Sistema de cadenas y piñones Gabriela Eraso Segura Liceo Departamental Tecnología Guillermo Mondragón 2020
Mapa Conceptual
  1. 1. Sistema de cadenas y piñones Gabriela Eraso Segura Liceo Departamental Tecnología Guillermo Mondragón 2020
  2. 2. Contenido Sistema de cadenas y piñones ............................................................................................................ 3 Para qué sirve?...................................................................................................................................3 Descripción........................................................................................................................................3 Ventajas y desventajas....................................................................................................................... 4 Partes................................................................................................................................................ 4 Mapa Conceptual............................................................................................................................... 5
  3. 3. Sistema de cadenas y piñones - Este es un sistemaque constade unacadena sinfin(cerrada) cuyoseslabonesengranancon ruedasdentadas(piñones) que estánunidasalosejesde losmecanismosconductory conducido. - Los ejestienenque mantenerse enposiciónfijaunorespectoaotro, porlo que suelensujetarse mediante soportes,armadurasuhorquillas(enel casode motosybicicletas) - Las cadenasempleadasenestatransmisiónsuelentenerlibertadde movimientosoloenuna direcciónytienenque engranarde maneramuyprecisacon losdientesde lospiñones.Las partesbásicasde lascadenasson: placalateral,rodilloypasador. - Las ruedasdentadassuelenserunaplacade acero sincubo (aunque tambiénlashayde materialesplásticos). Para qué sirve? Permite transmitirunmovimientogiratorioentre dosejesparalelos,pudiendomodificarlavelocidad perono el sentidode giro.Enlas bicicletasse empleanmuchoel "cambiode velocidad"compuestopor variasruedasenel eje del pedal (catalina) yvariasenel de larueda (piñón), loque permite obtener, modificandolaposiciónde lacadena,entre 15 y 21 velocidadesdiferentes. Este mecanismose empleamuchoenbicicletas,motos,motoresde automóvil,puertaselevables, aperturaautomáticade puertas,entre otros… Descripción Este sistemaconstade unacadena sinfin(cerrada) cuyoseslabonesengrananconruedasdentadas (piñones)que estánunidasalosejesde losmecanismosconductoryconducido.Losejestienenque mantenerse en posiciónfijaunorespectoaotro,por loque suelensujetarsemediante soportes, armaduras u horquillas(enel casode motosy bicicletas). - Las cadenasempleadasenestatransmisiónsuelentenerlibertadde movimientosoloenuna direcciónytienenque engranarde maneramuyprecisacon losdientesde lospiñones.
  4. 4. - Las partesbásicas de lascadenasson: placalateral,rodilloypasador. - Las ruedasdentadassuelenserunaplacade acero sincubo (aunque tambiénlashayde materialesplásticos) Ventajas y desventajas Este sistemaaportabeneficiossustancialesrespectoal sistemacorrea-polea,puesal emplearcadenas que engrananenlosdientesde lospiñonesse evitael deslizamientoque se producíaentre lacorrea y la polea. Presentalagranventajade mantenerlarelaciónde transmisiónconstante (puesnoexiste deslizamiento) inclusotransmitiendograndespotenciasentre losejes(casode motosybicicletas),loque se traduce enmayor eficienciamecánica(mejorrendimiento).Además,nonecesitaestartantensacomo lascorreas, loque se traduce enmenoresaveríasenlosrodamientosde lospiñones. Presentael inconvenientede sermáscostoso,másruidosoy de funcionamientomenosflexible(en caso de que el eje conducidocese de girarpor cualquiercausa,el conductortambiénlohará,lo que puede produciraverías enel mecanismomotorola ruptura de la cadena),así comoel no permitirlainversión del sentidode gironi latransmisiónentre ejescruzados;ademásnecesitaunalubricación(engrase) adecuada. Partes Está conformadopor el piñónconductor,unacadena,piñónconducido,uneje conductoryun eje conducido.
  5. 5. Mapa Conceptual

