REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “Santiago Mariño” EXTENSIÓN CARACAS ESCUELA DE INGE...
Bibliografía • http://el-asistente-gerencial-y-la-gerencia.blogspot.com/2012/11/la- gerencia-y-sus-tipos.html • http://www...
Actividad 1, Electiva II
Actividad 1, Electiva II
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad 1, Electiva II

19 views

Published on

Actividad 1 de Electiva II (SAIA), Santiago Mariño.

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Actividad 1, Electiva II

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “Santiago Mariño” EXTENSIÓN CARACAS ESCUELA DE INGENIERÍA DE SISTEMAS Gerencia Alumno: Gabriel Sotillo CI 24.204093 Caracas, Septiembre de 2017
  2. 2. Bibliografía • http://el-asistente-gerencial-y-la-gerencia.blogspot.com/2012/11/la- gerencia-y-sus-tipos.html • http://www.ucla.edu.ve/dac/Departamentos/Gerencia/materiales/GE RENCIA%20unidad1.pdf • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msPCMHTo-KE

×