema central la formación docente inicial y permanente de los docentes. Los países iberoamericanos avanzan en cuanto a la formación docente. La meta que se propone es mejorar la formación inicial del profesorado de primaria y secundaria a través de una formación acordes a las necesidades de la educación. La ley dispone de 4 años académicos para la formación docente inicial y la introducción de formas de residencia. Además, establece que la carrera docente admitirá 2 opciones: en el aula, y el desempeño en función directa y de supervisión. Describe la historia del sistema formador de las instituciones superiores y la necesidad de disponer principios de organización del conjunto del sistema normativo y la definición. Que cumplen la función de formación del docente. EL DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL DOCENTE La formación del docente continuo día tras día siempre aprende de las actividades darías ya que la vida siempre es un aprendizaje siempre aprendemos algo.
  2. 2. LA FORMACIÓN DOCENTE COMO SISTEMA: DE LA FORMACIÓN INICIAL AL DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL  Capacitaciones continuas del docente.  Acompañamient o de la capacidad para asumir retos importantes en su formación.  Producciones de materiales pedagógicos entre el estudiante y el docente.  Atención a las necesidades que tiene el nivel educativo. Es de mucha importancia que el docente tenga títulos en una o dos carreras y postgrados incluso los PhD, el docente pueden profundizar los temas de la Educación Inicial, básica del docente imparta de mejor manera las clases. El docente también necesita una preparación pedagógica. Los docentes tienen que basarse en el currículo ya que el mismo se puede adaptarse a las diferentes necesidades de los alumnos. Los centros educativos deben contratar a un personal calificado acorde a las necesidades académicas de los alumnos. La realidad de los docentes es diferente en cada país por que a nivel del mundo son los peor mal pagados; los docentes son los que marca la vida de os niños y dejan un aprendizaje significativo que van a llevar toda su vida. Los docentes tienen que poseer una red de maestros protegido por el gobierno de cada país. En estos colectivos el docente va hacer participantes activos basados en el trabajo, la solidaridad que favorecen su trabajo y sacrificio docente.
  3. 3. Bibliografía Medarno, C. d. (s.f.). Aprendizaje y desarrollo profesional docente. Madrid- España : Fundación Santillana .

