Analisis de sitio gabriela

República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario Politécnico "Santiago Mariño" Extensión: Barinas Facultad de Arquitectura
 Ubicación Geográfica El terreno se encuentra ubicado en Barquisimeto, estado Lara, específicamente el la Av. Moran entre...
 Topografía El terreno presenta dos pendientes, las cuales varían entre 60 a 70%, por la carrera 22 y 5% a 8% debido a qu...
El terreno en el cual estamos trabajando debido a su condición no posee flora ni fauna, ya que este ha sido modificado con...
 Plano de ordenanza del estado Lara El terreno con el que estamos trabajando, esta ubicado en el Macro sector Centro, en ...
 Sitios de equipamiento urbano En el equipamiento urbano que posee el terreno se puede observar que tiene diversas edific...
 Mobiliario urbano El mobiliario urbano que se presenta en el terreno es muy resaltante, ya que tiene redes de agua potab...
 Uso del suelo - Espacios uso Publico - Espacios uso privado Comercial - Educacional - Medico asistencial - Residencial -...
 Accesibilidad vehicular A continuación se le demuestra en la imagen las vías y los accesos principales del terreno, así ...
A continuación se le presenta el tema del concepto generador a escoger, que es básicamente la unión entre formas súper pue...
Estacionamiento Pista de Trote Área verde Baloncesto Gimnasia, halterofilia Karate Piscina Lobby
Estacionamiento Pista de Trote Área verde Baloncesto Gimnasia, halterofilia Karate Piscina Lobby
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión: Barinas Facultad de Arquitectura Participante: Gabriela Martinez CI: 26.121.662 Materia: Taller de Diseño VI Tutor: Arq Maigualida Mendoza Sección: SAIA (ZA)
  2. 2.  Ubicación Geográfica El terreno se encuentra ubicado en Barquisimeto, estado Lara, específicamente el la Av. Moran entre carreras 22 y 23 al frente del decanato de la UCLA. Sus coordenadas son: 10.071057 N, -69.298855 W
  3. 3.  Topografía El terreno presenta dos pendientes, las cuales varían entre 60 a 70%, por la carrera 22 y 5% a 8% debido a que el terreno anteriormente fue modificado. A continuación presentamos el terreno con las diferentes pendientes que este posee
  4. 4. El terreno en el cual estamos trabajando debido a su condición no posee flora ni fauna, ya que este ha sido modificado con maquinaria, dejando así a dicho terreno en condiciones optimas para la construcción sin que este pueda afectar a ninguna especie animal o vegetal para la creación del complejo deportivo.  Análisis ambiental del clima  Incidencia solar y del viento Se presenta un ejemplo de dicho terreno mostrando un elemento solido en donde se puede observar la incidencia solar a 3 horas diferentes del día en el mes de Julio, esto se realizo teniendo en cuenta que a medida que transcurren los meses la orientación del sol varia. En cuanto a la orientación del viento en dicho terreno, va desde el noroeste y puede llegar a recorrer una velocidad que varia entre 10 a 15 km/h. 8:00 am Área sombreada 12:00 pm 4:00 pm Área sombreada
  5. 5.  Plano de ordenanza del estado Lara El terreno con el que estamos trabajando, esta ubicado en el Macro sector Centro, en el borde urbano BC6, al conocer esta información podemos decir que este lugar se trata de un tipo R2 Área:9325,21metros cuadrados. Metros de construcción: 27975,63 m2  Variables de diseño
  6. 6.  Sitios de equipamiento urbano En el equipamiento urbano que posee el terreno se puede observar que tiene diversas edificaciones que prestan diferentes tipos de servicio, en la siguiente imagen podemos observar el equipamiento urbano mas importante del terreno seleccionado. - Institucional - Recreacional - Sociocultural - Educacional - Asistencial UCLA INPSASEL Liceo Federico Carmona
  7. 7.  Mobiliario urbano El mobiliario urbano que se presenta en el terreno es muy resaltante, ya que tiene redes de agua potable, aguas residuales, tomas de energía eléctrica, telefonía e internet, el cual nos permite un acceso directo a los servicios básicos al momento de implantar nuestro proyecto. - Toma eléctrica - Cometida de agua Blanca - Cometida de aguas negras - Teléfono, cable e internet - Transporte publico
  8. 8.  Uso del suelo - Espacios uso Publico - Espacios uso privado Comercial - Educacional - Medico asistencial - Residencial - Religioso En cuanto a la morfología urbana del terreno se puede decir que se tiene diversos usos del suelo, todos estos se encuentran alrededor del sitio a intervenir. UCLA INPSASEL Liceo Federico Carmona
  9. 9.  Accesibilidad vehicular A continuación se le demuestra en la imagen las vías y los accesos principales del terreno, así como las paradas y los accesos peatonales, con esto podemos ver que el terreno es de fácil acceso. - Accesibilidad vehicular vía principal - Vías secundaria - Accesibilidad peatonal - Paradas
  10. 10. A continuación se le presenta el tema del concepto generador a escoger, que es básicamente la unión entre formas súper puestas y planos seriados, en este caso la representación de los planos seriados en esta construcción ira netamente en fachadas, aprovechando la forma irregular del terreno para que de la sensación de dicho concepto. Uniendo los elementos de las diferentes especialidades deportivas, manteniendo un recorrido sencillo y una armonía en el diseño Conector de espacios entre una figura y otra Mas que un elemento de repetición Es un elemento moderno, que sirve como atractivo visual y unión entre los diversos aspectos artísticos y arquitectónicos
  11. 11. Estacionamiento Pista de Trote Área verde Baloncesto Gimnasia, halterofilia Karate Piscina Lobby
  12. 12. Estacionamiento Pista de Trote Área verde Baloncesto Gimnasia, halterofilia Karate Piscina Lobby

