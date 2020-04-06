Educacion ambiental y economia gabriela caparroso

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relación medio ambiente Economía ecológica
Universidad latina de Panamá Ciencias de la salud Carrera: Nutrición y dietética Materia: Educación ambiental Estudiante: ...
Los Limites & El Crecimiento Económico • 1¿ tiene limites el crecimiento económico? Respuesta: No no tiene limites desde l...
¿Puedes resistir la biosfera un nivel de actividad económica, similar al actual de los países ricos, en todas las naciones...
Desarrollo sostenible • El hecho que los actuales patrones de crecimiento sean medioambientalmente nocivos, no significa q...
Hay que tener en cuenta lo siguiente para la protección del medio ambiente• Hay que tener en cuenta pues, que la protecció...
Elementos fundamentales para el desarrollo sostenible  La necesaria integración entre la política medioambiental y la pol...
La coevo lución de los sistema social y ecológico • El proceso de coevo lución hace referencia al proceso seguido por dos ...
La historia a través de los procesos de evolución • La historia muestra un proceso de coevo lución entre los sistemas soci...
Economía ecológica • Desde hace 100 años la economía convencional ha venido recibiendo critica desde posiciones ecológicas...
La economía ecológica como proyecto • La economía ecológica es todavía hoy un proyecto de investigación”. La economía ecol...
Objeto de estudio del enfoque económico corriente
Comparación entre la economía convencional, la ecología convencional y la economía ecológica
Objetos útiles en un sistema ecológico
Estadísticas necesarias para la planificación de los recursos naturales y su relación con las estadísticas económicas usua...
Efecto del coronavirus al medio ambiente capa de ozonoRespecto a varios videos que han dado a conocer el nivel de contamin...
Gracias por su atención .
Comparación de la capa de ozono Antes de la pandemia Después de la pandemia
