Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DELARTE, LA EDUCACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL NOMBRE: Katty G...
TEMA: AUTOESTIMAALTA O POSITIVA
¿QUÉ ES LAAUTOESTIMA ALTA O POSITIVA? La autoestima es la valoración que tenemos sobre nosotros mismos, la forma en la que...
ESTRATEGIAS PARA FOMENTAR UNA AUTOESTIMA ALTA  Deja de tener pensamientos negativos sobre ti mismo.  Ponte como objetivo...
EN EL HOGAR Establecer momentos y espacios de comunicación Con la pre adolescencia el niño tiende a alejarse de los padres...
Recurre al cariño y al refuerzo positivo El niño da mucha importancia a lo que piensan los demás de él. Debes enseñarle a ...
Verbaliza lo orgulloso que te sientes de ellos en cuanta ocasión se presente Recuerda cada día a cada uno de tus hijos de ...
EN LA ESCUELA Mantener un contacto fluido con el alumno, es decir, conversar periódicamente con él, averiguar qué es capaz...
Trabajar conjuntamente con el alumno lo que se entiende por aproximaciones progresivas, es decir, que cada uno de los esfu...
Trabajar el lenguaje positivo a través de lo que se denominan las autoafirmaciones positivas Aplícalas, nota el cambio y d...
Autoestima positiva
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Autoestima positiva

20 views

Published on

EDUCATIVO

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Autoestima positiva

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DELARTE, LA EDUCACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL NOMBRE: Katty Granda CICLO: 5to “A” MATERIA: Desarrollo Personal, Profesional y Cultural LIC.: Dr. Bernardino Acaro Mg. Sc. Loja- Ecuador
  2. 2. TEMA: AUTOESTIMAALTA O POSITIVA
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES LAAUTOESTIMA ALTA O POSITIVA? La autoestima es la valoración que tenemos sobre nosotros mismos, la forma en la que nos vemos y la que asociamos a la forma que nos ven los demás. Esta valoración puede ser positiva o negativa. De esta manera, si tenemos una autoestima positiva, confiamos en nosotros mismos, en nuestras capacidades.
  4. 4. ESTRATEGIAS PARA FOMENTAR UNA AUTOESTIMA ALTA  Deja de tener pensamientos negativos sobre ti mismo.  Ponte como objetivo el logro en vez de la perfección.  Considera los errores como oportunidades de aprendizaje.  Prueba cosas nuevas.  Identifica lo que puedes cambiar y lo que no.  Siéntete orgulloso de tus opiniones e ideas  Colabora en una labor social.  ¡Haz ejercicio!.  Pásatelo bien.
  5. 5. EN EL HOGAR Establecer momentos y espacios de comunicación Con la pre adolescencia el niño tiende a alejarse de los padres, se aísla e incluso puede llegar a mostrar rechazo. Por eso el diálogo es el primer paso para comprender a tu hijo en esta etapa, acercarte a él y recuperar su confianza. Escúchalo siempre que te cuente algo, trata de entenderle y ofrece tus consejos con paciencia y cariño. No insistas en que hable si no quiere hacerlo, pregunta con tacto y respeta su intimidad. Para facilitar el diálogo, puedes aprovechar momentos de convivencia en familia como las comidas. Es importante que pasen tiempo juntos y compartir actividades que le gusten, para crear un clima de seguridad y complicidad en el que el niño se sienta a gusto y comparta sus emociones, pensamientos, preocupaciones o problemas. Deja que evolucione por sí mismo El diálogo y los consejos son importantes, pero la autoestima se construye sobre todo con las propias experiencias, el esfuerzo y el trabajo para lograr lo que queremos, los retos enfrentados y los fallos superados. No sobreprotejas a tu hijo, deja que tome decisiones y se responsabilice de ellas, se equivoque y rectifique, resuelva problemas y saque sus conclusiones de todo ello. Como cuando aprendió a andar, observa siempre y presta atención a cada paso para apoyarle cuando lo necesite, pero deja que camine solo.
  6. 6. Recurre al cariño y al refuerzo positivo El niño da mucha importancia a lo que piensan los demás de él. Debes enseñarle a que sea independiente y no se deje juzgar por quienes le rodean, pero, al mismo tiempo, es esencial que se sienta querido y apoyado por las personas que realmente le importan y que estarán siempre a su lado: su familia. Anímale a preocuparse por los demás La autoestima mejora cuando dejamos de centrarnos en nosotros mismos y dirigimos la mirada hacia los que nos rodean y nos necesitan, cuando somos conscientes de la suerte que tenemos y experimentamos la satisfacción de ayudar a otra persona Ayúdale a desarrollar sus fortalezas y combatir sus debilidades Una de las cuestiones que más desorientan y minan la autoestima del adolescente es la inseguridad y la falta de autoconocimiento. Puedes ayudar a tu hijo a crear su identidad fomentando sus intereses y las habilidades, animándole a seguir el camino que le interesa y le hace feliz
  7. 7. Verbaliza lo orgulloso que te sientes de ellos en cuanta ocasión se presente Recuerda cada día a cada uno de tus hijos de forma individual, lo mucho que les quieres lo feliz que eres por tenerle como hijo o hija a él o ella en concreto Refuerza todo lo que hacen bien de forma adecuada verbalizando tu satisfacción por su comportamiento o acción Ten altas expectativas respecto a ellos, y haz que lo sepan. Solo se espera de aquel en quien se confía Pídeles que te ayuden, delégales tareas. Cómo persona capaz que es tu hijo, se puede confiar en él, y por lo tanto hay tareas que se le pueden delegar Habla en positivo delante de otros que tus hijos sepan lo contento que estás de ellos y que lo compartes con otros Recuérdale que te importa mucho lo que tenga que decir, que no necesita ni gritar ni chillar, que le vas a escuchar igual porque te importa mucho y que es un niño fabuloso Ponle limites claros
  8. 8. EN LA ESCUELA Mantener un contacto fluido con el alumno, es decir, conversar periódicamente con él, averiguar qué es capaz de hacer y qué está dispuesto a hacer y siempre evitando el enfoque competitivo. Conseguir que crea que puede, es decir, incidir en lo que se entiende por capacidad creída más que la capacidad real Adaptar los objetivos y la dificultad de las tareas a sus posibilidades
  9. 9. Trabajar conjuntamente con el alumno lo que se entiende por aproximaciones progresivas, es decir, que cada uno de los esfuerzos que haga el alumno le sirva para que tome conciencia de que está avanzando, de que se está superando día tras día. Conocer lo que puede hacer y lo que no y, una vez sabido, velar para que el alumno se sienta seguro, respetado y aceptado por sí mismo y por los demás compañeros Hacer ver al alumno que el error es una forma más de aprendizaje, es decir, que con el error nunca se retrocede, sino que se avanza y se aprende algo de él. También es importante que el error no implique la imposición de determinadas etiquetas o prejuicios Potenciar positivamente la participación y las intervenciones en clase Potenciar los refuerzos verbales como comentarios halagadores, bromas, sentido del humor, llamar por el nombre, conversar amigablemente Potenciar los refuerzos no verbales como la proximidad, el contacto ocular, expresiones faciales que denoten aprobación, demostración de interés hacia la persona más que hacia el alumno, aprecio
  10. 10. Trabajar el lenguaje positivo a través de lo que se denominan las autoafirmaciones positivas Aplícalas, nota el cambio y documéntalo. Todos te darán las gracias al forjar genios del futuro, conscientes de sí mismos.

×