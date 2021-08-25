Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA REVISTA DEL TC BONAERENSE • 08/2021 NOVENA FECHA EN GENERAL BELGRANO Gran retorno a las pistas de tierra La Clase Light...
La cupé Chevrolet del ganador, quien mantuvo una dura lucha con Marcelo Roldán. SÍNTESIS DE LO OCURRIDO EN GENERAL BELGRAN...
Los hermanos Germán y Christian Pietranera, otra vez punteros de la Clase A. CUMPLIDAS NUEVE FECHAS DEL CAMPEONATO Tabla d...
AUTÓDROMO: GABRIEL APPELLA LONGITUD: 1.675 M. POLEMAN: FAUDA EMMANUEL CHEVROLET TIEMPO: 1:08:594 SERIE 1RA: FAUDA EMMAN...
CUMPLIDAS NUEVE FECHAS DEL CAMPEONATO Tabla de Posiciones de la Clase C 1 MARTÍNEZ FACUNDO 325,50 FORD 2 RAMOS MARCELO...
El Chevrolet ganador que ahora amplió la ventaja en la punta del campeonato. AUTÓDROMO: GABRIEL APPELLA LONGITUD: 1.675 ...
CUMPLIDAS NUEVE FECHAS DEL CAMPEONATO Tabla de Posiciones de la Clase D El Chevrolet del binomio puntero, Gustavo y Paul A...
AUTÓDROMO: GABRIEL APPELLA LONGITUD: 1.675 M. POLEMAN: PALMUCCI FERNANDO CHEVROLET TIEMPO: 1:09:956 SERIES 1RA: AMOR E...
CUMPLIDAS NUEVE FECHAS DEL CAMPEONATO Tabla de Posiciones de la Clase Light Fernando Palmucci con Chevrolet sigue siendo e...
SUMATE A LA DIFUSIÓN DEL TC BONAERENSE !!! REENVIÁ A TODOS TUS CONTACTOS Y PEDILA GRATIS AL 11 6241-8823 LA REVISTA DEL TC...
Revista TCB Magazine Agosto 2021
Revista TCB Magazine Agosto 2021
Revista TCB Magazine Agosto 2021
Revista TCB Magazine Agosto 2021
Revista TCB Magazine Agosto 2021
Revista TCB Magazine Agosto 2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Social Media
Aug. 25, 2021
3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Revista TCB Magazine Agosto 2021

Download to read offline

Social Media
Aug. 25, 2021
3 views

Revista TCB Magazine Agosto 2021

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
Advanced Genealogy Research Techniques George G. Morgan
(0/5)
Free
Dragnet Nation: A Quest for Privacy, Security, and Freedom in a World of Relentless Surveillance Julia Angwin
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Secret Life: Three True Stories of the Digital Age Andrew O'Hagan
(4/5)
Free
Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: The Many Faces of Anonymous Gabriella Coleman
(4/5)
Free
Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President—What We Don't, Can't, and Do Know Kathleen Hall Jamieson
(3/5)
Free
Exploding Data: Reclaiming Our Cyber Security in the Digital Age Michael Chertoff
(4/5)
Free
Internet Riches: The Simple Money-Making Secrets of Online Millionaires Scott Fox
(4/5)
Free
This Machine Kills Secrets: How Wikileakers, Cypherpunks, and Hacktivists Aim to Free the World's Information Andy Greenberg
(3/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
Instagram for Business for Dummies: 2nd Edition Jenn Herman
(0/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Stop Checking Your Likes: Shake Off the Need for Approval and Live an Incredible Life Susie Moore
(4/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Disappear: Erase Your Digital Footprint, Leave False Trails, and Vanish Without a Trace Frank M. Ahearn
(3.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Revista TCB Magazine Agosto 2021

  1. 1. LA REVISTA DEL TC BONAERENSE • 08/2021 NOVENA FECHA EN GENERAL BELGRANO Gran retorno a las pistas de tierra La Clase Light fue la que tuvo más autos en el Gran Premio Miguel Cester. El TC Bonaerense disputó la novena fecha de la tempora- da 2020/2021 en el autódromo de General Belgrano, los pasados 21 y 22 de agosto. Fue el regreso de la catego- ría a un circuito de tierra compactada, con una fecha que otorgó el 50% más del puntaje que entrega habitualmente cada competencia. La actividad se inició el sábado con los entrenamientos y las clasificaciones. Mientras que el domingo se realizaron las series y las finales para cada una de las cuatro clases que componen el parque automotor de la APTCB. Un total de 60 autos en pista (14 en la clase A, 11 en la C, 14 en la D y 21 en la Light), disputaron el Gran Premio Miguel Cester en el trazado Gabriel Appella, de 1.675 me- tros de extensión. El evento fue sin público y con todos los protocolos sanitarios vigentes.
  2. 2. La cupé Chevrolet del ganador, quien mantuvo una dura lucha con Marcelo Roldán. SÍNTESIS DE LO OCURRIDO EN GENERAL BELGRANO Estadísticas de la novena fecha 1 PIETRANERA GERMÁN CHEVROLET 2 ROLDÁN MARCELO CHEVROLET 3 PIETRANERA ALFREDO CHEVROLET 4 FEIL ALEJANDRO CHEVROLET 5 ABDALA MARTÍN CHEVROLET 6 BATTILANA FABIÁN CHEVROLET 7 PADUA DANIEL FORD 8 ALMEIDA WALTER CHEVROLET 9 MARGIOLAKIS HERNÁN CHEVROLET 10 PIETRANERA GASTÓN CHEVROLET 11 D´ASCANIO ESTEBAN FORD AUTÓDROMO: GABRIEL APPELLA LONGITUD: 1.675 M. POLEMAN: FEDERICO FERNÁNDEZ CHEVROLET TIEMPO: 1:09:956 SERIE 1RA: ROLDÁN MARCELO CHEVROLET RÉCORD DE VUELTA: PIETRANERA GERMÁN CHEVROLET TIEMPO: 1:09:132 CLASIFICACIÓN FINAL CLASE A GANÓ Y LIDERA JUNTO A SU HERMANO LA CLASE A Germán Pietranera no afloja Germán Pietranera (Chevrolet) ganó la 9na fecha de la Clase A en General Belgrano, pactada en 16 giros. En el inicio de la final Marcelo Roldán (Chevrolet) tomó la delantera tras ganarle el pique a Pietranera, con quien compartió la primera fila. Ambos se escaparon adelante y mantuvieron una intensa disputa por la punta, hasta que, en el epílogo de la 6ta vuelta, Pietranera pasó al frente, le hizo diferencia a su escolta y logró su 101° triunfo en TC Bonaerense. Por su parte, Alfredo Pietranera (Chevrolet) completó el podio. De esta manera, Germán, junto a su hermano Christian, con quien comparte binomio, son nuevamente los punteros del campeonato de la división más potente. “Salió un carrerón, sobretodo en las primeras vueltas, por- que veníamos pegados con Marcelo Roldán”, declaró Pietra- nera. “Hicimos unos cambios después de la serie, porque veía que no tenía para correrlo al Gato (Roldán). Dimos en la tecla, porque en la final el auto tenía un ritmo espectacular y frenaba muy bien. Atacamos hasta que encontramos el hue- co, el Gato es un pilotazo, siempre fue uno de los mejores en la tierra. Nos respetó y pudimos ganar una gran carrera”. “Estamos tranquilos porque volvimos a ser protagonistas y porque cortamos la racha de parar en las últimas carre- ras. Somos candidatos nuevamente, ahora hay que tratar de llegar y estar siempre adelante”, finalizó el vencedor.
  3. 3. Los hermanos Germán y Christian Pietranera, otra vez punteros de la Clase A. CUMPLIDAS NUEVE FECHAS DEL CAMPEONATO Tabla de Posiciones de la Clase A 1 PIETRANERA CH./PIETRANERA G. 320,50 FORD/CHEV. 2 ABDALA MARTÍN 314,50 CHEVROLET 3 FEIL ALBERTO 285,50 CHEVROLET 4 D´ASCANIO ESTEBAN 279,50 FORD 5 PÉREZ E./PIETRANERA A. 269,50 CHEVROLET 6 ALMEIDA WALTER 261,50 CHEVROLET 7 BATTILANA FABIÁN 221,00 CHEVROLET 8 FERNÁNDEZ FEDERICO 198,00 CHEVROLET 9 PIETRANERA G./PIETRANERA C. 185,50 CHEVROLET 10 GALLIANO JUAN PABLO 181,00 CHEVROLET 11 ROLDÁN MARCELO 173,00 CHEVROLET 12 PADUA DANIEL 166,50 FORD 13 MARGIOLAKIS H./MARGIOLAKIS N. 133,50 CHEVROLET 14 PALMA DOMINGO 118,00 CHEVROLET 15 BORIO DIEGO 100,00 CHEVROLET 16 ANGELETTI FRANCISCO 91,00 CHEVROLET 17 MUÑOZ ARIEL 60,00 CHEVROLET 18 CATANA PABLO 44,00 CHEVROLET 19 VIÑUELA LEONARDO 32,00 CHEVROLET 20 PARÍS EZEQUIEL 31,00 CHEVROLET 21 FONTÁN RUBÉN 27,00 FORD 22 SCOPPA HÉCTOR 23,00 FORD 23 BETTIGA MARTÍN 22,00 CHEVROLET 24 ALBESE CLAUDIO 14,00 CHEVROLET 25 SUÁREZ AGUSTÍN 9,00 CHEVROLET 26 SZWEC MAXIMILIANO 7,50 CHEVROLET 27 GIL LUIS 7,50 CHEVROLET 28 ORIO CARLOS 5,00 CHEVROLET
  4. 4. AUTÓDROMO: GABRIEL APPELLA LONGITUD: 1.675 M. POLEMAN: FAUDA EMMANUEL CHEVROLET TIEMPO: 1:08:594 SERIE 1RA: FAUDA EMMANUEL CHEVROLET RÉCORD DE VUELTA: FAUDA EMMANUEL CHEVROLET TIEMPO: 1:08:896 CLASIFICACIÓN FINAL CLASE C SÍNTESIS DE LO OCURRIDO EN GENERAL BELGRANO Estadísticas de la novena fecha 1 FAUDA EMMANUEL CHEVROLET 2 ÁLVAREZ JOAQUÍN CHEVROLET 3 FEIL ALBERTO FORD 4 MARTÍNEZ FACUNDO FORD 5 RAMOS MARCELO CHEVROLET 6 GOYCOECHEA LEONARDO CHEVROLET 7 FONTÁN RUBÉN CHEVROLET 8 VÁZQUEZ ERIK CHEVROLET NC BATTISTA PABLO CHEVROLET NC MORETTI NICOLÁS FORD GANÓ DE PUNTA A PUNTA EN LA CLASE C Emmanuel Fauda no tuvo oposición El Chevrolet del piloto de Pilar también hizo la pole y ganó la serie de la 9na fecha. Emmanuel Fauda ganó ampliamente la novena fecha del campeonato en General Belgrano. El usuario de Chevrolet lideró desde el inicio y se mantuvo adelante los 16 giros que duró la competencia. En tanto que Joaquín Álvarez (Chevrolet) y Alberto Feil (Ford) completaron el podio. Por su parte, Facundo Martí- nez (Ford) arribó 4to y es el nuevo puntero del certamen. “El sábado vimos que el auto andaba perfecto y estuvi- mos en los tiempos de punta. Para la clasificación, vimos que el piso estaba muy vidrioso y noté que el auto no tenía una buena tendencia”, comentó Emmanuel Fauda. “Cam- biamos algunas cosas en el auto y pudimos quedarnos con la pole, para ese entonces supimos que el auto estaba an- dando bien”, acotó el piloto de Pilar. “En la serie largamos primeros y pudimos hacer una gran diferencia. Después empezó una falla en el auto y en la curva del medió se paró. Ahí me pasó “Chuky” (Joaquín Ál- varez), pero enseguida volvió a arrancar”, detalló Fauda. “Yo sabía que mi auto frenaba bien en la entrada a la rec- ta principal y en el frenaje brusco, noté que ahí le hacía di- ferencia. Cuando llegamos a ese sector decidí tirarme por adentro, recuperé la punta y nos quedamos con la serie”. “En la final pudimos largar bien, porque sabíamos el auto que teníamos. Giré todas las vueltas tranquilo y pudimos llegar a la victoria, algo que me pone muy contento”. “Agradezco a mi viejo, Sergio, a toda la Banda, a “Toto” por la caja, a Belli y Rulo por la mano que me dan”, finalizó Emmanuel Fauda.
  5. 5. CUMPLIDAS NUEVE FECHAS DEL CAMPEONATO Tabla de Posiciones de la Clase C 1 MARTÍNEZ FACUNDO 325,50 FORD 2 RAMOS MARCELO 324,00 CHEVROLET 3 FEIL ALBERTO 323,50 FORD 4 BATTISTA PABLO 308,00 CHEVROLET 5 FAUDA EMMANUEL 278,50 CHEVROLET 6 ÁLVAREZ JOAQUÍN 278,00 CHEVROLET 7 SOLER SEBASTIÁN 252,00 CHEVROLET 8 LARRIBE GABRIEL 135,00 CHEVROLET 9 CORONEL DANIEL 111,00 CHEVROLET 10 CIOCCI ADRIÁN 99,00 CHEVROLET 11 FONTÁN RUBÉN 91,50 CHEVROLET 12 PIETRANERA GERMÁN 80,00 FORD 13 VIÑUELA CARLOS 79,00 CHEVROLET 14 PRIETTO NAHUEL 74,00 CHEVROLET 15 MORETTI NICOLÁS 68,50 FORD 16 BELLI JORGE 62,00 CHEVROLET 17 EL BARRI D./MANCUSO L. 58,50 FORD 18 LAVARONI NICOLÁS 51,00 FORD 19 GOYCOCHEA LEONARDO 48,50 CHEVROLET 20 MUNDO ÁNGEL 42,00 FORD 21 CAMAROTTA GUSTAVO 42,00 FORD 22 VÁZQUEZ ERIK 37,50 CHEVROLET 23 CACCAVO EZEQUIEL 32,00 FORD 24 TORRES ALBERTO 23,00 FORD 25 BAUZA SERGIO 23,00 CHEVROLET 26 LIBRA L./ALBARRACÍN A. 22,00 CHEVROLET 27 DAMONTE D./DAMONTE 21,00 CHEVROLET 28 MORALES MARTÍN 16,00 FORD 29 FIGUEIREDO ROBERTO 5,00 CHEVROLET 30 BIONDELLI EZEQUIEL 5,00 CHEVROLET 31 ÁLVAREZ CARLOS 5,00 CHEVROLET Facundo Martínez con Ford es el nuevo puntero del campeonato de la Clase C.
  6. 6. El Chevrolet ganador que ahora amplió la ventaja en la punta del campeonato. AUTÓDROMO: GABRIEL APPELLA LONGITUD: 1.675 M. POLEMAN: AMBROSI GUSTAVO CHEVROLET TIEMPO: 1:08:426 SERIES 1RA: AMBROSI GUSTAVO CHEVROLET RÉCORD DE VUELTA: SCORTEGAGNA FABIÁN CHEVROLET TIEMPO: 1:08:871 CLASIFICACIÓN FINAL CLASE D SÍNTESIS DE LO OCURRIDO EN GENERAL BELGRANO Estadísticas de la novena fecha 1 AMBROSI GUSTAVO CHEVROLET 2 SCORTEGAGNA FABIÁN CHEVROLET 3 LOPES HORACIO CHEVROLET 4 OYHANART LAUTARO FORD 5 DA CUNHA ALAN CHEVROLET 6 COSTA GUSTAVO CHEVROLET 7 AMBROSIO F./DEL PRETE CHEVROLET 8 OLIVERA SEBASTIÁN CHEVROLET 9 NASSANO DANIEL CHEVROLET 10 ÁLVAREZ MARCOS CHEVROLET 11 CABEZA RODRIGO FORD 12 SILVA AMARO GUILLERMO CHEVROLET DOMINÓ LA CLASE D EN LA TIERRA COMPACTADA Gustavo Ambrosi volvió a brillar Gustavo Ambrosi se impuso de punta a punta en la nove- na fecha de la Clase D, que se desarrolló a 16 vueltas so- bre la tierra compactada del autódromo de General Belgra- no, donde el múltiple campeón del TC Bonaerense volvió a lucir sus cualidades en ese tipo de escenarios. La final comenzó con Ambrosi en punta, seguido por Ro- drigo Cabeza y Facundo Ambrosio. El líder impuso un ritmo que le permitió alejarse del resto, hasta tres giros antes del final, cuando ingresó el Auto de Seguridad. En el reinició, luego de una vuelta, el experimentado “Loco” Ambrosi mantuvo la vanguardia con el auto que pre- paró “Chicho” Bianchi y motorizó la familia Licalzi. A pocos metros antes de concluir la carrera, un toque que involucró a varios autos del grupo de adelante, permitió que Fabián Scortegagna, en su retorno a la categoría, y Horacio “Por- tu” Lopes integren un podio completo de Chevrolet. Con esta nueva victoria, el binomio que conforman Am- brosi y su hijo Paul, amplió la ventaja en la cima de la tabla de posiciones.
  7. 7. CUMPLIDAS NUEVE FECHAS DEL CAMPEONATO Tabla de Posiciones de la Clase D El Chevrolet del binomio puntero, Gustavo y Paul Ambrosi. 1 AMBROSI G./AMBROSI P. 400,50 CHEVROLET 2 LOPES HORACIO 332,00 CHEVROLET 3 COSTA GUSTAVO 326,50 CHEVROLET 4 CABEZA RODRIGO 210,50 FORD 5 RICO C./ABDALA M. 188,00 FORD 6 INELLA ALEJANDRO 177,50 FORD 7 OYHANART LAUTARO 168,50 FORD 8 ALBARRACÍN A./ALBARRACÍN B. 164,00 FORD 9 GONZÁLEZ C./GONZÁLEZ H. 149,00 FORD 10 ESPINOSA HUGO 133,00 FORD 11 FIORE LUIS 123,00 CHEVROLET 12 SCORTEGAGNA FABIÁN 112,50 CHEVROLET 13 ÁLVAREZ MARCOS 102,50 CHEVROLET 14 OLIVERA SEBASTIÁN 102,50 CHEVROLET 15 AMBROSIO F./DEL PRETE 93,00 CHEVROLET 16 NASSANO DANIEL 78,50 CHEVROLET 17 PAULARENA MIGUEL 53,00 CHEVROLET 18 CAFFARO PABLO 52,00 CHEVROLET 19 DA CUNHA ALAN 48,00 CHEVROLET 20 CORVALÁN ROBERTO 41,00 CHEVROLET 21 ARAGONA HORACIO 40,00 FORD 22 GONZÁLEZ MARIANO 40,00 CHEVROLET 23 HIDALGO MAURICIO 32,00 FORD 24 ROMERO MAXIMILIANO 27,00 FORD 25 SILVA AMARO GUILLERMO 25,50 CHEVROLET 26 D´ALFONSO JORGE 21,00 CHEVROLET 27 SILVA AMARO MATÍAS 7,50 CHEVROLET 28 ARAGONA MATÍAS 5,00 FORD
  8. 8. AUTÓDROMO: GABRIEL APPELLA LONGITUD: 1.675 M. POLEMAN: PALMUCCI FERNANDO CHEVROLET TIEMPO: 1:09:956 SERIES 1RA: AMOR EUGENIO CHEVROLET 2DA: LEZCANO VALENTINO CHEVROLET RÉCORD DE VUELTA: AMOR EUGENIO CHEVROLET TIEMPO: 1:10:835 CLASIFICACIÓN FINAL CLASE LIGTH SÍNTESIS DE LO OCURRIDO EN GENERAL BELGRANO Estadísticas de la novena fecha 1 AMOR EUGENIO CHEVROLET 2 LEZCANO VALENTINO CHEVROLET 3 BORDOLINI CÉSAR CHEVROLET 4 FERNÁNDEZ MARTÍN CHEVROLET 5 PALMUCCI FERNANDO CHEVROLET 6 MIRCO CLAUDIO CHEVROLET 7 CASCO SERGIO CHEVROLET 8 BOJANICH FACUNDO CHEVROLET 9 LAVARONI OSVALDO FORD 10 LOPES HÉCTOR FORD 11 TADDEO FACUNDO CHEVROLET 12 TADDEO MARTÍN FORD 13 ESPÍNDOLA GABRIEL FORD 14 FROGLIA FERNANDO CHEVROLET 15 LEZCANO MARCOS FORD 16 MONTSERRAT GABRIEL CHEVROLET 17 DABORAVISKI ERNESTO CHEVROLET 18 BIONDI ARIEL CHEVROLET NC FAUT ALFREDO FORD NC SPINELLI JOSÉ CHEVROLET DEBUTÓ EN LA TIERRA Y GANÓ EN LA CLASE LIGHT Eugenio Amor dominó a voluntad El Chevrolet del piloto de Morón se impuso en la competencia final y en una serie. Eugenio Amor se adjudicó la victoria en el autódromo Ga- briel Appella, en la 9na fecha de la Clase Light, disputada a 16 vueltas en la ciudad de General Belgrano. Valentino Lezcano (binomio de Gustavo Fontanella) arribó segundo y César Bordolini completó el podio Chivo. “Fue un fin de semana medio raro para nosotros, porque corríamos en un circuito de tierra por primera vez y no sa- bíamos cómo íbamos a estar. El sábado arrancamos de menor a mayor y nos metimos segundos en la clasifica- ción”, comentó el piloto de Morón. “El domingo calentando el motor antes de largar la serie se rompió la bomba de aceite y gracias a la Comisión Direc- tiva y a los pilotos, pudimos largar y ganamos”. “En la final nos fuimos adelante y llegamos al triunfo. Aho- ra vamos a seguir trabajando como lo venimos haciendo, porque las cosas vienen saliendo bien. Trataremos de ter- minar el campeonato lo mejor posible”, finalizó el ganador de la Clase Light.
  9. 9. CUMPLIDAS NUEVE FECHAS DEL CAMPEONATO Tabla de Posiciones de la Clase Light Fernando Palmucci con Chevrolet sigue siendo el líder de la Clase Light. 1 PALMUCCI FERNANDO 383,00 CHEVROLET 2 CASCO SERGIO 343,50 CHEVROLET 3 AMOR EUGENIO 339,00 CHEVROLET 4 FONTANELLA G./LEZCANO V. 336,00 CHEVROLET 5 FERNÁNDEZ MARTÍN 294,00 CHEVROLET 6 FAUT ALFREDO 254,50 FORD 7 LOPES HÉCTOR 248,50 FORD 8 BOJANICH FACUNDO 192,00 CHEVROLET 9 FROGLIA FERNANDO 170,50 CHEVROLET 10 SPINELLI JOSÉ 153,50 CHEVROLET 11 TADDEO MARTÍN 145,50 CHEVROLET 12 BORDOLINI CÉSAR 133,00 CHEVROLET 13 VICENTE LUCIANO 119,00 CHEVROLET 14 SARANITE JULIO 101,00 CHEVROLET 15 DALL ARMELLINA ALDO 97,00 FORD 16 ANDRADA JORGE 96,00 CHEVROLET 17 ESPÍNDOLA GABRIEL 94,00 CHEVROLET 18 TADDEO FACUNDO 93,50 CHEVROLET 19 DORSO SANTIAGO 93,00 CHEVROLET 20 MONSERRAT G./HERNÁNDEZ G. 91,50 CHEVROLET 21 SOLER S./MIRCO C. 89,00 CHEVROLET 22 TRAVANI MARIANO 70,00 FORD 23 ALBORNOZ ARIEL 68,00 CHEVROLET 24 CERVIÑO GUIDO 60,00 CHEVROLET 25 LEVANTESI JOSÉ 56,00 CHEVROLET 26 LEZCANO MARCOS 53,50 FORD 27 LAVARONI OSVALDO 53,00 FORD 28 DAVORAVISKI ERNESTO 52,50 CHEVROLET 29 RIVAS LUIS 52,00 CHEVROLET 30 MIRCO CLAUDIO 43,50 CHEVROLET 31 FARÍAS F./DELGADO 40,00 FORD 32 COELLO GONZALO 38,00 CHEVROLET 33 SABUL FRANK 35,00 FORD 34 BIONDI ARIEL 33,50 CHEVROLET 35 FIGUEROA PATRICIO 29,00 CHEVROLET 36 GONZÁLEZ CATA 27,00 CHEVROLET 37 SERANTES SEBASTIÁN 26,00 CHEVROLET 38 DORSO F./DORSO J. 23,00 CHEVROLET 39 PONCE TOMAS 23,00 FORD 40 NOCIONI MARIO 21,00 FORD 41 GRECCO LEONARDO 20,00 CHEVROLET 42 GALLARDI PABLO 20,00 CHEVROLET 43 SARRECCHIA DANIEL 18,00 CHEVROLET 44 LUBERTO JUAN 17,00 CHEVROLET 45 RAMOS MARCELO 16,00 CHEVROLET 46 VALINOTTI/LAGUZZI 16,00 CHEVROLET 47 LAVARONI NICOLÁS 14,00 FORD 48 TORRES SERGIO 13,00 CHEVROLET 49 CORBELLERI LEANDRO 13,00 CHEVROLET 50 REDONDO CRISTIAN 11,00 CHEVROLET 51 ALIJAS NÉSTOR 11,00 CHEVROLET 52 PAPANFUR AGUSTÍN 10,00 CHEVROLET 53 ROLDÁN TOMÁS 7,00 FORD 54 GARCÍA DANIEL 6,00 CHEVROLET 55 CORBERA MAURO 6,00 CHEVROLET 56 LONGO ROMINA 5,50 CHEVROLET 57 ALEOTTI FRANCO 5,00 CHEVROLET
  10. 10. SUMATE A LA DIFUSIÓN DEL TC BONAERENSE !!! REENVIÁ A TODOS TUS CONTACTOS Y PEDILA GRATIS AL 11 6241-8823 LA REVISTA DEL TC BONAERENSE • 01/20 EL EX PILOTO FALLECIÓ EL PASADO 26 DE JULIO Merecido homenaje a Miguel Cester José Luis Molina, en representación de la APTCB, entre- gó una plaqueta a Emiliano, hijo de Miguel “Micky” Cester, fallecido el pasado 26 de julio, en reconocimiento a quien fuera piloto de la categoría. “Mi viejo me inculcó que a pesar de los momentos duros, hay que levantarse y seguir. Solo tengo palabras de agrade- cimiento por este homenaje. Ahora hay que acostumbrase a convivir sin él físicamente”, expresó emocionado Emilia- no, quien giró una vuelta al autódromo de General Belgra- no con la cupé que utilizó Miguel y que preparaban con todo el apoyo familiar. La continuidad del calendario Las últimas tres fechas de la temporada 2020/2021 del TC Bonaerense están previstas para el 18 y 19 de septiem- bre en Gualeguaychú (Entre Ríos), con pilotos invitados; en octubre en el autódromo Costanero de Arrecifes, en tanto que el Gran Premio Coronación sería en el autódromo Os- car y Juan Gálvez de Buenos Aires o en Dolores. José Luis Molina le entregó una plaqueta a Emiliano, hijo de “Micky” Cester.

    Be the first to comment

Revista TCB Magazine Agosto 2021

Views

Total views

3

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×