Primera practica de tic 2020

REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS:  Bonilla, C. (2021) Procesadores de textos. Obtenido de: https://asistescolar.com/cae/archive...
May. 21, 2021

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación U.E Colegio María Auxiliadora Barquisimeto-Lara Primera Practica Evaluada Procesadores de Texto. Estudiante: Gabriela Carrera. Número de lista: # 06 Profesor: Carolina Bonilla. 2do Año Seccion “A”
  2. 2. 2do Año Sección “A” LA SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL La Seguridad Industrial es una realidad compleja, que abarca desde problemática estrictamente técnica hasta diversos tipos de efectos humanos y sociales. A la vez, debe ser una disciplina de estudio en la que se han de formar los especialistas apropiados, aunque su naturaleza no corresponde a las asignaturas académicas clásicas, sino a un tipo de disciplina de corte profesional, aplicado y con interrelaciones legales muy significativas. La propia complejidad de la Seguridad Industrial aconseja su clasificación o estructuración sistemática. En éso, no se hace sino seguir la pauta común del conocimiento humano, que tiende a subdividir las áreas del saber con objeto de hacerlas más asequibles, no sólo a su estudio, sino también a su aplicación profesional. ¿QUÉ ES LA OFICINA DE HIGIENE Y SEGURIDAD LABORAL? Es la Dependencia encargada de establecer y ejecutar las políticas, programas, principios y estrategias en el área de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo, bajo los lineamientos del Departamento de Higiene y Seguridad Laboral, adscrito a la Dirección de Personal, así como también proponerante las instancias respectivas los reglamentos, cláusulas contractuales y demás normas aplicables, a fin de prevenir accidentes de trabajo y enfermedades ocupacionales en las dependencias de la Facultad de Humanidades y Educación. OBJETIVOS Promoverla salud y la seguridad delas personas en el trabajo mediante la prevención e intervención temprana. Desarrollar y hacer cumplir políticas, objetivos, programas, proyectos y estrategias en materia de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo de la Institución. MISIÓN Prevenir los riesgos laborales, a través del diseño e implementación de los Programas de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo ajustados a las necesidades de cadadependencia,
  3. 3. promoviendo condiciones y medio ambiente de trabajo seguro y velando porla salud integral física, social y emocional de los trabajadores universitarios. VISIÓN La Oficina de Higiene y Seguridad Laboral será una unidad corresponsable en la prevención de riesgos laborales mediante un sistema de Calidad de Gestión en Seguridad, Higiene y Ambiente. ENTRE SUS OBJETIVOS SE DESTACAN: 1. Eliminar las causas de las enfermedades profesionales. 2. Reducir los efectos perjudiciales provocados por el trabajo en personas Enfermas o portadoras de defectos físicos. 3. Prevenir el empeoramiento de enfermedades y/o lesiones. 4. Mantener la salud de los trabajadores. 5. Aumentar la productividad por medio del control del ambiente de trabajo. La Seguridad Industrial es una realidad compleja, que abarca desde problemática estrictamente técnica hasta diversos tipos de efectos humanos y sociales. A la vez, debe ser una disciplina de estudio en la que se han de formar los especialistas apropiados, aunque su naturaleza no corresponde a las asignaturas académicas clásicas, sino a un tipo de disciplina de corte profesional, aplicado y con interrelaciones legales muy significativas. La propia complejidad de la Seguridad Industrial aconseja su clasificación o estructuración sistemática. En éso, no se hace sino seguir la pauta común del conocimiento humano, que tiende a subdividir las áreas del saber con objeto de hacerlas más asequibles, no sólo a su estudio, sino también a su aplicación profesional. La Seguridad Industrial es una realidad compleja, que abarca desde problemática estrictamente técnica hasta diversos tipos de efectos humanos y sociales. A la vez, debe ser una disciplina de estudio en la que se han de formar los especialistas apropiados, aunque su naturaleza no corresponde a las asignaturas académicas clásicas, sino a un tipo de disciplina de corte profesional, aplicado y con interrelaciones legales muy significativas. La propia complejidad de la Seguridad Industrial aconseja su clasificación o estructuración sistemática. En éso, no se hace sino seguir la pauta común del conocimiento humano, que tiende a subdividir las
  4. 4. áreas del saber con objeto de hacerlas más asequibles, no sólo a su estudio, sino también a su aplicación profesional. GabrielaCarrera CI: 32121130 2do AñoSección“A” Barquisimeto,20de mayo del 2021
  5. 5. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS:  Bonilla, C. (2021) Procesadores de textos. Obtenido de: https://asistescolar.com/cae/archives/2021/recurso/43634.pdf  Bonilla, C. (2021) Instrumento: tema 2 primera práctica evaluada. Obtenido de: https://asistescolar.com/cae/estudiante/view/curso.php?av=t&ida=8120#

