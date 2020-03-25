An Overview of the Traffic Ticket Penalty System Used in Denver

Gabriel Schwartz serves as an attorney with Justice for Colorado in Denver. Through this firm, Gabriel Schwartz represents individuals in and around Denver in automobile accident and traffic cases. After receiving a traffic violation, drivers may be surprised at the repercussions, so it is useful to understand how these tickets affect licensure.



Colorado has implemented a points system to penalize drivers for traffic violations. Each violation comes with a specific monetary fine, as well as points that get added to a driving record. When individuals accrue a certain number of points, their licenses may get suspended. People under the age of 18 will get a license suspension if they accrue more than six points in a year or seven points total. From ages 18 to 21, the thresholds are nine points in a year, 12 in 2 years, or 14 total. Over 21, people face suspension for more than 12 points in a year or 18 in 2 years.



The laws in Colorado assign point values to specific violations, such as improper passing (four points) or reckless driving (eight). The highest points (12) come with leaving the scene of an accident, evading an officer, and driving under the influence.

