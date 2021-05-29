Get Here : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=B08XGSTKYL Pyrography or pyrogravure is the freehand art of decorating wood or other materials with burn marks when a heated object such as poker is used in a controlled manner. It is also known as pokerwork or woodburning.The term means "Readwriting with fire"Read from the Greek pur (fire) and Graphos (writing). It can be practiced with special modern pyrography tools or with a fire-heated metal implement or even concentrated sunlight with a magnifying lens. "ReadPyrography dates from the 17th century and peaked in the 19th century. In its raw form, it is poker.Historically it was used to decorate and mark various musical tools and instruments. Cookware or folk guitars have been given a bit of art to convey both the personality of the owner and to differentiate his things from those of others. It was only in the late Victorian era that the art form was taken seriously and done on blank "Readcanvases"Read made of wood and other materials instead of a decorative ornament.At the beginning of the 20th century, soldering pens were developed from which current tools for burning wood were derived. This is a fun project for men and even boys (under adult supervision). Fortunately, the start-up costs are cheap and it's an easy-to-learn hobby. You can enjoy it and wood burning can be the source of DIY family gifts for years to come!Why not click the strongBuy Nowstrong button to get this book and get started?