Teoria general de sistemas

documento completo sobre la teoría general de sistemas

Teoria general de sistemas

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Administración de Empresas Gabriela Chocotea Juchasara Doc. Ramiro Zapata PRODUCCION I Grupo: 03 01/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” TEORIA GENERAL DE SISTEMAS “La cosa más difícil es conocernos a nosotros mismos; la más fácil es hablar mal de los demás” (Tales de Mileto) 1. Introducción El enfoque sistémico, como una manera de pensar y de aprehender lo natural y lo social, ha entrado con retardo al ambiente universitario colombiano. Prueba de ello es la escasez de publicaciones que sobre el tema existen a nuestro alcance y un mínimo de ellas en español. La TGS hace un aporte conceptual esencial para el tratamiento de la demanda social frente a la naturaleza bajo la unidad conceptual y metodológica que de ella se deriva (pensamiento global) y avanzar en el uso de las herramientas fundamentales del análisis sistémico adaptadas a la reflexión sobre las relaciones hombre-naturaleza. Significado de la TGS La realidad cambiante y compleja ha exigido del hombre día a día una mayor parcelación de su mundo: física atómica, neurocirugía, cibernética, espeleología, etc. Cada ciencia en particular ha alcanzado un alto grado de especialización, responsable de los grandes avances académicos, científicos y tecnológicos. Su actitud frente al mundo: descomponerlo en tantos elementos simples como sea posible. Aquí, el desarrollo de la
  UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Administración de Empresas Gabriela Chocotea Juchasara Doc. Ramiro Zapata PRODUCCION I Grupo: 03 01/2021 "MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR" ciencia está muy ligado a las ideas positivistas, en una especie de oposición a lo "sistémico''.1 1.1 Orígenes La teoría general de los sistemas, surgió con los trabajos del biólogo alemán Ludwig Von Bertalanffy publicado entre 1950 y 1968. La teoría general de sistemas (TGS) no busca solucionar problemas o intentar soluciones prácticas, pero si producir teorías y formulaciones conceptuales que pueden crear condiciones de aplicaciones en la realidad empírica. 1. Dio origen al pensamiento sistémico, el cual proponía la unificación de las ciencias bajo un modo de pensamiento holista que permitiera comprender el mundo como una totalidad armónica en la diversidad de sus manifestaciones; 2. Entendió por sistémico al arte de ver, averiguar y reconocer conexiones entre las entidades observadas. 3. Propuso la teoría general de sistemas, con el propósito de resolver las dificultades a las que se enfrentaba la biología para explicar los fenómenos biológicos, debido al predominio de la aplicación de métodos reduccionistas. 4. Ofreció un modelo para comprender en conjunto diversos fenómenos biológicos como: el crecimiento, la regulación y el equilibrio. 5. Defendió la importancia de descubrir las leyes de la organización que gobiernan el funcionamiento de las diferentes clases de sistemas. Durante el siglo XIX y principios del XX predominio den el mundo el paradigma mecanicista-positivista que propone lo siguientes • El mundo como caos • La vida es un producto accidental de procesos físico-químicos • La mente es un mero epifenómeno La teoría de sistemas viene a romper con el viejo paradigma anterior mecanicista- positivista y propone una nueva explicación del mundo basada en el concepto de sistemas, la interacción entre sus partes y su relación con el entorno, lo que dio lugar al enfoque sistémico-cibernético. Mientras el paradigma mecanicista concibe la realidad fragmentándola de manera analítica en partes determinables y medibles. Entiende el todo como la suma funcional
  de las partes. Trata de comprender cada cosa según sus relaciones externas, inmediatas y medibles. El paradigma sistémico-cibernético, se basa en la relación entre las partes que a la vez pueden ser subsistemas. El todo es más que la suma de las partes. Trata de comprender cada realidad desde el ámbito de lo relacional mismo; desde las relaciones e interacciones dinámicas entre totalidades no reducibles. Específicamente se le atribuyen a George Wilhem Friedrich Hegel (1770-1831) el planteamiento de las siguientes ideas: El todo es mas que la suma de las partes. El todo determina la naturaleza de las partes. Las partes no pueden comprenderse si se consideran en forma aislada del todo. Las partes están dinámicamente interrelacionadas o son interdependientes. La teoría de sistemas (TGS) es un esfuerzo de estudio interdisciplinario que trata de encontrar las propiedades comunes a entidades, los sistemas, que se presentan en todos los niveles de la realidad, pero que son objeto de disciplinas académicas diferentes. Su puesta en marcha se atribuye a Ludwing Von Bertalanffy. Para el, la TGS debería constituirse en un mecanismo de integración entre las ciencias naturales y sociales y ser al mismo tiempo un instrumento básico para la formación y preparación de científicos. La teoría general de los sistemas (TGS) aparece como una metateoria, una teoría de teorías, que partiendo del muy abstracto concepto de sistemas busca reglas de valor general, aplicables a cualquier sistema y en cualquier nivel de la realidad (isomorfismo). Isomorfismo se define como aquel principio que se aplica igualmente en diferentes ciencias sociales y naturales, por ej: En la evolución de las lenguas y en la evolución de los seres vivos se verifican isomorfismos, a partir de una lengua (o un ser vivo) en común, evolucionaron en forma paralela e independiente una de otras varias otras lenguas (o especies vivientes). Von Bertalanffy destaca este paralelismo evolutivo entre lenguas, o entre especies animales, y con ello busca ilustrar la presencia de isomorfismos. La principal aplicación de esta teoría, está orientada a la Ciencia, cuyo paradigma era la Física. Los sistemas complejos, como los organismos o las sociedades, permiten este tipo
  de aproximación solo con limitaciones. En las aplicaciones de estudios de modelos sociales, la solución a menudo era negar la pertinencia científica de la investigación de problemas relativos a esos niveles de la realidad, como cuando una sociedad científica prohibió debatir en sus sesiones el contexto del problema de lo que es y no es la conciencia. Esta situación resultaba insatisfactoria en Biología, una ciencia natural que parecía quedar relegada a la función de describir, obligada a renunciar a cualquier intento de interpretar y predecir. La TGS se fundamentan en tres premisas básicas: A) Los sistemas existen dentro de sistemas. Las moléculas existen dentro de células, las células dentro de tejidos, los tejidos dentro de los órganos y así sucesivamente. B) Los sistemas son abiertos. Cada sistema que se examina, recibe y descarga algo en los otros sistemas, generalmente en aquellos que le son contiguos. Los sistemas abiertos son caracterizados por un proceso de intercambio infinito con su ambiente, que son los otros sistemas. Cuando el intercambio cesa, el sistema se desintegra, esto es, pierde sus fuentes de energía. C) Las funciones de un sistema dependen de su estructura. Para los sistemas biológicos y mecánicos esta afirmación es intuitiva. Los tejidos musculares, por ejemplo, se contraen porque están constituidos por una estructura celular que permite contracciones.3 Autores Según Bertalanffy (1976) se puede hablar de una filosofía de sistemas, ya que toda teoría científica de gran alcance tiene aspectos metafísicos. El autor señala que "teoría" no debe entenderse en su sentido restringido, esto es, matemático, sino que la palabra teoría está más cercana, en su definición, a la idea de paradigma de Kuhn. El distingue en la filosofía de sistemas una ontología de sistemas, una epistemología de sistemas y una filosofía de valores de sistemas.
  La ontología se aboca a la definición de un sistema y al entendimiento de cómo están plasmados los sistemas en los distintos niveles del mundo de la observación, es decir, la ontología se preocupa de problemas tales como el distinguir un sistema real de un sistema conceptual. Los sistemas reales son, por ejemplo, galaxias, perros, células y átomos. Los sistemas conceptuales son la lógica, las matemáticas, la música y, en general, toda construcción simbólica. Bertalanffy entiende la ciencia como un subsistema del sistema conceptual, definiéndola como un sistema abstraído, es decir, un sistema conceptual correspondiente a la realidad. El señala que la distinción entre sistema real y conceptual está sujeta a debate, por lo que no debe considerarse en forma rígida.4 2. Desarrollo Sistema: Es un conjunto organizado de cosas o partes interactuantes e interdependientes, que se relacionan formando un todo unitario y complejo. Cabe aclarar que las cosas o partes que componen al sistema, no se refieren al campo físico (objetos), sino más bien al funcional. De este modo las cosa o partes pasan a ser funciones básicas realizadas por el sistema. Podemos enumerarlas en: entradas, procesos y salidas. Entradas: Las entradas son los ingresos del sistema que pueden ser recursos materiales, recursos humanos o información. Las entradas constituyen la fuerza de arranque que suministra al sistema sus necesidades operativas. Las entradas pueden ser: -en serie: es el resultado o la salida de un sistema anterior con el cual el sistema en estudio está relacionado en forma directa. -aleatoria: las entradas aleatorias representan entradas potenciales para un sistema. -retroacción: es la reintroducción de una parte de las salidas del sistema en sí mismo. SISTEMAS ABIERTOS Se trata de sistemas que importan y procesan elementos (energía, materia, información) de sus ambientes y esta es una característica propia de todos los sistemas vivos. Que un sistema sea abierto significa que establece intercambios permanentes con
  su ambiente, intercambios que determinan su equilibrio, capacidad reproductiva o continuidad, es decir, su viabilidad (entropía negativa, teleología, morfogénesis, equifinalidad). SISTEMAS CERRADOS Un sistema es cerrado cuando ningún elemento de afuera entra y ninguno sale fuera del sistema. Estos alcanzan su estado máximo de equilibrio al igualarse con el medio (entropía, equilibrio). En ocasiones el término sistema cerrado es también aplicado a sistemas que se comportan de una manera fija, rítmica o sin variaciones, como sería el caso de los circuitos cerrados. SISTEMAS CIBERNETICOS Son aquellos que disponen de dispositivos internos de auto comando (autorregulación) que reaccionan ante informaciones de cambios en el ambiente, elaborando respuestas variables que contribuyen al cumplimiento de los fines instalados en el sistema (retroalimentación, homeorrosis). SISTEMAS TRIVIALES Son sistemas con comportamientos altamente predecibles. Responden con un mismo output cuando reciben el input correspondiente, es decir, no modifican su comportamiento con la experiencia. Subsistema: Se entiende por subsistemas a conjuntos de elementos y relaciones que responden a estructuras y funciones especializadas dentro de un sistema mayor. En términos generales, los subsistemas tienen las mismas propiedades que los sistemas (sinergia) y su delimitación es relativa a la posición del observador de sistemas y al modelo que tenga de éstos. Desde este ángulo se puede hablar de subsistemas, sistemas o supersistemas, en tanto éstos posean las características sistémicas (sinergia). Proceso: El proceso es lo que transforma una entrada en salida, como tal puede ser una máquina, un individuo, una computadora, un producto químico, una tarea realizada por un miembro de la organización, etc. En la transformación de entradas en salidas debemos saber siempre como se efectúa esa transformación. Con frecuencia el procesador puede ser diseñado por el
  administrador. En tal caso, este proceso se denomina "caja blanca". No obstante, en la mayor parte de las situaciones no se conoce en sus detalles el proceso mediante el cual las entradas se transforman en salidas, porque esta transformación es demasiado compleja. Diferentes combinaciones de entradas o su combinación en diferentes órdenes de secuencia pueden originar diferentes situaciones de salida. En tal caso la función de proceso se denomina una "caja negra". 2.1 Aspectos Positivos Una Teoría General de Sistemas, idealmente aplicable a cualquier sistema real o imaginable, deberá poder tratar sistemas con cualquier número de variables de carácter continuo o discreto. Así, por ejemplo, según Mesarovic, un sistema es cualquier subconjunto de un producto cartesiano generalizado. La importancia de las interacciones en el enfoque sistémico hará necesario distinguir entre las variables de entrada generadas por el entorno y las variables de salida generadas por el propio sistema. A su vez, en los sistemas complejos con diferentes estados internos deberemos tomar en consideración la evolución temporal entre los mismos. En los casos de mayor interés sistémico, la salida de un sistema se relaciona con la su entrada a través de un bucle de retroalimentación que provoca un proceso no lineal. Por tanto, los procesos derivados de la regulación y el equilibrio que son usuales en sistemas abiertos vivos o electrónicos serían de especial interés para la Teoría General de Sistemas.5 2.2 Ejemplos SER HUMANO, SISTEMA PROPIEDADES EMERGENTES: nacen de la interrelación de los diferentes componentes del organismo, por tanto, no puedo ubicarlas en un órgano, tejido o célula pues a
  medida que disecciono (disyunción), desaparecen. Ejemplo: la salud – enfermedad, crisis curativa, empeoramiento inicial (agravamiento posterior a un tratamiento de Medicina Alternativa), la mente, estado febril etc. Estas propiedades o comportamientos no pueden ser explicados al estudiar las partes de manera aislada, hecho al que se denomina sinergia, siendo esta una propiedad de los sistemas. ENTROPIA: conocida como una medida de desorden, también afecta al ser humano (sistema abierto), haciendo que esta tienda hacia el equilibrio energético (máximo desorden), lo que para un ser vivo sería la muerte. Sin embargo, los seres vivos son sistemas disipativos, es decir importan energía y materia para mantener su propio orden lejos del equilibrio termodinámico. En estos términos, la enfermedad sería un estado en el cual hay mayor aumento de entropía, comparado con la salud y estaría más cerca del equilibrio térmico implicándole un mayor gasto energético para tratar de mantener su organización (una explicación más a fondo de la salud – enfermedad desde la termodinámica, está más allá de los objetivos del trabajo y se hará en futuros desarrollos) RETROALIMENTACION – RECURSIVIDAD: aunque la retroalimentación, mecanismo de control en el cual la salida retro actúa sobre la entrada para aumentar o disminuir la actividad, como se explicó atrás en el caso del circuito Hipófisis – Tiroides y está presente en muchos bucles de regulación en el ser humano, hay otra propiedad de los sistemas que poco se tiene en cuenta en la Medicina Convencional y es fundamental para la autoproducción y auto organización del organismo, esta es el Principio de Recursividad, que va más allá del concepto de retroalimentación, hablándose de un bucle generador en el
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Administración de Empresas Gabriela Chocotea Juchasara Doc. Ramiro Zapata PRODUCCION I Grupo: 03 01/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” obesos, unos hacen cáncer de garganta, otros de pulmón y un tercero un infarto de miocardio, también explica porque si a los tres los trato por decir algo con Terapia Neural, uno se cura, otra mejora y un tercero empeora. Sistema de una silla Dentro del mobiliario de trabajo, el sistema silla/mesa es uno de los conjuntos más utilizados en la configuración de los puestos, especialmente en las actividades de oficina. Con el fin de prevenir los problemas posturales, este sistema debe ser diseñado de forma ergonómica. Aparte de los requisitos generales mencionados con anterioridad y que debe reunir el mobiliario, la mesa de trabajo debe cumplir: a) Disponer de un espacio suficiente para alojar las piernas con comodidad y cambiar de postura, de acuerdo con lo especificado anteriormente para los espacios libres del puesto. b) El espesor del tablero debe ser lo menor posible (se recomienda no superar los 6 cm), con el ﬁn de que no dificulte la correcta colocación de las piernas cuando se ajusta la altura de la silla, de manera que los codos queden a la altura de la superficie de trabajo. c) Se recomienda que la altura del tablero de la mesa sea regulable. A pesar de que este requisito no llega a ser tan importante como la regulación de altura de la silla, facilita la adaptación del puesto al usuario sin necesidad de tener que recurrir a la introducción de un reposapiés para las personas de menor talla. d) En el caso de incorporar cajones, éstos deben ser fácilmente accionables Por lo que respecta a la silla de trabajo, ésta constituye el principal soporte del cuerpo y determina en gran medida la postura de trabajo. En general, la silla debe ser estable y proporcionar
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Administración de Empresas Gabriela Chocotea Juchasara Doc. Ramiro Zapata PRODUCCION I Grupo: 03 01/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” al usuario el apoyo y equilibrio necesarios para la ejecución de la tarea; un buen diseño de silla es el que permite un buen reparto de las presiones originadas por el peso del usuario sobre las distintas superficies de apoyo: asiento, respaldo reposabrazos y reposapiés. Si bien el diseño óptimo depende de la tarea que se realice, existen una serie de requisitos generales de diseño ergonómico que debe reunir toda silla de trabajo: a) La altura del asiento debe ser ajustable dentro de un rango que cubra la. variabilidad antropométrica del colectivo de potenciales usuarios. La profundidad del asiento debe poder ajustarse de tal forma que el usuario pueda utilizar eficazmente el respaldo sin que el borde delantero de la silla le presione la parte posterior de las piernas. Dicho borde debe estar adecuadamente redondeado. El respaldo debe proporcionar al usuario un apoyo adecuado para la espalda, especialmente a la altura de la zona lumbar. Para ello, debe ser regulable en altura e inclinación y tener una suave prominencia a la altura de la citada zona lumbar. Las superficies del asiento y del respaldo deben ser ﬁrmes y ligeramente mullidas, con el fin de permitir la distribución adecuada de presiones. Asimismo, los materiales empleados para dichas superficies deben ser permeables al aire y el vapor de agua. Debajo del asiento debe existir espacio suficiente para que el usuario pueda situar los pies bajo la silla cuando se va levantar. Todos los mecanismos de ajuste deben ser fácilmente accionables desde la posición de sentado, y estar diseñados a prueba de cambios accidentales. Las sillas pueden ir equipadas con reposabrazos, salvo que éstos interfieran los movimientos necesarios para realizar la tarea.2 3. Conclusiones
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Administración de Empresas Gabriela Chocotea Juchasara Doc. Ramiro Zapata PRODUCCION I Grupo: 03 01/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” La sociología sistémica, al abordar el problema del conocimiento de lo social, debe considerar al cuerpo dentro de sus distinciones. No se trata de reducir la vida social a dinámicas biológicas, sino más bien aceptar que los sistemas biológicos están acoplados a los sistemas sociales y a los sistemas psíquicos y que esta se constituye en la condición de posibilidad para hacer las distinciones que realiza el investigador social. No se trata de reducirlos fenómenos lingüísticos y comunicativos a una biología del conocimiento, sino de reconocer el fenómeno del conocer como emergente en la interacción de sistemas de distinta naturaleza. Este reconocimiento implica aceptar que el conocimiento científico de lo social está cargado de ambivalencia y afectos. Esto está siendo estudiado y comprobado desde una reciente, pero muy nutrida área de estudio: la psicología social de la ciencia. La resistencia a admitir un componente biológico, ambivalente y afectivo en el conocimiento de lo social, tiene que ver más con la resistencia a la aceptación de la ajenidad y la otredad en la existencia y el conocimiento del investigador. 4.Referencias 1file:///C:/Users/gabriela%20chocotea/Downloads/Dialnet- LaTeoriaGeneralDeSistemas-6581658.pdf 2https://blogs.sld.cu/cibernetica/tag/teoria-general-de-sistemas/ 3https://www.redalyc.org/pdf/101/10100306.pdf 4.https://www.moebio.uchile.cl/03/frprinci.html#:~:text=La%20primera%20formulaci %C3%B3n%20en%20tal,%22Teor%C3%ADa%20General%20de%20Sistemas%22 5 http://www.dinamica-de-sistemas.com/cursos/syswa3s8.htm 5.Videos 1.- https://youtu.be/QbBy20GPlqc
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Administración de Empresas Gabriela Chocotea Juchasara Doc. Ramiro Zapata PRODUCCION I Grupo: 03 01/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” La teoría general de los sistemas es vista como una meta teoría que significa una teoría que va más allá de las teorías o como diría Tolkien una teoría que las gobernará a todas precisamente porque todos los que conocemos es parte de un sistema por ejemplo el sistema solar el sistema familiar una organización también puede considerarse como un sistema una colonia un país una ciudad etcétera vamos a analizar tres premisas básicas de esta teoría número uno los sistemas existen dentro de otros sistemas una célula se encuentra en un tejido un tejido se encuentra aún en un órgano un individuo está dentro de una familia una familia dentro de una colonia y así sucesivamente número 2 sistemas abiertos y cerrados esto quiere decir que todos los sistemas reciben y dan algo a otros sistemas cerrados se consideran aquellos que sólo comparten energía con su alrededor. 2.-https://youtu.be/7y8ItWpI4Awç Los análisis de un Sistema, totalidad es de la interacción interna de sus partes como una poderosa herramienta que permite la explicación de diferentes fenómenos de la realidad una vez conociendo el origen y concepto del sistema podremos conocer la finalidad del sistema la teoría general de sistemas nos sirven para poder crear herramientas para otras ciencias porque no sólo se usa en la biología sino también en otras ciencias nos sirve para poder comprender las partes y el todo de un sistema es decir que cada sistema comprende de elementos y la teoría nos sirve para poder entender cada elemento y su función gracias a la creación de estas para otras ciencias se halló la solución para dichos sistemas porque se conoce las partes del sistema y cómo funcionan y el objetivo.
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Administración de Empresas Gabriela Chocotea Juchasara Doc. Ramiro Zapata PRODUCCION I Grupo: 03 01/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Prezi https://prezi.com/zdxf8uahpm3w/teoria-general-de-sistemas/

