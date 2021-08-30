Successfully reported this slideshow.
EQUIPOS • PILOTOS
GANÓ SU PRIMERA CARRERA EN LA F1 Ocon: “La victoria en parte es gracias a Fernando Alonso” El piloto francés valoró lo rea...
TABLA DE POSICIONES
COPA DE CONSTRUCTORES 303 291 163 163 77 68 48 10 3 0 pts. pts. pts. pts. pts. pts. pts. pts. pts. pts.
NOTICIAS Y NOVEDADES CUMPLIDA LA MITAD DE LA TEMPORADA Verstappen domina la estadística El piloto de Red Bull logró cinco ...
NOTICIAS Y NOVEDADES Dos de las marcas más emblemáticas de la F1 sumaron hasta aquí 163 puntos. DISPUTAN EL TERCER PUESTO ...
NOTICIAS Y NOVEDADES TRES EQUIPOS REALIZARON ENSAYOS Probaron los neumáticos de 2022 Pirelli Motorsport, proveedor de los ...
CALENDARIO 2021 VER VER VER VER VER VER A confirmar VER VER VER VER A confirmar VER
NOTICIAS Y NOVEDADES NUEVOS CAMBIOS EN EL CALENDARIO Japón canceló su Gran Premio El calendario de la Fórmula 1 de este añ...
PROTAGONISTAS EL PILOTO FRANCÉS AÚN NO DEFINE SU FUTURO Gasly, entre Alpha Tauri y Red Bull Pierre podría volver al equipo...
HECHOS HISTÓRICOS GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA DE 1981 El último triunfo de Gilles Villeneuve Fue la última victoria de Gilles Vi...
SUMATE A LA DIFUSIÓN DE LA REVISTA FÓRMULA 1. REENVIALA A TODOS TUS CONTACTOS Y PEDILA GRATIS EN TU CELULAR: 11 6241-8823 ...
Revista F1 Agosto

  1. 1. El trazado belga tiene 7.004 metros de longitud de cuerda y varios desniveles. 08/21 LARGA LA DECIMOSEGUNDA FECHA EN BÉLGICA Después del receso, vuelve el show en Spa-Francorchamps Después de un mes de receso de verano, la Fórmula 1 vuelve con el Gran Premio de Bélgica, que se dis- putará entre el 27 y 29 de agosto. La 12da fecha del campeonato, será en el mítico autódromo Spa-Fran- corchamps, de 7.004 metros de extensión, donde gi- rarán 44 vueltas para totalizar 308,052 kilómetros. Será la edición número 66 del GP belga, que se corre desde 1950, y que alternó sus ediciones con Zolder, en diez ocasiones, y con Nivelles-Baulers, en dos. Spa-Francorchamps es un trazado con desniveles que combina muchos factores que lo hacen comple- jo y atractivo. Tiene largas rectas donde se alcanzan grandes velocidades, las que se suceden con curvas rápidas, como Les Combes. Eau Rouge es la curva donde se experimenta una gran fuerza de compresión cuando los autos la toman a fondo. Un mínimo error o pérdida de control en ese punto es crítico. Además de esta compresión, los pilo- tos experimentan grandes fuerzas G laterales. El último vencedor en Bélgica fue Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) en 2020, quien también marcó la pole po- sition, en 1m41s252. Organigrama La actividad en pista arrancará el viernes, con dos pruebas libres, a las 6:30 y 10:00 hora argentina. El sábado a las 7:00 se desarrollará el último ensayo y a las 10, será la prueba de clasificación, donde queda- rá establecida la grilla final para la carrera del domin- go, que largará a las 10:00 horas.
  2. 2. Escribe: El Tano Juan Fazzini. LA OPINIÓN DE UN PERIODISTA EXPERTO En casa de herrero, cuchillo de palo Spa reabre sus puertas, todo dolor. Un cruel femici- dio se llevó a Natalie Maillet, CEO hace un lustro. La F1 le rendirá su “adiós”... Inmensa la “marea naran- ja” que pintará Spa y Zandvoort, pero Adrian Newey, la batuta ingenieril de Red Bull, tiene fresco que en Spa fue Ham/Bott el año pasado y en Zandvoort, tra- zado arenoso e intrincado, al que la F 1 regresará lue- go de 16 años, en 1985 había ganado Lauda, con un McLaren Turbo del ingeniero John Barnard. Un auto perfecto en deportancia, en aerodinamia efecto sue- lo, su Venturi en la jerga... Usted lee y me pregunta: Venturi ¿de qué “juega” en esta F1? Giovanni Venturi fue un ingeniero paisano de Ferrari; daba clases de física en Módena (donde nació y murió Enzo Ferrari), un siglo antes que Don Enzo llegara al mundo. Investigando con tubos y líquidos circulando dentro de ellos, definió que, a diferencia de caudal, aumenta la velocidad. Sus teorías fueron a la mente de Daniel Bernoulli, suizo del cantón francés, que, con fluidos, llegó a similares conclusiones. Alfredo Ferrari, técnico ferroviario, soñaba que Enzo estudiara y profundizara laureándose. Todos conoce- mos el “techo” al que llegó el mitológico Ferrari. Corrió mucha agua y se reflotó lo de “en casa de he- rrero cuchillo de palo”. Una vez más, los sueños de un padre fueron realidad por terceros; la ingeniería britá- nica, no solo Colin Chapman, el portabandera, inmor- talizaron a Venturi. Podemos escribir que, tras medio siglo, el ground efect llegó a dantescas velocidades en curva. Caso Ha- milton en Austria; se pasó en una frenada, deterioró el fondo plano de su Mercedes Benz limando un cordón; llego 4º, a 46 segundos de Verstappen; este, en el re- ciente Hungaroring, fue impactado por la carambola Bottas-Norris en su lateral derecho, perdió todo el efec- to deportante navegando en el fondo, sin poder con el Haas de Schummy Jr. Hoy la velocidad en curva es enormemente más que en la recta más prolongada. Prometo, si el “supremo lo permite”, una nota toda con Ferrari y sus denuestos a los que sostenían: “las aves vuelan sin motor”. Retorno a los dos vitales próximos GP. Red Bull, para creer, tiene que ganar para recuperar “lo que el vien- to le llevó”. Usted me entenderá, es algo resignada- mente metafórico. Cuando el hombre no encuentra respuestas a las decisiones de “otros hombres”, pico y pala a morir... Cierto es que Spa, en los trazados del mundial, es el que más iguala al motor y la aerodinamia; recuerde la victoria de Leclerc en 2019, fue toda a motor. Hoy entre la Power Unit del Bull y el Benz hay un 15% a favor de estos. Solo Newey, con Venturi acertado, tie- nen “filo” para recuperar.
  3. 3. EQUIPOS • PILOTOS
  4. 4. GANÓ SU PRIMERA CARRERA EN LA F1 Ocon: “La victoria en parte es gracias a Fernando Alonso” El piloto francés valoró lo realizado por su compañero de equipo en el Alpine. Esteban Ocon obtuvo en Hungría su primera victoria en Fórmula 1, cinco años después de su debut en la categoría. El francés también logró el primer triunfo del equipo Alpine, aunque la estructura había gana- do por última vez en Japón 2008, por aquel entonces bajo el nombre de Renault. “Esto es fantástico. Tuvimos algunos momentos di- fíciles esta temporada que superamos juntos con el equipo”, expresó Ocon, de 24 años de edad. “Felici- to a Fernando (Alonso) porque la victoria es en parte gracias a él, por la defensa que hizo en carrera para contener a Lewis (Hamilton)”, reconoció el francés. “Está siendo increíble trabajar con Fernando desde el principio del año, creo que estamos formando una pa- reja realmente top”, señaló. “Todo el mundo me dijo muchas cosas sobre Fer- nando antes de que yo llegara, pero todo estaba mal. Puedo decir que es un tipo fantástico para trabajar y estoy disfrutando mucho de la colaboración que tene- mos juntos”, dijo Ocon. “Un gran agradecimiento por la confianza que todo el mundo tuvo en mí en los momentos difíciles, cuan- do estás fuera de la Q1, cuando estás 17º y no sabés dónde estás exactamente. Pero el equipo mantuvo una gran confianza y estamos de vuelta a donde per- tenecemos”, finalizó feliz el piloto francés. PROTAGONISTAS
  5. 5. TABLA DE POSICIONES
  6. 6. COPA DE CONSTRUCTORES 303 291 163 163 77 68 48 10 3 0 pts. pts. pts. pts. pts. pts. pts. pts. pts. pts.
  7. 7. NOTICIAS Y NOVEDADES CUMPLIDA LA MITAD DE LA TEMPORADA Verstappen domina la estadística El piloto de Red Bull logró cinco triunfos en las primeras once fechas de la F1. Cumplida la primera mitad de temporada, Max Vers- tappen (Red Bull), con 5 victorias, es el más ganador. Triunfó en Emilia Romagna, Mónaco, Francia, Estiria y Austria. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) acumuló 4 vic- torias, en Bahréin, Portugal, España y Gran Bretaña. En tanto que Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) en Azerbaiyán y Esteban Ocon (Alpine) en Hungría, también vencieron. Además, Verstappen marcó 5 poles, en Bahréin, Francia, Estiria, Austria y Gran Bretaña. Hamilton re- gistró 3, en Emilia Romagna, España y Hungría. Char- les Leclerc (Ferrari) logró 2, en Mónaco y Azerbaiyán, en tanto que Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) fue el más ve- loz en Portugal. Red Bull, con 6, es el equipo con más triunfos, Mercedes 4 y Alpine 1.
  8. 8. NOTICIAS Y NOVEDADES Dos de las marcas más emblemáticas de la F1 sumaron hasta aquí 163 puntos. DISPUTAN EL TERCER PUESTO DEL MUNDIAL Ferrari y McLaren, mano a mano Mientras Mercedes y Red Bull mantienen el domi- nio del campeonato mundial, Ferrari y McLaren bus- can posicionarse como el tercer equipo en la copa de constructores. Ambas escuderías sumaron 163 pun- tos en la primera parte del año. En el caso de Ferrari, el aporte de cada piloto fue muy parejo, 83 puntos de Carlos Sainz y 80 de Char- les Leclerc, con dos podios para el español y uno para el monegasco. Al principio parecía una temporada de suplicio para la escudería italiana, pero conforme avanzó, encontró velocidad y cierta consistencia, y lo- gró cumplir en esta primera parte el objetivo que su director Mattia Binotto trazó para 2021: ser terceros del campeonato. La velocidad a la que siempre apos- tó Ferrari a través de su motor, de la mano de una de las duplas más balanceadas de la grilla, sin un claro número uno, trajo estabilidad al equipo. En tanto que a McLaren muchos esperaban verlo tercero, detrás de Mercedes y Red Bull, pero quizá no con un protagonismo tan marcado de su joven pero experimentado piloto, Lando Norris. El británico logró el 70% de los puntos del equipo (150), por encima del australiano Daniel Ricciardo, quien perdió su caracte- rística sonrisa, reconociendo más de una vez lo duro de su adaptación al auto. Sin duda, se espera más de ellos como equipo, ya que si siguen en esa diná- mica perderán ese preciado tercer lugar en la copa de constructores ante Ferrari.
  9. 9. NOTICIAS Y NOVEDADES TRES EQUIPOS REALIZARON ENSAYOS Probaron los neumáticos de 2022 Pirelli Motorsport, proveedor de los neumáticos de la Fórmula 1, realizó un nuevo ensayo con tres de los principales equipo de la categoría. Mercedes, Ferrari y McLaren probaron los compuestos de 18 pulgadas que se utilizarán desde la próxima temporada. George Russell (Mercedes), Charles Leclerc y Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) y Lando Norris (McLaren), realizaron el ensayo en el autódromo Hungaroring, la semana pos- terior al Gran Premio húngaro. Los pilotos de Ferrari giraron 173 vueltas, el de Mer- cedes lo hizo en 137 ocasiones y el de McLaren com- pletó 122 vueltas. POR LA EXCLUSIÓN DE VETTEL EN HUNGRÍA Aston Martin retiró la apelación Aston Martin retiró finalmente la apelación que ha- bía presentado tras la exclusión de Sebastian Vettel en el Gran Premio de Hungría. El equipo británico ha- bía solicitado un derecho de revisión, luego que los comisarios informaron que del auto del piloto alemán no pudo extraerse la muestra mínima de un litro de combustible. Tras la carrera en el autódromo Hunga- roring, solo pudieron extraer 0,3 litros. Aston Martin argumentó que hubo un fallo en el sis- tema de combustible y que en ningún momento bus- có una ventaja competitiva. No obstante, dos sema- nas después de la carrera retiró la apelación.
  10. 10. CALENDARIO 2021 VER VER VER VER VER VER A confirmar VER VER VER VER A confirmar VER
  11. 11. NOTICIAS Y NOVEDADES NUEVOS CAMBIOS EN EL CALENDARIO Japón canceló su Gran Premio El calendario de la Fórmula 1 de este año volverá a tener cambios por la continuidad de la pandemia de Covid-19. El Gran Premio de Japón fue oficialmen- te cancelado y, en consecuencia, la 17ma fecha del campeonato, prevista para el 8, 9 y 10 de octubre, aún no tiene escenario definido. En tanto que el Gran Premio de San Pablo, previsto para el 5, 6 y 7 de noviembre (20ma fecha), podría ser pos- tergado una semana, por pedido de sus organizadores. Por su parte, el Gran Premio de Texas, que la catego- ría preveía disputar luego del cancelado GP japonés, ya fue retirado del calendario. Además, aún resta con- firmar también el escenario de la 21ra competencia de esta temporada. SERÁ EN LA PRIMERA QUINCENA DE MAYO Miami tendrá Fórmula 1 en 2022 Stefano Domenicali, CEO de la Fórmula 1, confirmó que Miami tendrá una fecha en la primera quincena de mayo del año que viene. El circuito para el Gran Premio se diagramó en los al- rededores del Hard Rock Stadium, la casa del equipo de fútbol americano Miami Dolphins. La pista tendrá 5.410 metros de extensión y 19 cur- vas. Según el diseño, los especialistas estimaron que los autos podrían llegar a velocidades superiores a los 320 kilómetros por hora y que habrá varios secto- res propicios para los sobrepasos.
  12. 12. PROTAGONISTAS EL PILOTO FRANCÉS AÚN NO DEFINE SU FUTURO Gasly, entre Alpha Tauri y Red Bull Pierre podría volver al equipo dirigido por Christian Horner en el año próximo. Pierre Gasly tendrá que definir su futuro en la Fór- mula 1. El francés tiene posibilidades de retornar a Red Bull o continuar siendo el pilar de Alpha Tauri. “Estoy esperando a ver qué pasa. Creo que está bas- tante claro, todo está en manos de Red Bull”, dijo Gas- ly. “Max Verstappen tiene contrato para el próximo año en Red Bull, mientras que creo que Sergio Pérez solo tiene un año de contrato. Veremos qué pasa con él y luego qué haremos juntos para el futuro”, acotó. “Obviamente tengo un contrato con Red Bull por unos años y estoy bastante seguro de que tendremos una respuesta muy pronto”, estimó Gasly. “En Alpha- Tauri quieren un líder que intente hacer crecer real- mente el equipo y creo que hay una muy buena rela- ción entre ellos y yo”, expresó. “Como piloto, siempre quieres estar en el mejor auto y luchar por la mejor posición. Y eso es lo que estamos discutiendo. Pero, al final, sólo me centro en hacerlo bien carrera tras carrera, y en mostrar mi potencial”, concluyó.
  13. 13. HECHOS HISTÓRICOS GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA DE 1981 El último triunfo de Gilles Villeneuve Fue la última victoria de Gilles Villeneuve y también el último Gran Premio de España de Fórmula 1 que se disputó en el autódromo del Jarama. Aquel domingo, 21 de agosto de 1981, el canadiense mostró su ta- lento y capacidad conductiva en el trazado madrileño, unos días después de haber ganado en Montecarlo. Su Ferrari era muy veloz en las rectas del Jara- ma, pero en las curvas sufría para mantener detrás a otros autos, como los McLaren-Ford, Ligier-Matra y Lotus-Ford. Villeneuve largó aquella carrera desde la séptima posición, pero al cumplirse la primera vuelta, de las 80 que duró la competencia, ya era segundo detrás del Williams-Ford del australiano Alan Jones. Tras un error de Jones en la vuelta 14, Villeneuve tomó la punta de la carrera. A pocas décimas de se- gundo lo seguían Jacques Laffite (Ligier-Matra), Car- los Reutemann (Williams-Ford), John Watson (McLa- ren-Ford) y Elio de Angelis (Lotus-Ford). Un mínimo error pudo haberle costado el triunfo y podría haber caído hasta el 5° puesto, pero Villeneu- ve realizó una magistral actuación y ganó la carrera, con dos décimas de ventaja sobre el francés Laffite. El irlandés Watson fue 3°, el argentino Reutemann 4° y el italiano De Angelis 5°, a solo 1,24 segundos. El 6° fue el inglés Nigel Mansell (Lotus-Ford) a más de 28 segundos. En aquella temporada del ´81, Villeneuve subió a tres podios, el otro fue en su tierra, cuando arribó 3°. El piloto canadiense ganó con Ferrari en el último GP que se corrió en Jarama.
  SUMATE A LA DIFUSIÓN DE LA REVISTA FÓRMULA 1. REENVIALA A TODOS TUS CONTACTOS Y PEDILA GRATIS EN TU CELULAR: 11 6241-8823

