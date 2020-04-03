Metodologia de laintervencion trabajo-social de cristina robertis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cristina De Robertis Metodología de la intervención en trabajo social Con la colaboración de Bernadette Blanc, Francoise L...
Título original: Mcthodologie de l'mtervention en travail social. © 1981 por Editions du Centurión, París. Dirección edito...
Presentación de los autores Cristina De Robertis. Nació en la ciudad de Buenos Aires. Cursó sus estudios de asistente soci...
índice Prefacio 13 Introducción a la segunda edición en castellano 17 1. Algunas notas sobre la evolución de la metodologí...
4. Metodología de intervención en trabajo social 107 1. Elaboración de la metodología 108 2. Definiciones 111 3. Dos model...
12. El fin de la intervención 1. Aspectos institucionales 2. Diversas formas de fin de la intervención social 3. Contexto ...
compromiso con una profesión que frente a cada realidad socio- política desarrolla aspectos específicos, están presentes, ...
Introducción a la segunda edición en castellano Entre un padre científico y una madre poeta, fui criada en la convicción d...
Althusser ve en los aparatos ideológicos una pluralidad de ins- tituciones: religiosas, familiares, escolares, jurídicas, ...
A causa de este objetivo de adquisición de aspectos metodológi- cos del "saber hacer" y del "cómo hacer", nos centraremos,...
plicaciones. Pero sólo se trata de una piedra más en la construc- ción colectiva del conocimiento; existe como referencia ...
- el pasaje lento de una actividad caritativa, voluntaria y de apostolado social a una práctica profesional (1900-1920); -...
personal sólo interviene para seleccionar medios exteriores según su valor social, poner en movimientosus efectos sobre la...
ció social es una función constitucional, que esta función la cumplen, en diversas instituciones, agentes llamados "asis- ...
b. Medicalización y extensión numérica, de la profesión La guerra va a aumentar el peso del médico en la profesión. Ello s...
En esta lista de servicios, si se consideran los que pertenecen indudablemente al sector público, semipúblico y nacionaliz...
Citemos a otra AS, la señorita Thro, cuyo artículo fue publica- do en una revista redactada, entre otras, por la president...
Nuestra dependenciaadministrativavuelve más inmedia- tamente necesario aún, me atrevo a decirlo sin temerle a la paradoja,...
a aceptar, no sin debates, el psicoanálisis. La mayoría de las AS francesas eran católicas, y una oposición de la Iglesia ...
la profesión, jerarquía ligada al saber y no al poder. Había pasado el tiempo en que las AS podían crear instituciones, di...
industria. La urbanización pone a UNCAF, ALFA y SSAE frente a problemas colectivos. UNCAF y ALFA desarrollaron centros soc...
En 1973,cuatro centros formaron treinta y ocho asisten- tes en trabajo social de grupo (en formación prolongada, más de 48...
a. La "crisis de valores" La finalización de los años cincuenta y los comienzos de los años sesenta están señalados por un...
(para los Estados Unidos) de una nueva política económica en América latina. El continente no debía seguir siendo tan sólo...
De modo que se puede decir que la renovación de la metodolo gía del trabajo social está impulsada por la irrupción colecti...
La crisis moral alcanza su punto máximo con la guerra de Ar- gelia, pero tiene raíces más profundas. Se puede decir que el...
ción, de parcelamiento del trabajo social, de su control cotidiano, incitan a buscar otra manera de especificar el trabajo...
  1. 1. Cristina De Robertis Metodología de la intervención en trabajo social Con la colaboración de Bernadette Blanc, Francoise Lesimple, Henri Pascal y Enrique Di Cario Grupo Editorial Lumen Hvmanitas Buenos Aires - México
  2. 2. Título original: Mcthodologie de l'mtervention en travail social. © 1981 por Editions du Centurión, París. Dirección editorial: Sela Sierra Diseño de cubierta: Gustavo Macri De Robertis, Cristina Metodología de la intervención en trabajo social - 1 .a ed. - Buenos Aires : Lumen, 2006. 336p.; 22x15 cm. Traducido por Rafael Aragó ISBN 987-00-0558-6 1. Trabajo Social. 1.Título CDD361.3 No está permitida la reproducción total o parcial de este libro, ni sutratamiento informático, ni su transmisiónde ninguna forma, ya sea electrónica, mecánica,por fotocopia, por registro u otros métodos, ni cualquier comunicación pública por sistemas alámbricos o inalámbricos, comprendida la puesta a disposición del pú- blico de la obra de tal forma que los miembros del público puedan acceder a esta obra desde el lugar y en el momento que cada uno elija, o por otros medios, sin el permiso previo y por escrito del editor. Dedico este libro: A mis profesores uruguayos, cuyas bases sólidas permitieron la construcción de este edificio. A mi padre, cuyo ejemplo me orientó por senderos de dedicación al trabajo y de superación personal. A la memoria de mi madre, cuyo sentido de lajusticia social y cuyo amor por los humildes y los desamparados me acompañan en el camino. Primera edición: Editorial El Ateneo, 1988 © Editorial Distribuidora Lumen SRL, 2006 Grupo Editorial Lumen Viamonte 1674, (C1055ABF) Buenos Aires, República Argentina Tel. 4373-1414 (líneas rotativas) • Fax (54-11) 4375-0453 E-mail: editorial@lumen.com.ar http:/ / www.lumen.com .ar Hecho el depósito que previene la Ley 11.723 Todos los derechos reservados LIBRO DE EDICIÓN ARGENTINA PRINTED IN ARGENTINA
  3. 3. Presentación de los autores Cristina De Robertis. Nació en la ciudad de Buenos Aires. Cursó sus estudios de asistente social en Montevideo, Uruguay. Realizó cursos de posgrado en los Estados Unidos y en Francia, donde re- side. Ejerció, en este país, en el medio psiquiátrico y en protección de la infancia, con jueces de menores. Tiene una larga experiencia de formación de trabajadores sociales y fue directora del Instituto de Formación en Trabajo Social de Toulon. Es autora de varios li- bros sobre la metodología profesional y de numerosos artículos so- bre métodos, formación y ética del trabajo social. Bemadette Blanc. Asistente social, licenciada en Sociología y Ciencias de la Educación. Enseñó trabajo social en cursos de ba- se y de posgrado. Es autora del capítulo 11 del presente libro. Frangoise Lesimple. Asistente social, supervisora en trabajo so- cial. Se dedicó a la enseñanza de trabajadores sociales, como res- ponsable de las materias de la unidad "Teoría y práctica del servi- cio social". Ejerce como asistente social en el Orden de Abogados de París. Es autora del capítulo 5. Henri Pascal. Sociólogo, profesor en formaciones iniciales y su- periores de trabajo social. Se ha dedicado a la enseñanza de la in- tervención colectiva y de la investigación en trabajo social. Ha lle- vado a cabo investigaciones sobre la práctica profesional y, espe- cialmente, sobre la historia del trabajo social. Ha publicado libros y artículos sobre temas de trabajo social. Es autor de los capítulos 1 y 3 de este libro. Enrique Di Cario. Argentino. A partir de su formación básica en filosofía, se especializó en servicio social, dedicándose a la ense- ñanza de la profesión. Es investigador y profesor titular en laUni- versidad Nacional de Mar del Plata, coordinador de posgrado.Ani- ma el Equipo de Investigación en Metodología y Epistemología del Trabajo Social (EIEM). Autor principal de más de 20 libros sobre trabajo social y de numerosos artículos publicados en Argentina y otros países. Es autor del capítulo 2 de este libro. 7
  4. 4. índice Prefacio 13 Introducción a la segunda edición en castellano 17 1. Algunas notas sobre la evolución de la metodología del servicio social en Francia 23 1. La metodología de los años treinta 24 2. Análisis del servicio social en términos de tareas 27 3. Algunas hipótesis que explican este cambio 28 4. El "case work" 35 5.- Grupo, comunidad y aproximación global 41 6. El contexto social del desarrollo de estos métodos 45 7. Cambios sociales y evolución de la metodología del trabajo social 53 2. El trabajo social latinoamericano 57 1. Referencia histórica 58 2. Situación actual 63 3. Metodología científica y acción transformadora 64 4. Conclusión 66 3. Ciencias humanas y trabajo social 69 1. Teorías sociológicas 71 2. Teorías psicológicas 84 3. Teorías psicosociológicas 90 4. Utilización de las ciencias humanas en trabajo social 99
  5. 5. 4. Metodología de intervención en trabajo social 107 1. Elaboración de la metodología 108 2. Definiciones 111 3. Dos modelos enfrentados 112 4. Algunos conceptos claves en la metodología de intervención 115 5. Fases de la metodología de intervención en orden lógico 122 6. El proceso de intervención en orden cronológico 127 7. La metodología en los diversos campos de aplicación del trabajo social 129 5. El análisis de situación 133 1. Definición 133 2. El contexto global 137 3. Análisis del sector de trabajo 137 4. Análisis del servicio 142 5. El trabajador social 145 6. El usuario (individuo o grupo), su demanda 149 7. La secuencia de análisis de situación 156 6. La evaluación 161 1. Definición de términos 162 2. Características de la evaluación 164 3. Diferentes tipos de evaluación 170 4. El contenido de la evaluación 173 7. El contrato con el usuario 185 1. Definición de los términos 186 2. Aspectos institucionales 187 3. ¿Qué es el contrato con el usuario? Contenido y forma 189 4. Posibilidades y límites del contrato 193 10 8. El "hacer" del trabajo social. Una introducción a la intervención social 199 1. La intervención en el proceso de trabajo 199 2. El "hacer" y el "cómo hacer" 200 3. Clasificación de las intervenciones 201 9. La intervención directa 205 1. Clarificar-apoyar 206 2. Informar-educar 214 3. Persuadir-influir 228 4. Controlar-ejercer la autoridad 232 5. Poner en relación-crear nuevas oportunidades 240 6. Estructurar una relación de trabajo con el usuario 244 10. La intervención indirecta 251 1. Organización y documentación 252 2. Programación y planificación de intervenciones indirectas 256 3. Intervenciones en el entorno del usuario 271 4. Colaboración con otros trabajadores sociales 273 11. Las intervenciones a nivel de los organismos sociales 279 Introducción 279 1. Los marcos institucionales y organizativos que determinan las intervenciones de los trabajadores sociales ante las organizaciones 281 2. Tres modelos de intervención con referencia a los procedimientos utilizados 284 3. Conclusiones 290 11
  6. 6. 12. El fin de la intervención 1. Aspectos institucionales 2. Diversas formas de fin de la intervención social 3. Contexto relacional y afectivo del fin de la intervención 4. Formas de intervención centradas en la clausura Evoluciones y perspectivas Bibliografía en francés Bibliografía en castellano Siglas y abreviaturas utilizadas en este libro 293 295 297 303 307 313 317 329 335 Prefacio Este libro que presento hoy a los profesionales de habla espa- ñola es la resultante de más de veinte años de trabajo en el servi- cio social y del aporte multifacético de culturas y problemáticas de países muy diferentes. Más de veinte años de trabajo en el servicio social han sido tam- bién años de historia personal y profesional: - Primero, una formación profesional adquirida en Montevideo (Uruguay), a principios de los años sesenta. Momento histórico clave para América latina, años en los cuales "la patria grande" na- cía en silencio y sin conciencia aún de su unicidad económica, po- lítica y cultural. Lo que fue América latina en gestación en aquella época se trasformó luego en la realidad, ya históricamente cierta, de un continente en busca de sus raíces y de su destino. La capa- citación recibida en América latina me permitió los primeros pasos hacia Estados Unidos. - Segundo, un aporte importante fue la confrontación y el estu- dio del servicio social en Estados Unidos. Una beca, un año de es- tudios de posgrado y el descubrimiento de que el país más pode- roso, la riqueza insolente del imperio, se acompaña allá también de un cortejo de miseria, de poblaciones desheredadas que tenían apenas lo suficiente para comer. La pobreza allá era, en todo, me- nos pobre, o lo parecía. Acompañaba estos descubrimientos el pla- cer de reencontrarme con recuerdos de infancia, con una parte de esa infancia vivida en los Estados Unidos: con las rondas del jar- dín de infantes, con los primeros deletreos del abecedario, las his- torias de "Mother Goose" y una lengua que poseía perfectamentey que me abría todas las puertas. Esta formación posgrado tuvo su aplicación durante tres años de trabajo de campo en Uruguayy en los primeros pasos en la enseñanza del servicio social de grupos. - El tercer aporte fue el de la emigración a Francia. País de re- ferencia cultural, cuya lengua no dominaba, cuya organización y cuya historia parecían accesibles, cercanas. Pero sólo los años en tierra adoptiva permitieron, paso a paso, aprender, comprender, integrar y diferenciarse. Una larga aventura deenriquecimiento, de lágrimas y de transformaciones. Esta síntesis de aportes culturales distintos ycontradictorios, este trabajar en servicio social con realidades tan diferentes, este 12 13
  7. 7. compromiso con una profesión que frente a cada realidad socio- política desarrolla aspectos específicos, están presentes, en filigra- na, en este libro. Este manual fue escrito entre 1978 y 1980. Dos largos años que sintetizaron más de diez años de enseñanza a los trabajadores so- ciales uruguayos y franceses. Fue escrito como un compromiso con la realidad del trabajo social en Francia, como una necesidad de plasmar por escrito los conocimientos profesionales sistemati- zados, de transmitir de manera generalizada las riquezas de la práctica. En esa época había dejado la enseñanza para dedicarme casi con exclusividad al trabajo educativo con familias cuyos niños se encontraban bajo el amparo del juez de menores. De la confronta- ción dinámica entre el saber y el saber hacer (savoir faire), entre la teoría y su aplicación en la práctica, entre la práctica y su siste- matización teórica, nació este libro, movido por una "compulsión creadora" como un impulso irresistible. Su realización exigió esfuerzo, dedicación, dudas, fatiga. Llevar- lo a cabo fue un verdadero desafío. Pero a medida que avanzaba fui así mismo descubriendo todas las satisfacciones escondidas en los caminos difíciles y enriquecedores del esfuerzo intelectual. A las satisfacciones de la elaboración teórica se agregaron luego las de verlo leído por los trabajadores sociales y adoptado como texto de base en la mayoría de las escuelas francesas; también la alegría de ver la tercera edición imprimirse al cuarto año de publicado, la versión italiana editada a mediados del '86 y ahora la traducción al castellano. Esta traducción a mi lengua materna es para mí la mayor re- compensa y representa un justo retorno a mis orígenes, jamás re- negados. Pues este libro, escrito en francés —real compromisocon la realidad europea—, es también el fruto de la diáspora y del exi- lio; es una contribución latinoamericana a la construcción del tra- bajo social en Francia y en Europa. Cristina De Robertis junio de 1986 14 Cuando Cristina De Robertis me invitó a participar en la edición argentina de su libro, acepté inmediata y gustosamente, porque la primera lectura de Metodología de la intervención en trabajo social me había impresionado muy bien por su calidad. Hoy, luego de haber profundizado más el conocimiento del tex- to y de haber realizado mi aporte a él, siento la espontánea nece- sidad de ofrecer estas pocas palabras iniciales. Conocí a Cristina como una joven profesora de Servicio Social de la Escuela Universitaria de Montevideo (Uruguay), hace casi veinte años. Una Escuela en la cual compartíamos el esfuerzo pe- dagógico con Hermán Kruse, Renée Dupont, Raquel Cotinas, Ri- cardo Huí, María Scaron de Quinteros y la siempre recordada Danielle Duprey, entre otros. Cristina De Robertis constituía la presencia de una joven profesora inquieta, pedagógicamente co- municativa, seria y nada demagógica, y, ante todo, con un sentido muy profesional del servicio social. Gisela Konopka era, tal vez, su autora profesional preferida entonces, y su orientación dominan- te, la confianza en el servicio social y en la existencia. Muchos años después recuperé a una profesionalaltamente cali- ficada e intelectualmente madura, que supo desarrollar en su lugar actual, la Francia de todos, una actuación y una obra que puede enorgullecemos como latinoamericanos. Yobservamos también su corazón puesto en nuestras inquietudes tercermundistas, junto con su entrañable apego y respeto por el Río de la Plata. Hoy nos ofrece su obra, que personalmente visualizo como un importante aporte a cierto vacío existente en nuestra bibliografía especializada. Mi condición de docente en trabajo social en Argentina me per- mite observar cotidianamente la ausencia de un texto aplicado a la formación metodológica profesional. Legítimamente o no, se han rechazado casi todos los escritos extranjeros del servicio social, y no se han elaborado, salvo excepciones, alternativas sustituías pa- ra esta necesidad formativa. Pensamos que el presente libro, con su espíritu universalista, su independencia frente a viejos y nuevos esquematismos, y con su enfoque actualizado, contribuirá en buena medida al esfuerzo que todos estamos realizando para la superación profesional. Enrique Di Cario marzo de 1987 15
  8. 8. Introducción a la segunda edición en castellano Entre un padre científico y una madre poeta, fui criada en la convicción de que mi realización personal necesitaba tres produc- ciones: tener un hijo, plantar un árbol, escribir un libro. Y así fue... Pero, una vez criados, plantados, escritos, ya no nos pertenecen. Se echan a andar solos por el mundo, se enraizan, vi- ven su vida, se relacionan con otros, tienen un impacto que nos sobrepasa y nos supera. Lo mismo pasó con este libro. Originariamente escrito en francés para un público francófono, fue traducido a varios idiomas (castellano, italiano, polaco). En Francia, se ha convertido en el manual de formación de los profe- sionales durante los estudios de base, lo cual le aseguró una reim- presión cada dos años. También ha sido citado por los autores de trabajo social del mundo entero y figura en las referencias y la bi- bliografía de numerosos autores. De esta manera, el libro cobró su propia vida y siguió su cami- no mucho más allá de mis esperanzas y de mi proyecto inicial. Me resta la gran satisfacción de haber hecho una obra útil para lafor- mación de los profesionales y para la afirmación de la profesiona- lidad del trabajo social. ¿Cómo podemos explicar tal éxito? 1. Tal vez sea porque este libro fue, en Francia, una respuesta al cuestionamiento del trabajo social de los años 1975-1980. En ese período, el trabajo social fue analizado en términos de control social y de normalización de la población. La función del trabajo social fue definida como participando en la reproducción de la fuerza de trabajo. Los trabajos de Louis Althusser* estable- cen que dicha reproducción no es solamente física; existe también la reproducción de la sumisión a las reglas del orden establecido, es decir, de la ideología dominante. El autor nombra "los aparatos del Estado", que divide en dos tipos: aparatos represivos y apara- tos ideológicos. * ALTHUSSER, Louis, "Ideología et appareils idéologiques d'Etat", La Penses, N.° 151, París, junio de 1970. (Hayedición castellana: Ideología y aparatos ideológicos del Estado.) 17
  9. 9. Althusser ve en los aparatos ideológicos una pluralidad de ins- tituciones: religiosas, familiares, escolares, jurídicas, políticas, de información, cultura, deportes, y dentro de ellas se podría también incluir el trabajo social. Estos y otros trabajos de sociólogos pro- vocaron en los trabajadores sociales de ese período un gran des- concierto. ¿Cómo conciliar trabajo cotidiano y análisis crítico? ¿Cómo expresar la profesión en otros términos que los únicamen- te superestructurales? ¿Cuál es la realidad concreta de esos aná- lisis en el plano de las personas en sufrimiento social? Estos inte- rrogantes fueron fértiles en creación y en elaboración teórica del trabajo social y sirvieron de mantillo a la redacción de este libro. 2. La complejidadcreciente del mundo social en esa época mos- traba ya los primeros albores de la crisis económica (crisis petro- lera de 1973) que dará, una década después, los "nuevos pobres" y la "nueva cuestión social". Hoy sabemos que, en los países in- dustrializados, fue sólo el comienzode una crisis estructural de re- composición de la economía capitalista que dura aún y que lleva consigo una cohorte de problemas de exclusión social y de empo- brecimiento. Frente a estos cambios sociales, el trabajo social pu- do, gracias a este libro, anclarse en conocimientos propios, siste- matizados y reconocidos, que le brindaban la seguridad del oficio y la posibilidad de creatividad. 3. Los trabajadores sociales tenían una palabra confiscada por universitarios,** por otros profesionalesy por las instituciones que los emplean. Los universitarios, en su mayoría sociólogos, analiza- ban el trabajo social en los términos que vimos en el párrafo ante- rior. Los otros profesionales poseen aquellos conocimientos respe- tados y de estatus establecido (médicos, psiquiatras, jueces...), y consideran el trabajo social como ejecutante de sus decisiones y diagnósticos, y no como un colaborador autónomo con un campo específico. Las instituciones que los emplean son friolentas cuan- do se trata de comunicar lo que se hace en su seno: deber de re- serva, confidencialidad,imposibilidad de escribir, sin censura pre- via, sobre la práctica profesional. ** En Francia, los diplomas de trabajo social están bajo el control del Ministerio de Asuntos Sociales; la formación se cursa en escuelas superiores. Después de la Re- volución Francesa, las nuevas profesiones recibieron formación en escuelas espe- cializadas (ingenieros, veterinarios, etc.), independientes de la universidad.Tam- bién fue así en el caso de las profesiones sociales. 18 Entonces, los escritos profesionales eran escasos, los manualr:. de metodología eran traducciones anglosajonas o textos en francos provenientes del Québec (Canadá). Además, los trabajadores so- ciales estaban acostumbrados a trabajar con poblaciones privadas ellas mismas de palabra. Siendo así, todos sus esfuerzos iban a permitir que ellas se expresaran directamente y fueran escucha- das por los interlocutores. Pero, al final de los años setenta y durante toda la década si- guiente, los trabajadores sociales tomaron la pluma y se pusieron a escribir sobre su profesión y su actividad. Varios libros sobre metodología profesional, entre los cuales está éste, se elaboraron en ese período. 4. Un último motivo de explicación del impacto de esta obra me parece el programa de estudios de los asistentes sociales en Fran- cia, establecido en 1980. Dicho programa utiliza por primera vez oficialmente la fórmula de "teoría y práctica de la intervención en servicio social" para indicar la unidad de formación central. Este libro se publicó al año siguiente; tanto su terminología como los conceptos y los métodos explicados estaban en íntima correspon- dencia con el programa, lo cual lo transformó rápidamente en el texto de referencia de profesores y estudiantes. Este manual está pensado como un instrumento de reflexión y de análisis de la práctica del trabajador social, y también como he- rramienta de formación profesional. Se dirige principalmente a los profesionales que buscan una conceptualización-sistematización de su práctica y a quienes están todavía formándose. Esta obra, centrada en la adquisición de habilidadesmetodoló- gicas y técnicas por parte de los trabajadores sociales, puede ser interpretada como situada a contracorriente de un cuestionamien- to político global de la sociedad. Estamos firmemente convencidos de que las posiciones ideológicas y políticas, los interrogantes en cuanto al papel y la función del trabajo social en la sociedad, no pueden, en ningún caso, sustituir ni reemplazar la capacidad téc- nica de los trabajadores sociales. Muy por el contrario, ésta permi- te una mayor soltura y dominio en la práctica cotidiana, un mayor margen de libertad y de autonomía en relación con los diversos or- ganismos sociales, una acción de calidad en beneficio de las per- sonas con las que trabajamos y la posibilidad de concretar expe- riencias nuevas y creativas en trabajo social. 19
  10. 10. A causa de este objetivo de adquisición de aspectos metodológi- cos del "saber hacer" y del "cómo hacer", nos centraremos, a lo lar- go de este libro, en uno de los actores del trabajo social: el profe- sional. Los otros —la persona usuaria, el organismo empleador, las políticas sociales— sólo se abordarán indirectamente. Sola- mente el trabajador social y su actividad constituyen el eje central de este trabajo. Este manual reagrupa las intervenciones que se dirigen a diver- sas dimensiones del usuario: el individuo, la familia, el pequeño grupo. Cuando nos dirigimos a sujetos de este tipo, hablamos de intervención microsocial, para distinguirla de las intervenciones centradas en conjuntos más vastos, tales como el trabajo social comunitario o el trabajo encaminado a elaborar nuevos proyectos sociales. Éstos nos parece que exigen encuadres y técnicas dife- rentes, que presentamos en el libro La intervención colectiva en trabajo social. Con respecto a las diversas dimensiones de la inter- vención (individual,familiar, grupal), se enfatiza en lametodología común y las actividades aplicables a las tres; los aspectos especí- ficos vinculados a cada dimensión se desarrollan menos. En su época, este libro presentó varios aportes novedosos, en- tre los cuales están el concepto de intervención, el análisis de la relación de ayuda, el concepto de cambio. Lo que fuera moderno entonces son hoy referencias consolidadas y adquiridas del saber profesional. También la ruptura con el modelo médico, basado en el método clínico del que se inspirara Mary Richmond, fue algo nuevo que echó raíces en las jóvenes generaciones de trabajadores sociales. Las referencias teóricas de esta obra son esencialmente eclécti- cas, múltiples. Se distingue entonces de las corrientes que estable- cen modelos de práctica referidos a una única teoría y que, en Francia y en el Québec, se nombraron "lesapproches du service so- cial". Por encima de todo, adopta la complejidad como ángulo de reflexión, la contradicción como trama de análisis y la dinámica como tensión creadora de cambio. Está influenciada por las teo- rías sociológicas y psicosociológicas que analizan las relaciones y las interacciones sociales, y por el análisis sistémico que retoma el estudio de la interdependencia de las partes y de las transforma- ciones del conjunto a partir de variaciones localizadas. Como prácticos trabajadores sociales, estamos muy familiariza- dos con los análisis exhaustivos de las situaciones particulares que encontramos en nuestra práctica diaria; nuestros escritos son 20 ¡i menudo relatos de experiencias, análisis de intervenciones. Kl procedimiento que se propone aquí, por el contrario, está ceñir;» do en lo general, en lo que es común a todas las situaciones par 1 ¡rulares que se hallan en la acción cotidiana. Partimos de un mar co conceptual general, para ilustrarlo con algunos ejemplos parti- culares. Lejos de unificar y de reducir, este pasaje de lo general a lo particular nos parece puede enriquecer la diversidad de nuestra práctica al aportar una serie de puntos de referencia y de pistas de reflexión. Como profesores y teóricos del trabajo social, nos alejamos de la realidad del ejercicio profesional y pronto podemos encontrar- nos haciendo teoría de teorías escritas por otros... Es decir, basar la investigación no sobre la práctica sino sobre la producción inte- lectual preexistente. Este libro ha tratado de combatir esa tenden- cia. Constituyó un esfuerzo para poner por escrito los temas de cursos dictados a los alumnos en formación de base o a los profe- sionales en formación de posgrado. Pero también se esforzó en partir de la realidad de la práctica y sistematizarla, en construir elementos del método a partir de la experiencia práctica de la au- tora, de los alumnos en prácticas de campo y de los profesionales supervisados. La síntesis de estos aportes permitió aproximarse a la comple- jidad de las situaciones y clarificar los procesos y las dinámicas. Esta tentativa de articular práctica y teoría, pero también teo- ría y práctica, es un elemento esencial para comprender lo que se juega en este libro. Estamos convencidos de que no hay teóricos lúcidos y prácticos afanosos; no hay combate entre inteligencia teórica e inteligencia práctica, hay ruptura pero también hay com- plementariedad. Existe, sí, una dialéctica entre la teoría aplicada en la práctica y la práctica creadora de conocimientos nuevos que se traducirán en teorías sistematizadas. Nos parece también necesario cesar de mitificar la teoría. La teoría, aun aquélla elaborada a partir de las prácticas, operacional y utilizable para la actuación, se presenta a menudo como un uni- verso acabado, inmutable. Un libro publicado es considerado ge- neralmente como una "verdad" y, porque sus palabras están im- presas, se transformarán en axiomas y serán investidas de un poder mágico. El profesional que lo lee se ubica en discípulo y la teoría, así sacralizada, se convierte en una doctrina, un dogma. Ya no es saber, sino creencia. Este proceso de sacralización esteriliza. Toda teoría es parcial y provisoria, debe aportar nuevos conceptos y ex- 21
  11. 11. plicaciones. Pero sólo se trata de una piedra más en la construc- ción colectiva del conocimiento; existe como referencia para ser superada con nuevas investigaciones y elaboraciones. Este libro se divide en doce capítulos. El primero describe la evolución histórica de los métodos del servicio social en Francia hasta fines de los años setenta. El segundo es una relación del contenido del libro con el trabajo social latinoamericano. El terce- ro hace una exposición sumaria de la influencia de las corrientes de las ciencias humanas y sociales en el trabajo social. El cuarto capítulo es una presentación general de la metodología de inter- vención, sus conceptos y sus etapas. Cada fase del método será luego analizada en un capítulo particular. La intervención propia- mente dicha —núcleo central de este libro— está dividida en cua- tro capítulos, de los cuales el primero es una introducción. Enero de 2005 22 ALOUNA5 NOTAS SOBRE LA EVOLUCIÓN DE LA METODOLOGÍA DEL SERVICIO SOCIAL EN FRANCIA' Es como si el tiempo diera vueltas en redondo y hubiéramos vuelto al principio.1 Una rápida mirada sobre la evolución de la metodología del ser- vicio social nos muestra dos grandes etapas: - la introducción del case work a comienzos de los anos cin- cuenta; - la aparición sucesiva del servicio social de grupo, del servi- cio social comunitario y la aproximación global durante los años sesenta y setenta. Antes, desde el punto de vista metodológico, no parece que ha- ya habido nada; el servicio social habría sido, desde sus orígenes hasta el comienzo de los años cincuenta, una serie de prácticas ca- rentes de teoría, desconectadas, sin más lazo entre ellas que el ob- jetivo final. Ahora bien, una lectura un poco más profunda de la realidad histórica demuestra que esta visión esquemática es falsa. Si se considera la historia del servicio social en Francia, desde comien- zos de este siglo, se pueden distinguir globalmente, en lo que con- cierne a la metodología, cinco etapas: Kste capítulo fue redactado por Henri Pascal. 23
  12. 12. - el pasaje lento de una actividad caritativa, voluntaria y de apostolado social a una práctica profesional (1900-1920); - la elaboración de una teoría (1920-1940) extraída principal- mente de fuentes norteamericanas; - el olvido de esta metodología y el análisis del servicio social en términos de tareas (1940-1955); - el redescubrimiento del case work (1955-1960); - el descubrimiento (o redescubrimiento) del servicio social de grupo, del servicio social comunitario y de la "aproximación global" (a partir de los años sesenta). En este capítulo trataremos de mostrar la validez de esta visión histórica y de aportar algunas hipótesis explicativas. 1. La metodología de los años treinta El pasaje del servicio voluntario y del apostolado a la profesio- nalización no es nuestro objeto de estudio. En el período siguien- te, cuando existía tan sólo el diploma estatal de enfermera visita- dora (1922), merecen señalarse dos hechos importantes: - a partir de 1926, un editor conocido y de amplia difusión publica a Mary Richmond en francés;2 - se celebra en París, en julio de 1928, el primer congreso in- ternacional de servicio social.3 La delegación francesa es especialmente numerosa: 1.033 delegados; entre ellos se hallan prácticamente todas las fundadoras (y fundadores) de los diversos servicios y escuelas de servicio social. Se mencionan, con un título asimilable a asistente social,4 361 delegados. Sobre las 2.458 páginas de las conclusiones, 287 están consagradas a los "métodos del servicio social de casos individuales". De estos dos hechos (y sobre todo del segundo), se puede dedu- cir que el case work, tal como fue elaborado por Mary Richmond, era conocido por numerosos asistentes sociales (¿la mayoría?) al- rededor de los años treinta. 24 Kn cuanto a la metodología, dos citas demuestran que, ya en- tonces, se la conocía y enseñaba. Las dos citas están tomadas de tlnH memorias, presentadas para su graduación, en 1937, por iilmnnos asistentes sociales de la Escuela normal social. El método, en el sentido general de la palabra, es el orden que se debe poner en la serie de diferentes actos para alcan- y.ar un fin determinado. Se estudiaría incompletamente la técnica del servicio social si sólo se conocieran sus elemen- tos en forma desligada, sin examinar el método que permite utilizar dichos elementos según un cierto orden adecuado a la finalidad del servicio social. [...] Para comprender es preci- so conocer: de allí la investigación, condición previa de todo trabajo social; investigación que, según los casos, se podrá completar en dos horas, o deberá proseguir durante varios meses. Mediante la investigación, el asistente social sitúa al individuo en una familia, en una profesión, en un país, estu- dia su forma de vida y, a través de ella, conoce su personali- dad. Nada puede serle indiferente en ese documento huma- no que el asistente social descifra. Comprender es aprehen- der: es preciso que la trabajadora social haga "suyos" los re- cursos y las deficiencias del ser al que quiere ayudar, que se ponga "en su lugar", para poderjuzgar. Pues aquí aparece el segundo tiempo preparatorio para la acción: el diagnóstico social. La asistente procede como el médico, que después de haber examinado al paciente, efec- túa un diagnóstico antes de iniciar un tratamiento. El diag- nóstico no va a clasificar al "enfermo social" en una catego- ría preestablecida, sino que consiste en poner a punto todos los elementos reunidos por la investigación, en considerar sus relaciones, en despejar los diversos aspectos, y, entre esos aspectos, la dificultad principal, el punto crucial del problema, y determinar cuáles son sus causas próximas ole- janas, individuales o colectivas. A esto le seguirá el plan de acción: pues es necesario un plan, sumamente flexible, sin duda, pero un plan de todos modos; es decir, una línea general de conducta hacia el fin que uno se ha propuesto. Para elaborar ese plan es preciso, nuevamente, tener en cuenta la multiplicidad de los elemen- tos que pueden entrar en juego, considerar todos los recur- sos, asegurarse todas las colaboraciones, combinar las diver- sas acciones para hacerlas converger hacia una meta única. Una vez formulado el plan, es necesario aplicar el tratamien- to. La asistente social actúa para hacer actuar; su acción 25
  13. 13. personal sólo interviene para seleccionar medios exteriores según su valor social, poner en movimientosus efectos sobre la personalidad en cuestión y suscitar en ella reacciones ca- da vez más conscientes y cada vez más sociales. Los medios que se han de poner en acción pueden ser de tres tipos: unos se refieren a la organización social general —leyes, instituciones, formas de asistencia—, otros al dina- mismo personal de la asistente social y otros, finalmente, a la personalidad del usuario y de su contorno inmediato.^ En otra memoria sobre el mismo tema,6 las fases de los diver- sos pasos metodológicos están así descritas: primero, "la observa- ción de los hechos"; en segundo lugar, "la indagación de las cau- sas"; luego, "halladas las causas, es preciso buscar los medios pa- ra curar el mal", es "la búsqueda de los medios" seguida por "la utilización de los medios". "Esta observación de los hechos, estas investigaciones de las causas del mal, esta elección de los medios, esta manera de utilizarlos parecen constituir la forma propia de operar del servicio social. Para concretarla ha de utilizar los si- guientes procedimientos: [...]la visita [...], el turno (o guardia) [...], la investigación [...], el informe o el relato [...], la gestión [...], el le- gajo [...], la ficha [...], la estadística [...]."7 Estos pasos metodológicos iban acompañados por una distin- ción de dos "categorías" de servicio social: el servicio social direc- to y el servicio social indirecto (llamado a veces servicio social de las colectividades). Citemos una vez más una memoria de alum- no.8 En el servicio social directo, "la asistente está en contacto inme- diato y frecuente con quienes tienen necesidad de ella", en tanto que "el servicio social indirecto llega a los individuos a través de su medio". Los ejemplos citados de servicio social indirecto son la creación de "obras" tales como la "gota de leche" (proteccióndel re- cién nacido), colonias de vacaciones, centros sociales, etcétera. El hecho de encontrar tal mención del servicio social y de la me- todología en memorias de alumnos significa que el planteo meto- dológico estaba ampliamente difundido y enseñado. Recordemos también que, de los dos congresos internacionales que siguieron al de París, uno trata sobre "El servicio social y la familia" (Francfort, 1932) y el otro sobre "El servicio social y las colectividades" (Lon- dres, 1936). 2. Análisis del servicio social en términos de tareas lis impresionante el contraste cuando se comparan estas me- morias de alumnos con los primeros congresos de la ANAS (Asso ciation Nationale des Assistantes Sociales), desde el primero en I <)46 hasta los de comienzos de los años cincuenta. El modeloteó- rico para analizar "las funciones de la asistente social" es el estu dio clásico, como lo introdujo la organización científica del trabajo rn el análisis del trabajo industrial. La metodología desaparece y se ve a la asistente (AS) cumplir una serie de actos (lavisita, el tur- no o guardia, la indagación, etc.) sin lazos internos entre ellos. Se consagran extensas exposiciones al análisis de esos actos, a cuan- tificarlos. El trabajo de la AS consiste, en un período determinado, rn un tanto por ciento de encuestas, un tanto por ciento de visi- tas, etc. La palabra "método" desaparece y deja su lugar a "técni- cas", siempre en plural. Si consideramos, por ejemplo, el congreso de Burdeos de la ANAS, en 1948, dedicado a "Servicio social y téc- nica", las exposiciones de la sección "Las técnicas del servicio so- cial" son las siguientes: - "La visita familiar y la asistencia", por la señorita Naillon. - "La encuesta y las gestiones", por la señorita Raoux. - "Fichas y elementos administrativos", por la señorita Ro- bert. En 1952, el congreso de la ANAS establece como tema "La en- cuesta en servicio social". Pero, rápidamente, las AS toman conciencia de que el servicio social se resquebraja en actos diversos; es preciso, pues, buscar lo que constituye la unidad del servicio social. Se buscará esta uni- dad no en las "técnicas", sino en la "función". El congreso de la ANAS, de 1951, fue dedicado a "El servicio social, unidad de fun- ción, diversidad de realizaciones". Analizando los textos legislati- vos que definían la función de la asistente social, la señorita Thro, AS familiar, concluyó: De esta rápida revista de los principales textos oficiales relativos al servicio social, ¿qué conclusiones se pueden ex- traer? En primer lugar, se desprende la impresión de una no- table unidad de conjunto a favor de considerar que el servi- 26 27
  14. 14. ció social es una función constitucional, que esta función la cumplen, en diversas instituciones, agentes llamados "asis- tentes sociales", de los cuales unos son especialistas y otros polivalentes, pero todos diplomados oficiales, cuyo conjunto forma un cuerpo profesional, con sus técnicas, su disciplina y su jerarquía. La función de servicio social así cumplida tiene una doble finalidad; una de orden general: las asistentes sociales son las auxiliares normales de instituciones que les confían una función social; la segunda, de orden personal: es la respon- sabilidad de casos individuales, concretos, humanos, que parecen constituir el dominio auténticamente específico del servicio social.9 La otra tendencia de la búsqueda de la unidad consiste en el análisis de las intenciones de la AS, de los fines que persigue: Dado que, según parece, el servicio social no se reduce a una serie de actos específicos, la exposición debe evocar las actitudes, las maneras de actuar, las metas de las asistentes sociales. 10 Allí aparece, como concepto unificador, la ayuda, analiza- da en sus diversas facetas: "ayuda financiera", "ayuda sani- taria", "ayuda psicológica". 3. Algunas hipótesis que explican este cambio ¿Por influencia de qué factores los profesionales del servicio so- cial abandonaron la metodología que les era propia antes de la Se- gunda Guerra Mundial? La falta, hasta ahora, de investigaciones históricas exhaustivas11 sobre la evolución del servicio social no permite dar respuesta, con certeza, a esta pregunta. A lo sumo, los trabajos históricos ya realizados permiten elaborar algunas hipó- tesis que, más adelante, habrá que confirmar o invalidar. Entre 1939 y comienzos de los años cincuenta, la profesión de AS va a conocer profundos trastornos. Estas transformaciones y las inquietudes que ellas suscitaron condujeron al "olvido" de la metodología conocida y enseñada antes de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, y llevarán al descubrimiento (o redescubrimiento) del ca- se work. 28 a. Fusión de las asistentes sociales y las enfermeras visitadoras Existen pocas estadísticas sobre el número respectivo de AS (con diploma oficial de 1932) y de enfermeras visitadoras (con di ploma oficial de 1922). Los testimonios parciales de antiguas cu fermeras visitadoras o AS muestran que habían muchas más —dc-1 orden de 1 a 10 ó 15— enfermeras visitadoras que AS cuando la fusión de ambos diplomas en 1938. Así, por ejemplo, en la compa- ñía de Ferrocarriles del Norte había, en 1934-35, 1 AS cada 22 en- fermeras visitadoras. Existen cifras precisas para las escuelas: en el momento de la fusión de los dos títulos, había 11 escuelas (7 en París, 4 en provincias) de AS y 32 escuelas (7 en París, 25 en pro- vincias) de enfermeras visitadoras.12 Esta fusión de las dos profesiones, hasta entonces separadas, cambió considerablemente la fisonomía del cuerpo profesional. Al revés de las AS, todavía próximas a la beneficencia y la acción mi- litante de tipo confesional, las enfermeras visitadoras eran asala- riadas de larga data, y, muy a menudo, en el sector público. La nueva profesión de AS tendrá, en el momento de la fusión, los ras- gos característicos de las enfermeras visitadoras. En el campo de la metodología, esto tiene importantes consecuencias. Las AS se consideraban ante todo como "reformadoras sociales", intervenían por sí en un dominio hasta entonces reservado a la caridad indivi- dual y, para intervenir, debían elaborar una metodología que les permitiera diferenciarse de las antiguas "damas de beneficencia" cuya ineficacia criticaban. Frente a una situación dada, efectua- ban un "diagnóstico" y decidían el "tratamiento". Las enfermeras visitadoras, por su lado, no podían diagnosticar y debían aplicar un tratamiento decidido por otros. La modelo pro- fesional era la enfermera, asistente del médico, subordinada a él (aunque, en sus actividades profesionales, las enfermerasvisitado- ras podían trabajar en algunos casos sin depender de un médico). La metodología, para las enfermeras visitadoras, era determinada desde el exterior de la profesión y por otros. Sus tareas y funcio- nes estaban señaladas por los médicos, que, en gran número, es- cribieron sobre este tema. 29
  15. 15. b. Medicalización y extensión numérica, de la profesión La guerra va a aumentar el peso del médico en la profesión. Ello se debe, en gran parte, al tipo de problemas a los que debían ha- cer frente los servicios sociales (cuya actividad estaba coordinada por el Seguro Nacional): la situación sanitaria y las necesidades de aprovisionamiento constituían el centro de las preocupaciones de las AS, sobre todo a comienzos de la guerra y con los refugiados. Esta medícalización de la profesión continuó después de la guerra; también entonces la situación sanitaria de la población francesa (mortalidad infantil, recrudecimiento de la tuberculosis) orienta a las AS hacia tareas de higiene pública. En 1948, de las 65 escuelas que graduaban AS, 40 forman también enfermeras; además, de las 65 escuelas, 12 dependen de hospitales, 1 de la Asistencia Pública y 12 de la Cruz Roja.13 El resultado de esta formación es claro; una encuesta del INED14 indica que, en 1951-1952, el 65 % de las AS tienen también el diploma de enfermera de hospital, porcentaje mucho más importante en zonas rurales (84 % en laHaute-Vienne) que en zonas urbanas (45 % en Issy-les-Molineaux). Al mismo tiempo que se medicaliza, la profesión crece numéri- camente: en 1939, se pasa de 8.000 a 9.000 AS, y después de la guerra se llega a las 14.000 aproximadamente. El Ministerio de Salud cuenta, en 1954, 14.806 ASy auxiliares. La profesión no es homogénea, ya que entre esas 14.806 perso- nas figuran quienes se diplomaron antes de 1938 y tienen, por lo tanto, el diploma de AS o de enfermeras visitadoras; la edad me- dia elevada (de 39,4 años para las ASen 1951-1952)15 prueba que éstas debían de ser todavía numerosas. Pero el principal factor.de heterogeneidad fue, sobre todo, la integración en la profesión de las auxiliares sociales reclutadas durante la guerra. Para enfren- tar las múltiples tareas, los servicios sociales reclutaron mujeres para cumplir las funciones de las AS; sólo les daban, en el mejor de los casos, una breve información de uno o dos meses. Después de la guerra, y especialmente luego de la ley del 9 de abril de 1946, que exigía obligatoriamente el diploma oficial para ejercer, se plan- tea el caso de estas auxiliares. Se designó una comisión ministe- rial para dictaminar sobre su situación; tenía tres posibles solu- ciones después del estudio del expediente (se le presentaron 12.000 legajos): - otorgar el título de AS en forma definitiva; - otorgar el título de AS después de la aprobación < li- men; - exigir a las interesadas el curso normal. Pero, de hecho, algunas personas fueron autorizadas ;i <'|<-H n como auxiliares sociales (cumplían la función de AS sin tener H 11 tulo ni recibir su salario). Al finalizar sus trabajos, la comisión acordó:16 - 1.700 autorizaciones definitivas para ejercer comoAS; - 650 autorizaciones definitivas para ejercer como auxiliares sociales; - 3.500 autorizaciones temporarias para ejercer como auxilia- res. Entre las autorizadas temporariamente, muchas abandonaron la profesión, en tanto que otras se inscribieron en las escuelas pa- ra proseguir su formación y obtener el título oficial. Así, de las 14.806 AS y auxiliares mencionadas anteriormente, el 19,58 % no tenía el título oficial de AS: 1.500 habían obtenido una autorización para ejercer y 1.400 eran auxiliares sociales. c. El paso al sector público Paralelamente a la medicalización y al crecimiento numérico de la profesión, otro cambio va a rematar la transformación del cuer- po profesional: a partir de 1946 y, especialmente, de la institución de los organismos nacionales de Seguridad Social y de subsidios familiares, la mayoría de las AStrabajará en el sector público o se- mipúblico. Al mismo tiempo, el financiamiento privado de las di- versas asociaciones de servicio social se irá eliminando progresiva- mente, y el Estado ha de financiar, indirectamente, la mayoría de los AS privados. A esta dependencia financiera directa o indirecta respecto del Estado, se añade la ampliación de la legislación social, que las AS tendrán por misión aplicar. El censo de 1954 del Ministerio de Salud permite ver la gravita ción de los servicios públicos entre los empleadores de AS1 ' (el', ta- bla de la página 33). 30 31
  16. 16. En esta lista de servicios, si se consideran los que pertenecen indudablemente al sector público, semipúblico y nacionalizado, se llega a 8.278 AS (o sea,el 55,90 %), a los cuales hay que agregar algunos centenares pertenecientes también a los servicios públi- cos pero ubicados en otros rubros (por ejemplo, servicios sociales de los establecimientos asistenciales, de empresas, etcétera). d. La profesión frente a la nueva situación Frente a estos cambios en la profesión,las ASse cuestionan. Ya no pueden ejercer la profesión como antes. Son diferentes, hetero- géneas. Están insertas en instituciones que les determinan su lu- gar, su función y sus tareas. Su traslado al sector público y las mi- siones que les son confiadas en la ejecución de la política social son aceptados, en general, favorablemente, aun cuando susciten numerosos cuestionamientos. Citemos a una directora de escuela, la señorita Naegelen, en un congreso de la ANAS: Recordemos en primer lugar, con varias de nuestras cole- gas, que, en el estado actual de colectivización, el servicio so- cial resultó beneficiadoen general. Cada vez más integrado a la vida del país, no debe existir más como francotirador, al margen de las instituciones. Ya no es la época del espléndi- do aislamiento. Se trata de trabajar para todos y con todos, conservando una gran lucidez. Si el servicio social sabe ocu- par su lugar, está mejor ubicado que antes para colaborar con las reformas sociales e incluso para suscitarlas. Pero, pregunta una de nosotras, ¿nuestro cuerpo profe- sional, en su conjunto, tendrá el suficiente valor como para adquirir autoridad y aprovechar de su situación favorable? Finalmente, ¿cada una de nosotras tiene siempre clara conciencia de todo lo que el movimiento de colectivización plantea como problema de fondo al servicio social y a las AS, lo que implica como exigencias: evolución, adaptación, desa- rrollo, colaboración, todo ello junto con mantener rigurosa- mente una línea recta y exacta tanto para el servicio social mismo como para las instituciones en las cuales, desde aho- ra, se integra? 32 Designación de los servicios Número Servicios de AS público, semipúblico, nacionalizado Sri vicios departamentales de higiene social i Uiciiuis privadas departamentales i Ir higiene social Mutualidad agrícola t 'n|¡is de subsidios familiares < 'n|¡is de seguridad social Arción social de las fuerzas armadas Ministerio de Comunicaciones Ministerio del Interior. Policía Servicios municipales y oficinas dr beneficencia Servicio departamental de coordinación i IrI Sena Administraciones públicas diversas SNCF (Ferrocarrilesdel Estado) Klrrtricidad y Gas de Francia Unión social marítima y servicio social dr pesca marítima Servicio social escolar y universitario Servicio social de los establecimientos nsistenciales, de prevención y curación Servicio social de las prisiones Servicios sociales de los tribunales V protección de la infancia Servicio social de asistencia a la infancia Servicios sociales de ayuda a los emigrantes y de la mano de obra extranjera Servicios sociales de empresas e interempresas ()bras y servicios privados, congregaciones religiosas Cruz Roja Varios Total 2.972 536 1.187 1.120 884 438 127 127 724 100 233 300 94 93 1.066 532 129 298 280 81 2.125 1.082 198 80 14.806 33
  17. 17. Citemos a otra AS, la señorita Thro, cuyo artículo fue publica- do en una revista redactada, entre otras, por la presidenta de la ANAS, la señorita Libermann: Desde 1945, un movimientonuevo, nacido en las masas populares, repercutió rápidamente en la legislación que orga- nizó los servicios sociales nuevos: rechazando la ayuda tute- lar de la beneficencia, la clase obrera, en una profunda toma de conciencia de su valor colectivo y de sus responsabilida- des nacionales, reclama con legítima dignidad la gestión de los servicios sociales de los que es usuaria y, en amplios sec- tores, tiende a sustituir la intervención directa de las asisten- tes por la ayuda mutua del medio organizado. [...] La nueva situación creada a las asistentes sociales, tanto por la organización de los servicios sociales del trabajo y de la familia como por la posición psicológica de los líderes de las masas trabajadoras, en quienes se concentra y se expre- sa la conciencia de clase, parece imponer a la profesión una seria adaptación. Es evidente que el servicio social, entera- mente dedicado al desarrollo de los valores humanos, com- parte con una simpatía profunda y una aceptación sin reser- vas el sentido de esta valorización obrera y quiere colaborar con ella eficazmente.^ e. Conclusión En resumen, se puede afirmar que la prosecución de la elabo- ración de una metodología en servicio social estuvo muy dificulta- da por: - el predominio numérico de profesionales con una formación de tipo médico, que limitó la autonomía de análisis y de ac- ción de la AS; - la extensión numérica de la profesión, que aportó un cierto porcentaje de profesionales con escasa o ninguna forma- ción, que privilegiaban la experiencia adquirida con la prác- tica; - la importancia y la urgencia de las tareas de acción y de prevención sanitaria (entre ellas, la protección materno- infantil); - la subordinación a los poderes públicos y a la política social del gobierno; 34 - la necesidad, para las AS, de situarse en un < cambio sociopolítico importante. 4. El "case work" l£n la coyuntura muy precisa de comienzo de los años cincucn i!¡i, en respuesta a los interrogantes y a las inquietudes de la pro • Irsión, el case work fue, de alguna manera, la solución milagrosa pnra restituirles una identidad profesional a lasAS. La profesión se sentía amenazada tanto por los usuarios (con- i rpto muy utilizado entre 1945 y 1950) como por los empleadores. Dos grandes riesgos lo acechan [al servicio social]; el ries- go de estratificación,de rigidez, que lleva a la rutina, a la ina- daptación y, finalmente, al rechazo por los usuarios; y el ries- go de apropiación, al menos de sujeción, de subordinación a fines extraños al propósito mismo del servicio social, y ello en contra de la independencia moral del servicio social y de las asistentes...20 Frente a esos riesgos, la profesión adopta una actitud defensi- va, se une; la ANAS, en ese momento, agrupa a la mayoría de las AS. Esta actitud defensiva se pone de manifiesto en la insistencia de la ANAS en preconizar y defender el respeto del secreto profe- sional. La elaboración del "código deontológico" es el fruto de esta actitud defensiva. Al leer los numerosos artículos y discursos so- bre el secreto profesional, se evidencia que la "principal amenaza" para el servicio social proviene de los empleadores, que, no es ca- sualidad, son los servicios públicos. Escuchemos a la presidenta de la ANAS, Ruth Libermann: Si reclamamos para las asistentes sociales, en el ejercicio de sus funciones, una completa independencia a pesar de su dependencia administrativa inevitable respecto de sus em- pleadores, es porque, sin ella, no hay ya servicio social digno de ese nombre. Aceptar de los empleadores o jefes de servi- cio la apertura de nuestra correspondencia, la comunicación de los informes de encuestas individualizadas y completas, la intromisión en los legajos sociales, una subordinación jerár- quica total a la autoridad de superiores ajenos al servicio so- cial mismo es traicionar a quienes confian en nosotras.21 35
  18. 18. Nuestra dependenciaadministrativavuelve más inmedia- tamente necesario aún, me atrevo a decirlo sin temerle a la paradoja, un código deontológico. Qué tentación utilizar "asalariados" aun para tareas que no les son propias y que pueden desnaturalizar su profesión al punto de volverla rápidamente ineficaz porque la desacre- dita en el aspecto mismo que la hacía profundamente cons- tructiva: la confianza obtenida [porla AS]gracias a esta con- fianza [delusuario]. Qué tentación, no obstante, para la asistente social, so- meterse simplemente a las exigencias de su empleador, aun sabiendo que una sana técnica de servicio social es el medio privilegiado para una acción realmente constructiva y educa- tiva.22 r ff Elpaso de la defensiva a la ofensiva se produce con laintroduc- V~v) jción del case work. Es importante destacar que la introduccióndel >—' case work, tal como se lo enseñó más tarde, se debe, al comienzo, a la iniciativa de algunos grupos de AS. Es ésta una particularidad importante, como lo subraya Gilbert Mury: El desarrollo del case work en Francia —de la ayuda psi- cosocial individualizada— presenta, en efecto, notables par- ticularidades. Procede, en primer lugar, de la libre voluntad de un cierto número de asistentes sociales que se inclinan espontáneamente, unas, hacia un psicoanálisis francés; otras, hacia tal o cual formador de orientación analítica.23 Fue sobre todo después de la Conferencia Internacional de Ser- vicio Social, en París, en 1950, cuando el case work comienza a in- troducirse entre las AS francesas.24 Con anterioridad, había sido introducido en la escuela Paul Baerwald, de Versalles, escuela fi- nanciada por capitales norteamericanos y que tenía por objetivo preparar trabajadores sociales, en su mayoría de origen judío, pa- ra las comunidades judías de Israel y de África del Norte (esta es- cuela fue cerrada en 1953). Después de la Conferencia Internacio- nal, la ONUes el principal medio de difusión del case work, en los años 1950-52. Algunas asistentes sociales, becarias, siguen los se- minarios de la ONU (Viena, 1950; Holanda, 1951; Finlandia y Gi- nebra, 1952). Estas becarias, muy poco numerosas (unaveintena), iniciarán la formación del case work. En efecto, como consecuen- cia de las conclusiones del seminario organizado en Holanda, la 36 ANAS organizó un curso de psicología. Algunos de los |>;nh< ip.m les se reúnen, en pequeños grupos informales, alredcdoi d<- l.i p-,i coanalista Myriam David, para profundizar el método. Al mismo tiempo, las AS que habían participado en el srmm.i rio de Ginebra forman el Grupo de Ginebra que, ampliando:;!-, •;<• convertirá, en 1954, en el Grupo de Investigación del Cr/.sr Wml Posteriormente, siguen esta dirección servicios como la UNCAK, escuelas de servicio social u organizaciones profesionales tales <•<> mo el Comité de Unión de Escuelas de Servicio Social, la Unión C;i tólica Internacional de Servicio Social, la ANAS. ¿Cuáles fueron las causas del éxito del case work tal como se lo enseñaba en Francia? Muchas y de diversa importancia. a. Ante todo, es preciso ubicar este período en su contexto po- lítico internacional. El mundo estaba entonces en plena guerra fría, profundamente dividido en dos bloques antagonistas, domi- nados uno por los Estados Unidos, el otro por la URSS. En Fran- cia, predominaba la influencia de los Estados Unidos. Este país era un modelo para la mayoría de los hombres políticos, de los empresarios, de los intelectuales; en resumen, la ideología predo- minante estaba impregnada por este modelo. Teniendo en cuenta sus orígenes sociales e ideológicos,es normal que las AShayan ex- perimentado, en sumo grado, la influencia norteamericana. Y tan- to más cuanto que no había ningún otro modelo de trabajo social opuesto al modelo norteamericano, muy difundido por las organi- zaciones internacionales. Hay que destacar que la casi totalidad de las primeras profesoras de case work, en Francia, eran psicó- logas de formación psicoanalítica. Señalemos, también, que el case work que enseñaban estas psicoanalistas no era idéntico al ca- se work practicado en los Estados Unidos. En Francia, tomó una dirección muy psicoanalítica. Sin embargo, un case work más cer- cano al modelo norteamericano y que seguía las enseñanzas de Mary Richmond fue introducido en cierto número de escuelas (la Escuela Paul Baerwald, la Escuela Técnica de Superintendentes de Fábricas y de Servicios Sociales, la Escuela Departamentalde Servicio Social) por una asistente social norteamericana, la seno ra Goldsmith. b. Los obstáculos que habrían podido oponerse a la intiodue ción del case work inspirado en el psicoanálisis ya no existían. La Iglesia católica, después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, comenzó 37
  19. 19. a aceptar, no sin debates, el psicoanálisis. La mayoría de las AS francesas eran católicas, y una oposición de la Iglesia habría blo- queado el desarrollo del case work. Pero no fue ése el caso, y la Unión Católica Internacional de Servicio Social (UCISS) fue una de las principales propagandistas del case work. En el 9.° Congreso Mundial (Bruselas, 18 al 25 de agosto de 1958), las participantes del grupo de trabajo "Case work y concepción cristiana del hom- bre" llegaron a la siguiente conclusión: Las participantes del grupo de trabajo reconocen unáni- memente que los principios de la práctica del case workple- namente comprendidos no plantean ningún problema en cuanto a la posibilidad de su integración a la concepción cristiana del hombre.25 c. Aunque, a menudo, las AS que practican el case work hayan enmascarado juicios morales en sus análisis psicológicos, el case work permitió a la profesión comenzar a salir del moralismo domi- nante y volver a situar al usuario, como individuo, en el centro de su preocupación. Esta actitud tuvo tanto más éxito cuanto que pe- saban sobre las AS las coacciones administrativas. En el momen- to en que la AS se convierte en agente de aplicación de una legis- lación social en cuya elaboración no intervino para nada, centra su atención en el individuo singular. En cierta medida, la intro- ducción del case work permitió ahorrarse el análisis del nuevo pa- pel de la AS; la relación usuario-asistente social es una relación dual, interpersonal; las instituciones no existen: El case work representa, para la profesión, la mayor libe- ración posible en las condiciones de la posguerra. En primer lugar, porque fortaleció, acentuó, elevó al rango de verdad científica la prioridad del usuario. Desde su aparición, es evi- dente que el otro debe ser ayudado, sostenido, estimulado por sí mismo y no en función de una política institucional. Se trata de colocar al individuo en la posición de polo dominan- te en su oposición con la "sociedad", ese término vago, pru- dentemente impreciso, que confunde todas las fuerzas anta- gonistas cuyo enfrentamiento constituye la historia y que permite identificar, a poca costa, los intereses de la clase do- minante con el "interés general".^6 38 d. liste eclipse de las coacciones de tipo adminisliahvn pinln Honar en tanto las tareas de las AS cambiaron. Aulc;, de l,i (.'.uerra eran, a menudo, las AS quienes organizaban colom.r; di- vacaciones, ponían en acción los organismos mutuales de :;<-IMIM diid o de subsidios familiares, los planes de vivienda, ele. l)c lodo esto se hacen cargo diversas instituciones: las colonias de vae¡i< i<> nes, por ejemplo, son organizadas en adelante por comités esp<- < iules, las municipalidades o las cajas de subsidios familiares; l;i seguridad social y los subsidios familiares se generalizan y se con vierten en instituciones... De modo que la AS tiene la impresión de haber sido despojada de numerosas tareas; no le queda, según pa- rece, más que aquello que las instituciones no tomaron a su car KO: la "asistencia psicológica". Una docente de case work, la seño- ra Sailer, resume bien esta idea que constituyó el éxito del case tuork: Las nuevas situaciones sociales y económicas nos liberan de una parte de nuestras antiguas tareas, pero también nos colocan ante nuevas tareas. Debemos enfrentar, cadavez, menos problemas económicos y más problemas de relaciones humanas.^ Esta idea tuvo tanta más gravitación cuanto que las AS ponían especial cuidado en dejar de lado la actitud militante que las ca- racterizaba antes de la guerra. En sus orígenes, las AS, militantes católicas, querían cambiar el medio para cambiar a los individuos. Su acción estaba enderezada, pues, a la transformación en las condiciones de vida, en nombre de un ideal inspirado en el catoli- cismo social. e. En una profesión que tenía dificultades en lograr un lugar como tal y cuya utilidad se ponía en duda, el case work apareció co- mo la técnica propia de la profesión, ya que le permitía presentar su acción como algo distinto de una acumulación de tareas. El case work representaba el acceso al nivel del conocimiento científico del individuo y, de esta manera, el servicio social se con- vertía en una actividad de tipo científico. Ya no se trataba de "una caridad al uso". Este acceso al nivel científico tenía otra ventaja además de definir la profesión. En momentos en que la profesión está cada vez más encuadrada por una jerarquía de tipo adminis- trativo, el case work permitía reconstruir una jerarquía interna a 39
  20. 20. la profesión, jerarquía ligada al saber y no al poder. Había pasado el tiempo en que las AS podían crear instituciones, dirigirlas, am- pliarlas, acceder a elevadas funciones de responsabilidad en las instituciones privadas y, a veces, al ministerio. No existía más la posibilidad de elevarse, en el seno de la profesión, a puestos de responsabilidad. Estos puestos están ocupados por personas con formación universitaria. El case work, también en este aspecto, fue el remedio milagroso, ya que reconstituyó una jerarquía den- tro de la profesión. De allí su éxito y la formación de una "élite" de case workers que dispensaban, moderadamente, sus conocimien- tos a sus colegas. f. El case work implica, además, un repliegue de la profesión so- bre sí misma y sobre la única tarea que le es asignada: la asisten- cia psicológica. Si bien no todas las AS practicaban el case work, éste era el modelo dominante difundido por las organizaciones de empleadores (UNCAF) y, sobre todo, por los grupos ideológicos (UCISS) más importantes. No fue, sin duda, una casualidad que, en el mismo momento en que el case work se difunde entre las AS, se hayan ampliado otras profesionesde trabajadores sociales. Mu- chos otros factores, económicos e históricos, explican, por cierto, el desarrollo de diversos trabajadores sociales. Pero, a menudo, ellos desempeñan tareas anteriormente adjudicadas a las AS; antes de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, eran AS quienes animaban los centros sociales, quienes cumplían funciones educativas entre los adolescentes, etcétera. Este repliegue de la profesión va acompañado de un repliegue de cada AS sobre sí misma. La AS debe autoanalizarse sin cesar; las relaciones supervisor-supervisado se establecen sobre elmode- lo psicoanalista-paciente. Al escuchar al usuario, la AS centra su análisis más sobre sus reacciones que sobre lo que le dice aquél: La objetividad para la asistente social consiste, funda- mentalmente, en tomar conciencia de su propia subjetividad. Para ello, es necesario que la asistente social acepte lacon- cepción de las necesidades psicosociales como motivación del comportamiento para sí misma y para los demás, y que trate de comprender sus propias reacciones y acciones para establecer en qué medida expresan sus propias necesidades y corren el riesgo de ir en contra de la satisfacción de las ne- cesidades del asistido.^8 40 Kste repliegue de la profesión está favorecido —o pmvcx a < l < > por su pasaje hacia la tutela administrativa. 5. Grupo, comunidad y aproximación global Alrededor de los años sesenta, el case work comienza a inte f.rarse en los programas de enseñanza del servicio social en las es cuelas. Se ha transformado en el modelo dominante de tratamiento social. Pero ya se comienza a hablar de otros métodos: servicio so- riiil de grupo y servicio social comunitario. Esta nueva aproxima- ción metodológica está también influida por lo que se hace en los listados Unidos. En el parágrafo siguiente, veremos qué factores originan el desarrollo de estos niveles. En Francia, entre 1960 y 1968, existen algunas experiencias de enseñanza y de práctica, pero sólo después de 1968 el TSG (trabajo social de grupo) y el TSC (trabajo social comunitario) conocerán una verdadera difusión. a. Antes de 1968 No es el caso realizar aquí un inventario exhaustivo de las en- señanzas y las experiencias. Sólo se citarán, a título de ejemplo, algunos hechos. Desde el año escolar 1961-62, el ISSRS (Montrouge) se ocupa, en su formación de los cuadros, del TSC. Y a partir del año si- guiente —y hasta el año escolar 1966-67— el ISSRSy la ENS (Eco- le Nórmale Sociale) organizan en forma común, cada año, un se- minario de tres días para los estudiantes de tercer año, sobre el TSC. El seminario intenta integrar una práctica en pasantía a la enseñanza (impartida, entre otros, por un economista de Quebecy una AS formada en los Estados Unidos). Por otra parte, la Mutualidad Social Agrícola organiza, desde 1960, la enseñanza del servicio social de grupo,29 en tanto que servicios como UNCAF, SSAE y ALFA tratan de desarrollar la prác tica de grupo y comunitaria. Es significativo que sean estos servi cios los que intenten superar el case work. Ellos están, en efecto, ante profundos cambios del mundo rural, ante el desarrollo de nu- merosos organismos que tienen por objeto facilitar el éxodo rural, es decir, el paso de los jóvenes campesinos de la agricultura a la 41
  21. 21. industria. La urbanización pone a UNCAF, ALFA y SSAE frente a problemas colectivos. UNCAF y ALFA desarrollaron centros sociales en los nuevos agrupamientos urbanos; la función de animación se convierte en uno de sus ejes de trabajo privilegiados. La UNCAF inició, después de varios años de investigación sobre el perfil del cargo, una for- mación de responsables de centros sociales. En esta formación, docentes franceses y extranjeros (especialmente un holandés) abordaron los métodos de TSC. El SSAE se dedica a la política de desalojo de los barrios de emergencia y a la reubicación de lostra- bajadores emigrados: también aquí es necesario abordar los pro- blemas desde un punto de vista colectivo y no individual. Los servicios sociales de la SNCF, también ellos implantados encon- centraciones urbanas (barrios de ferroviarios) y, por lo tanto, en- frentados a problemas de animación, comienzan a interesarse en el TSC. En 1963, la Escuela de Superintendentes inicia la ense- ñanza del TSG para profesionales. Finalmente, las jornadas peda- gógicas de 1965del Comité de Unión de Escuelas de Servicio So- cial tienen, en su programa, cursos sobre estos dos métodos. b. Después de 1968 Mayo de 1968cuestionó a los profesionales y los estudiantes de servicio social como a las otras capas de la población francesa. Nu- merosos trabajadores sociales se preguntan sobre su papel políti- co; este cuestionamiento se refiere principalmente a la acción co- tidiana y replantea el servicio social individualizado. Numerosos trabajadores sociales, que rechazan el papel de "muleta de la so- ciedad" para el servicio social, creyeron poder transformar ese pa- pel mediante un cambio de la metodología. Esquemáticamente, al servicio social individual, al que consideran como "reaccionario", oponen el trabajo social de grupo y comunitario, considerado co- mo "progresista". De allí, el entusiasmo por estos métodos entre los profesionales y, sobre todo, los estudiantes de servicio social, como lo testimonia la encuesta de N. Courtecuisse y L. Brams,rea- lizada en 1970.30 42 Para los profesionales Opción preferencial de métodos en servicio social (SS) Primera opción SS de casos individuales SS de grupo SS comunitario Investigación en SS Administración en SS I liversos métodos Sin respuesta Total 47 % 15 % 5 % 14 % 3% 10% 6 % 100 % Segunda opción 8 % 14 % 7 % 14 % 5 % 52 % 100% Para los estudiantes Formación en métodos de servicio social deseados por los estudiantes Efectivos Porcentaje SS de casos individuales SS de grupo SS comunitario Consejera del trabajo Diversos métodos Otros Sin respuesta Total 129 39 34 17 119 14 46 32 % 10% 9 % 4 % 30 % 4 % 11 % 398 100% A partir de 1969, las formaciones en TSG y TSC (principalmen- te, en el nivel de la formación permanente) se multiplican, aunque la formación en servicio social individual sigue siendo dominante: 43
  22. 22. En 1973,cuatro centros formaron treinta y ocho asisten- tes en trabajo social de grupo (en formación prolongada, más de 480 horas), en tanto que catorce centros formaron qui- nientos diez asistentes en asistencia psicosocial individuali- zada y seis centros formaron en trabajo social de grupo cien- to treinta y cuatro asistentes en formación acelerada (entre 160 y 140 horas), en tanto que dos centros formaron cuaren- ta y cinco asistentes sociales en asistencia psicosocial.31 No se trata aquí de hacer un inventario, por fuerza incompleto. Los centros de formación se especializan según uno u otro méto- do, los servicios impulsan a su personal hacia ciertas formaciones especializadas. Citemos tan sólo un acontecimientoque conmovió, sobre todo, a los iniciadores de escuelas: la conferencia de Gisela Konopka, el 26 de febrero de 1971, en el ISSRS, sobre "la utiliza- ción de grupos en la práctica del servicio social y de la educa- ción".32 El paso de los "tres métodos" a la "integración de los métodos" y/o a la "aproximación global" se produce, en los centros de for- mación (en especial, de formación permanente),hacia mediados de los años setenta. Este paso tiene lugar bajo una doble influencia; por una parte, de las corrientes teóricas llegadas a los Estados Unidos y, de una manera más difusa, de la América latina; por otra parte, de los problemas que los trabajadores sociales encuen- tran en su práctica. En efecto, resultaba cada vez más difícil, en la práctica, mantener un compartimentoestanco entre el de los indi- viduos y el de los grupos. Solamente el TSC parecía un método es- pecífico, por lo demás muy poco practicado en Francia. De modo que la integración de los métodos resultó más la integración del SSI y del SSG que la de los tres métodos. Los pasos seguidos por la Escuela de Superintendencia para pasar, en 1971, de la ense- ñanza separada del SSIy del SSG a una enseñanza deaproximación global —que, según la definición adoptada por la Escuela, "consisti- ría en reubicar al acto profesional en su contexto global"—33 ilus- tran las razones de esta evolución: El análisis de la práctica real de las asistentes nos permi- tía constatar que el tabicamiento de los modos de interven- ción no era correcto. - Considerando que alrededor del 50 % de las asistentes son polivalentes y que la política ministerial seguía la dirección del desarrollo de esta polivalencia, nos parecía que la espe- 44 i uili/.;i( ion en un solo modo de intervención no correspondí;! v¡i .1 la realidad de la práctica. Todo trabajador social está en condiciones de utilizar las dos luí mas de trabajo con los individuos o con los grupos, que es pi rlrrible elegir en función de las necesidades de los usu; i uis y no según lo que la formación recibida permita o no ha- ( ' < • ! . Kn virtud de la imposibilidad o de la inutilidad de procurar dos formaciones sucesivas de tres años cada una con el de- i roche de tiempo y de dinero que ello representa. La constatación de cierto número de puntos comunes entre los contenidos de las dos formaciones. Y, sobre todo, el deseo de tomar más en cuenta la realidad de las instituciones.3 ^ 6. El contexto social del desarrollo de ••tos métodos Quizás en mayor medida que para el case work, el desarrollo del servicio social de grupo, del servicio social comunitario y de la nproximación global fue influido por la coyuntura sociopolítica. I'tira analizar las relaciones entre el contexto y el desarrollo de es- tos métodos, no es posible limitarse a estudiar tan sólo la situa- ción francesa. Más que en ningún otro período, no se pueden ais- lar, en los años cincuenta y sesenta, los procesos de cambio país por país. Más que nunca, la evolución de las ideologías, de las técnicas, de las situaciones económicas y políticas no conoció fronteras. Por lo tanto, encararemos en primer lugar —y muy esquemáticamen- te— la crisis de valores que, se puede decir, ha conmovidoal mun- do; luego haremos una rápida descripción de la situación en la América latina y en los Estados Unidos, zonas claves si se quieren estudiar las relaciones entre cambios sociales y metodología del servicio social. Finalmente, y para terminar, expondremos algunas notas sobre los cambios políticos y sociales en Francia. 45
  23. 23. a. La "crisis de valores" La finalización de los años cincuenta y los comienzos de los años sesenta están señalados por una "crisis de valores" que afec- ta especialmente a los intelectuales —cuyo papel cambió y cuyo número aumentó— y a la juventud. Originan esta "crisis de valo- res" numerosos factores, a veces propios de un país o de un gru- po de países; entre los factores principales de orden internacional, citemos: - Los vientos de reforma y de transformación que conmueven a la Iglesia católica bajo el pontificado de Juan XXIII (1958-1963) y con el Concilio Vaticano II (1962). Estos vientos reformistas modi- ficaron profundamente la práctica de los militantes católicos —clé- rigos y laicos— e impulsaron con fuerza una investigación teológi- ca múltiple. También permitieron y favorecieron la diversificación cié las Iglesias nacionales. - La finalización del monolitismo staliniano, especialmente con la "denuncia de los crímenes de Stalin" por los XXy XXII Congre- sos del Partido Comunista de la Unión Soviética (1956 y 1961), y las insurrecciones de Polonia y Hungría en 1956. En este período, se produjeron numerosas crisis y rupturas en la mayoría de los partidos comunistas. Pero, sobre todo, este período fue, para los numerosos intelectuales militantes o simpatizantes de los partidos comunistas, el comienzo del "deshielo"; podía reiniciarse la bús- queda, sin las limitaciones y sin las prohibiciones de la "ciencia proletaria" tan cara a Stalin. Por ejemplo, el psicoanálisis dejó de ser condenado como "burgués". Paralelamente, desapareció el cli- ma de la guerra fría; ya no se exigía a los intelectuales "elegir su bando", en una elección limitada a dos opciones. Retomando al Sartre de comienzos de los años cincuenta, ya no se planteaba la opción entre aceptar "las manos sucias" (es decir, los crímenes y la "razón del Partido"), y estar así junto al proletariado y la revolu- ción, o ponerse al servicio del imperialismo, con su explotación y sus guerras coloniales. - El fin de los imperios coloniales y la aparición del denomina- do "Tercer Mundo" en la escena política y económica internacional. El período que va de 1950 a comienzos de los años sesenta, iniciado por la independencia de la India (1945) y la victoria de la revolu- ción china (1949), ve a la casi totalidad de las metrópolis europeas (Gran Bretaña, Francia, Holanda, Bélgica) consentir la indepen- dencia de sus colonias, ya sea como resultado de luchas armadas 46 (Vietnam, Laos, Camboya, Túnez, Marruecos, Argelia), a •.< .1 > n mo consecuencia de negociaciones (colonias francesas «Id A l n c . i negra). La reivindicación nacional y el acceso a la independí m i, de estas colonias provocan un agudo replanteo en la opinión dental. Esos "individuos", a los que se había ido a "civili/.ai", i < chazaban la tutela, se declaraban —a pesar de la persistencia <!<• lazos neocoloniales para algunos de ellos— en un pie de igualdad con las expotencias colonizadoras y cuestionaban, de hecho o ico ricamente, la universalidad de los valores del mundo occidental. Aunque atrajo poco la atención de la opinión pública durante su desarrollo, la Conferencia de Bandung, en Indonesia (1955), que reunió numerosos países del "Tercer Mundo", señaló el fin de un mundo bipolar. El análisis del "subdesarrollo" y las "vías de desa rrollo" se transformaron en un tema de actualidad en Occidente. b. América latina El suceso que dislocó toda la América latina fue la entrada vic- toriosa, en enero de 1959, de las columnas de guerrilleros castris- tas en La Habana. Pero ese acontecimiento no fue un trueno en un día sereno. Desde la finalización de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, se le había planteado a la América latina su problema central: su de- pendencia económica y política de los Estados Unidos. Movimien- tos populistas (Perón en Argentina, Vargas en Brasil), ensayos de reforma agraria (Guatemala, reprimida por la intervención militar de los Estados Unidos en 1954), luchas agrarias (Argentina, Co- lombia, Uruguay, Perú, etc.) fueron los signos anunciadores de la Revolución Cubana. Con referencia a ésta, se formó toda una ge- neración crítica en América latina a partir de los años sesenta. Al mismo tiempo que se desarrollaban movimientos de guerrilla rural y luego urbana, se producía una búsqueda de identidad latinoame- ricana en los dominios de la cultura, de las ciencias humanas y de la teología, entre la mayoría de los intelectuales. Paralelamente, la política de los Estados Unidos con respecto a la América latina cambiaba. Fue la política de la Alianza para el Progreso (1960), impulsada por J. F. Kennedy, que apuntaba a responder políticamente a la Revolución Cubana mediante expe riencias de desarrollo sin cambio de régimen (el caso más típico fue la política de la Democracia Cristiana en Chile) y la ayuda a la caída de ciertas dictaduras —no todas—, como las de Santo Do mingo o Venezuela. Esta política respondía también a la necesidad
  24. 24. (para los Estados Unidos) de una nueva política económica en América latina. El continente no debía seguir siendo tan sólo pro- ductor de materias primas; una cierta industrialización —y, por lo tanto, la creación de un mercado interior restringido referido a las clases medias— se tornaba rentable. Esta política de reformas duró poco; frente a la "escalada de los peligros", se puso de nuevo en vi- gor la política del "garrote". Se produjeron el golpe de Estado en Brasil, en 1964, la intervención armada en Santo Domingo, en 1965, y luego, a comienzos de los años setenta, la serie de golpes de Es- tado en el Cono Sur (Bolivia, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile). Estos acontecimientos van a desembocar directamente en un replanteo de los trabajadores sociales y una nueva definición de su papel. El trabajador social, a mediados de los años sesenta, se si- túa como un "agente de cambio" en el proceso de desarrollo: A la luz del fenómeno particular latinoamericano consis- tente en un cambio social, consecuencia del desarrollo pro- ducido, el papel del trabajador social se amplía; ya no debe ser tan sólo un técnico del servicio social, sino que debetam- bién contribuir a los programas de desarrollo, a su elabora- ción y aplicación, orientando a la población en la compren- sión de los problemas y de las soluciones que contribuyen al mejoramiento del nivel de vida; ello por medio de un proceso socioeducativo destinado a formar una actitud mental, indi- vidual y colectiva, adaptada al cambio que se produce. Al mismo tiempo, debe promover la adaptación social, tanto en el plano individual como colectivo, por su participación en los programas de reforma agraria, vivienda, salud, educación y otros que forman parte del macroplán de desarrollo.35 Rápidamente, esta definición del trabajador social como agente de cambio en un proceso de desarrollo lleva a los trabajadores so- ciales a interrogarse acerca de la naturaleza del desarrollo y los obstáculos que se le oponen. ¿El desarrollo es el "milagro brasile- ño", que presencia cómo se industrializa el país al precio de una degradación de la situación de los más pobres y de una dictadura militar? Este interrogante, planteado por numerosos profesionales y es- tudiantes, encuentra en las ciencias sociales un movimiento de re- novación teórica enraizado en la realidad latinoamericana y que rompe con los modelos conceptuales importados de las potencias dominantes. 48 Kn otro campo, se elabora la teología de la liberación, ;m.ii|',,i (|«, también ella, en la realidad latinoamericana. De allí nn< <• H movimiento de "reconceptualización del servicio social" qu<- de WMiibocará en la "integración de los métodos". De modo que se puede decir que la "integración de los métodos" Unce, en América latina, de un doblemovimiento: - la constatación de que los diversos métodos no son incom- patibles entre sí y que pueden emplearse, simultánea o su- cesivamente, en una situación dada; - la voluntad de ubicar el trabajo social al servicio de una po- lítica de cambio global de la sociedad, adaptada a la reali- dad latinoamericana. c. Estados Unidos En los Estados Unidos, a fines de los años cincuenta y comien- ..os de los años sesenta, el gran factor de perturbación es el surgi- 'miento del movimiento de los negros norteamericanos que reivin- dica la igualdad social (Luther King), movimiento que se orienta hacia la afirmación de su propia identidad (Black Power, Black Panthers). Este movimiento fue un rudo golpe para los mitosfun- dacionales de la conciencia (blanca) norteamericana. Millones de "ciudadanos americanos" no habían pasado por el molinillo del "melting pot"; la igualdad entre los ciudadanos dependía —entre otras cosas— del color de la piel. Tras la huella del movimiento negro, los Estados Unidos redes- cubrían a sus pobres. También aquí, un impacto importante: ¿có- mo, en el país más rico del mundo, millones de ciudadanos podían estar por debajo del umbral de pobreza? La lucha por la igualdad racial y la lucha contra la pobreza se convierten en aspectos im- portantes de la política federal bajo las presidencias de Kennedy (1960-63) y Johnson (1963-68). Luego, un tercer acontecimiento que llevó a los Estados Unidos a dudar de sí mismos: la guerra de Vietnam. Muchísimos intelec- tuales y una buena parte de la juventud estudiosa se oponen —por razones más a menudo morales que políticas— al gobierno federal. Finalmente, el movimiento de liberación femenino realizó su con- tribución al quebrantamiento de las ideas y de las normas socia- les recibidas. 49
  25. 25. De modo que se puede decir que la renovación de la metodolo gía del trabajo social está impulsada por la irrupción colectiva,en el escenario sociopolítico, de los "marginales" negros y pobres, y el cuestionamiento de los valores tradicionales. En tanto que el servicio social de grupo, ya conocido y practica- do desde tiempo atrás, es impulsado por los trabajadores sociales en el marco de servicios sociales que se prestan principalmente en las actividades de reinserción (cárceles, psiquiatría) o en la organi- zación de esparcimientos para jóvenes (centros sociales, etc.), el servicio social comunitario lo practican, sobre todo, militantes de los movimientos negros o animadores, como Alinsky, mezclando estrechamente la acción de tipo político y la acción de tipo social. Las luchas por la igualdad racial y los programas de "lucha contra la pobreza" van a atraer a una nueva generación a las escuelas de servicio social. Se trata de estudiantes que van a buscar en ellas una metodología para la acción al servicio de objetivos sociopolíti- cos. Se produce un doble movimiento hacia el servicio social: los militantes de los movimientos negros o chícanos van a desarrollar en él su conciencia y su capacidad de acción, en tanto que los es- tudiantes se dirigen al servicio social, con objetivos de cambio so- cial, más bien que hacia otras carreras más "rentables" en térmi- nos de salario y de promoción social. Así, en 1970, la Escuela de Servicio Social de la Universidad de Nueva York cuenta entre sus alumnos un tercio de negros y de portorriqueños,36 proporción alejada del porcentaje de estas etnias en la población global, pero próxima, sin duda, de su porcentaje entre los beneficiarios de los servicios sociales. Esta nueva generación de trabajadores sociales va a dar un gran impulso a la investigaciónmetodológica. No obstante, cabe destacar que la investigación en trabajo so- cial no era, en esta época, una novedad en los Estados Unidos: con formación universitaria y relaciones estrechas con las ciencias so- ciales (psicología y sociología) y, además, desde Mary Richmond, con sólidas tradiciones en el campo de la investigación, los trabaja- dores sociales norteamericanos desarrollaron extraordinariamente la indagación teórica en trabajo social. Las prácticas de grupo y co- munitarias se realizaban en un contexto en el cual el marco teóri- co, en sus grandes líneas, ya había sido elaborado. Igualmente, en el momento mismo en que en Francia se comenzaba a conocer el servicio social de grupo y comunitario, una de las teóricas del ser- vicio social de grupo, Gisela Konopka, daba, en otoño de 1961, an- te la sección de Toronto de la Asociación Canadiense de Trabaja- dores Sociales, una conferencia titulada "Se requiere un método 50 HIMUM no de servicio social",37 donde destaca los aspectos coimmcv, u Inri métodos de servicio social individual y de grupo, asi como sus i MIni Irnslicas específicas. ti, Francia Kn l(> rancia, tres series de acontecimientos van a producir pro- ilos cambios en los modos de vida y en la ideología. Se trata: f de una crisis política; / de cambios socioeconómicos; de una crisis moral. La crisis política se desarrolla a mediados de los años cincuen- In: la inestabilidad gubernamental permanente, la influencia de los ilivcrsos grupos de presión sobre el poder, el fraccionamiento de las iHC.anizaciones políticas y las fluctuaciones de las alianzas provo- Miii en la opinión pública un profundo desprecio por los políticos y un fuerte antiparlamentarismo. Esta debilidad e incoherencia del poder político se perciben con mayor razón cuando se las confron- In con sucesos graves (guerra fría, guerra de Indochina, lucha de li I «oración nacional en Túnez y en Marruecos, comienzo de la gue- rra de Argelia). Esta crisis política se resuelve, de cierta manera, mediante el golpe de Estado del 13 de mayo de 1958 que lleva a De Ciíiulle al poder. En lo sucesivo, la nueva constitución dotará al país de un ejecutivo fuerte, lo que facilitará una política guberna- mental coherente y la elaboración de proyectos a largo plazo. Los cambios socioeconómicos pueden percibirse desde comien- /,os de los años cincuenta, pero se aceleran en gran medida a partir de 1958. Francia conoce un movimiento de desarrollo industrial, acompañado de concentraciones de empresas y de la modificación de las fuentes de energía (se abandona el carbón). Este movimien- to permite una notable elevación del nivel de vida, favorece la con- centración de la población en las grandes y medianas ciudades, y acelera el éxodo rural. Desde entonces, la mayoría de los franceses vive en las ciudades. Además, el desarrollo económico (que requie- re cada vez más personal muy calificado) y el desarrollo demográ- ficode la posguerra provocan un extraordinario aumento del nú- mero de estudiantes. 51
  26. 26. La crisis moral alcanza su punto máximo con la guerra de Ar- gelia, pero tiene raíces más profundas. Se puede decir que el pri- mer quebranto en la conciencia de los franceses fue la derrota de mayo de 1940. El ejército francés, uno de los más fuertes de Eu- ropa, fue barrido en algunas semanas por el ejército alemán, al que había vencido 22 años antes. La mitad del país estaba ocupa- da; las oposiciones políticas se transforman, entre 1940 y 1944, en enfrentamiento armado, en una guerra civil. En 1945 existe un consenso con respecto al mito de la Resistencia unánime de todos los franceses frente a la ocupación. Pero ese consenso se quiebra rápidamente por los comienzos de la guerra fría desde 1947, y la guerra de Indochina, que termina con una nueva derrota del ejér- cito francés en Dien Bien Phu (1954). Pero esta crisis moral se va a profundizar, sobre todo, debido a la guerra de Argelia. Esta gue- rra, por la participación de los conscriptos en la "pacificación", ha de suscitar debates que irán más allá de las diversas posiciones políticas. El debate sobre el uso de la tortura se irá ampliando pro- gresivamente entre los intelectuales y, sobre todo, entre la juven- tud directamente involucrada. Bajo el impulso de estas tres series de acontecimientos, se ha de asistir a un cierto corte entre la juventud y el resto de la pobla- ción, corte que se manifiesta, entre otras cosas, por oposiciones entre organizaciones juveniles —UEC (Unión de Estudiantes Co- munistas) y JEC (Juventud Estudiantil Cristiana)— y las organi- zaciones de adultos (PCF ojerarquía católica), y por la aparición de nuevas corrientes políticas, como, entre otras, el PSU (Partido So- cialista Unificado), que ha de fusionar en su seno corrientes mar- xistas y corrientes cristianas. Las AS, como el resto de la población, sufrirán el influjo de es- tos acontecimientos. En primer lugar, los cambiossocioeconómi- cos y el desarrollo de un programa de acción gubernamental van a modificar su medio de trabajo y su encuadramiento institucio- nal, en tanto que van a desarrollarse las otras profesiones de tra- bajadores sociales. Pero también la crisis moral ha de involucrar- las: la ANAS debe pronunciarse sobre los acontecimientos de Ar- gelia.38 De una manera más difusa, las AS se verán afectadas por los cambios y las conmociones de la Iglesia católica. No olvidemos que, según la encuesta del INSERM de 1970,39 el 89 % de las AS en actividad a esa fecha habían sido educadas en la religión católica y que el 79 % de las que tenían entre 20 y 29 años, el 80 % de las que tenían entre 30 y 39 años y el 81 % de las 52 i|iii' Irmnn entre 40 y 49 años fueron miembros de un movimirn IH Invcnil de tipo confesional. I'u ni terminar este cuadro de Francia, es preciso recordar los rpiftixlios de mayo de 1968, que fueron la conclusión lógica de los |n i tímidos trastornos de los años precedentes. En los años poste- ilmrs ;t mayo de 1968, los trabajadores sociales se cuestionan su puprl. Los años 1970-1979 presencian, además, la publicación de immrrosos libros y artículos que ilustran la "desazón" de la profe- ttlóll.' 10 7. Cambios sociales y evolución de la metodología del trabajo social Como conclusión de este panorama histórico, se puede decir ((lie, en la base de toda evolución de la metodología,existen dos se- ries de factores de desigual importancia según el período: ~ Las adquisiciones teóricas y las herramientas de análisis de las diversas ciencias humanas. - Los cambios sociopolíticos a nivel global y sus consecuen- cias sobre la situación institucional del trabajo social. Veremos, en el capítulo siguiente, las relaciones entre ciencias humanas (cuya propia evolución no es independiente de la coyun- tura sociopolitica) y el trabajo social. Si nos limitamos a Francia, podremos ver que el desarrollo de la metodología sigue a la profe- sionalización del trabajo social. Sólo cuando el trabajo social se transforma en una profesión asalariada, reconocida por un diplo- ma nacional y enseñada en las escuelas, se manifiesta la necesi- dad de una metodología propia. La transformación de las tareas de la profesión, su inserción institucional (reconocimiento legal, transferencia al sector público, mandato) y el aumento numérico van a modificar su relación con la metodología. El reconocimiento oficial de su labor determina que la profesión no tenga ya que ela- borar una metodología específica para imponerse. En ese momento, es más importante hacer reconocer las características del trabajo profesional (tareas y deontología) por parte del nuevo encuadre institucional. En este nuevo encuadre, los riesgos de desvaloriza- 53
  27. 27. ción, de parcelamiento del trabajo social, de su control cotidiano, incitan a buscar otra manera de especificar el trabajo: una meto- dología propia (el case work). Esta metodología evolucionará, se transformará bajo la presión de los cambios en el campo social. Notas bibliográficas 1. García Márquez, Gabriel, Cienaños de soledad, Buenos Aires, Sudame- ricana, 1967. 2. Richmond, Mary, Les méthodes nouvelles d'assistence, le service social des cas individuéis, París, Alean, 1926. 3. Premiére conférence intemationale de service social (3 volúmenes), Pa- rís, París, 1929. 4. Asistente social, visitadora, visitadora de higiene social, enfermeravisi- tadora, superintendente. Destaquemos que entre esos 361 delegados hay 1 "asistente social". 5. Cailhar, M., Le service social en France. Sa technique. Ses tendances ac- tuelles. Les moyens d'action dont dispose l'assistante du service social, Mémoire d'examen d'Etat, Ecole Nórmale Sociale, 123 rué de Charonne, París, 1937. 6. Lalouette, J., Le service social en France. Sa technique. Ses tendances actuelles. Les moyens d'action dont dispose l'assistante de service social, Mémoire d'examen d'Etat, Ecole Nórmale Sociale, París, 1937. 7. Lalouette, J., op. cit. 8. Duroy de Bruignac, Marie, Action d'une assistante sociale auprés d'oeuvres de jeunesse, Mémoire d'examen d'Etat, Ecole Nórmale Sociale, 1938. 9. Thro, Mlle., "Terminologie du service social", en ANAS, Le service social. Unité defonction. Diversité de réalisations, Congrés de Marseille, 1951. 10. Duroy de Bruignac, M., "Recherche de méthodes pour l'étude de fonc- tions du service social a partir d'un travail d'assistante de secteur", en ANAS, Recherche de méthodes pour l'analyse du service social, Congrés de Nice, 1958. 11. La Universidad de Provence y la Confederación Francesa de Profesio- nes Sociales iniciaron una investigación común para publicar una Histo- rie du service social en France. 12. Braquehais, Cécile, "Evolution du nombre des écoles de service social en France", Revue Frangaise de Service Social, N.° 118, París, 2.° trimes- tre de 1978. 13. Braquehais, Cécile, op. cit. 54 14. Les assistantes sociales et médico-sociales en France, encuesta lleva- da a cabo en 1951-1952, en cinco departamentos, bajo los auspicios de la Organización Mundial de la Salud y la Fundación Rockefeller (París, INED, sin fecha). 15. Encuesta INED, op. cit. 16. Encuesta INED, op. cit. 17. Encuesta INED, op. cit. 18. Naegelen, Mlle., directora del ENS, "L'evolution économique et socio- logique. Son influence sur le service social", conclusiones del Congresode la ANAS, Service social et technique, Burdeos, 1948. 19. Thro, Mlle., "Le service social devant les structures nouvelles", en "Le service social: situation présente, perspectives d'avenir", Droit Social XXXIV, París, febrero de 1949. 20. Naegelen, op. cit. 21. Libermann, Ruth, "Nature et buts du service social", Droit Social XXXIV, París, 1949. 22. Libermann, Ruth, "Commentaire du code de déontologie", en las jor- nadas de estudio de Ile-de-France, marzo de 1951, en Déontologieen ser- vice social, París, ANAS, Etudes et documents, 1973. 23. Mury, Gilbert, "Lestravailleurs sociaux", en "L'exclusion sociale", Droit Social, N.° 11, París, 1974. 24. Feries, Jeanine, "Chronologie de la formation permanente et supérieu- re en service social", Forurn, N.° 10, París, s. d. 25. Recomendacionesdel grupo 6: "Case work et conception chrétienne de 1'homme", 9.° Congreso Mundial de la UCISS, L'affrontement des techni- ques et des valeurs dans le service social, Bruselas, 28-29 de agosto de 1958; ver también: "Pages documentaires" N.° 3, 1954 (boletín de la UCISS): Esquisse d'une psychologie de l'homme - Reflexión sur le case work. 26. Mury, Gilbert, op. cit. 27. Nampon, Mlle., "Compte rendu de la conférencede Mme.Sailer au sé- minaire sur le case work organisé par l'Ecole nationale de santé publique et le Comité d'entente des Écoles de service social - sous le patronage de l'Office européen des Nationsunies", 30 de enero y 9 de febrero de 1957. 28. Seminario sobre el case work, op. cit. 29. Feries, Jeanine, op. cit. 30. Courtecuisse, N. y Brams, L., Les assistantes de service social 1970 - contríbution á la sociologied'une profession, París, INSERM, 1972. 31. Leplay, Eliane, "La formation a la méthodologie d'intervention en ser- vice social", Revue Frangaise de Service Social, N.° 112, París, 4.° trimes- tre de 1976. 55

×