Merithu v3

-150 -100 -50 0 50 100 150 200 1T 2T 3T 4T Acumulado 2019 2020 2 1º estudo MERITHU Impactos COVID-19 -71,5% Lucro Líquido ...
3 4,8 4,8 4,5 1,5 6,6 6,9 9,1 8,6 Alimentos Bebidas e Fumo Comércio (Atacado e Varejo) Comunicação e Informática Metalurgi...
4 Fonte: CVM, 320 empresas não-financeiras, com calendário 12M20 coincidente com 01/01/2020 e 31/12/2020, que haviam depos...
5 -0,5 -0,6 -1,8 -2,2 -3,5 -3,5 -3,8 -6,8 -15,8 -18,8 -36,0 Bebidas e Fumo Serviços Médicos Outros Saneamento, Serv. Água ...
6 +33,6 bi +386,4 % +2,6 bi +186,4 % +2,4 bi +170,1 % -34,7 bi -84,8 % -8,4 bi -350,9 % -7,9 bi -280,9 % Juntamente com a ...
O cenário geral de “sobrevivência” que se via em 2T20 agora, em 12M20, se aplica mais a alguns setores e empresas específi...
  1. 1. -150 -100 -50 0 50 100 150 200 1T 2T 3T 4T Acumulado 2019 2020 2 1º estudo MERITHU Impactos COVID-19 -71,5% Lucro Líquido - Empresas Abertas Brasileiras Valores trimestrais e acumulado 2019 x 2020 – R$ bilhões Fonte: CVM, 320 empresas não-financeiras, com calendário 12M20 coincidente com 01/01/2020 e 31/12/2020, que haviam depositado relatórios na CVM até 05/04/2021. Análise própria MERITHU. A recuperação ocorrida no 4T20 foi capaz de reverter o prejuízo que se desenhava até meados de 2T20 para as empresas. No cenário global, fica evidente que, após um processo de retomada se iniciar já em 3T20, foi no 4T20 que tal retomada se consolidou, permitindo que 2020 terminasse de um modo menos caótico do que se esperava.
  2. 2. 3 4,8 4,8 4,5 1,5 6,6 6,9 9,1 8,6 Alimentos Bebidas e Fumo Comércio (Atacado e Varejo) Comunicação e Informática Metalurgia e Siderurgia TOTAL 1T2T3T 20 4T20 0,3 0,01 90,5% 9,5% Lucro em 4T20 Prejuízo em 4T20 % de empresas com lucro ou prejuízo em 4T20 Setores com LL em 4T20 > 1T2T3T 20 Consolidado em R$ Bilhões Fonte: CVM, 320 empresas não-financeiras, com calendário 12M20 coincidente com 01/01/2020 e 31/12/2020, que haviam depositado relatórios na CVM até 05/04/2021. Análise própria MERITHU. Em apenas um trimestre (4T20), alguns setores foram capazes de obter um resultado melhor do que o restante de todo ano. Além isso, 90,5% das empresas obtiveram lucro no 4T20, consolidando a retomada.
  3. 3. 4 Fonte: CVM, 320 empresas não-financeiras, com calendário 12M20 coincidente com 01/01/2020 e 31/12/2020, que haviam depositado relatórios na CVM até 05/04/2021. Análise própria MERITHU. 139,6 103,4 12M19 12M20 Lucro Líquido - Empresas Abertas Brasileiras Consolidado em R$ Bilhões -25,9% 52,8% 47,2% % de empresas por tipo de variação do lucro 12M19 x 12M20 apresentaram resultados 12M20 piores que 12M19 Apesar da recuperação observada em 4T20, no consolidado do ano de 2020 houve queda de -25,9% no lucro líquido. Além disso, 47,2% das empresas apresentaram resultados piores que no ano anterior. apresentaram resultados 12M20 melhores que 12M19
  4. 4. 5 -0,5 -0,6 -1,8 -2,2 -3,5 -3,5 -3,8 -6,8 -15,8 -18,8 -36,0 Bebidas e Fumo Serviços Médicos Outros Saneamento, Serv. Água e Gás Máquinas, Equipamentos, Veículos e Peças Textil e Vestuário Petroquímicos e Borracha Educação Serviços Transporte e Logística Papel e Celulose Petróleo e Gás Setores com perdas com a COVID-19 Redução de Lucros 12M19 x 12M20 Valores em R$ Bilhões 34,3 8,0 4,4 4,2 2,4 1,8 1,4 0,4 0,2 0,1 Extração Mineral Energia Elétrica Metalurgia e Siderurgia Construção Civil, Mat. Constr. e Decoração Alimentos Comércio (Atacado e Varejo) Bolsas de Valores/Mercadorias e Futuros Comunicação e Informática Farmacêutico e Higiene Telecomunicações Setores com ganhos com a COVID-19 Aumento de Lucros 12M19 x 12M20 Valores em R$ Bilhões O impacto da covid-19 no ano de 2020 foi desigual nos setores das empresas abertas. Setores como Extração Mineral e Energia Elétrica obtiveram bons resultados, ao passo que Petróleo e Gás assim como Papel e Celulose reduziram seus lucros. Fonte: CVM, 320 empresas não-financeiras, com calendário 12M20 coincidente com 01/01/2020 e 31/12/2020, que haviam depositado relatórios na CVM até 05/04/2021. Análise própria MERITHU.
  5. 5. 6 +33,6 bi +386,4 % +2,6 bi +186,4 % +2,4 bi +170,1 % -34,7 bi -84,8 % -8,4 bi -350,9 % -7,9 bi -280,9 % Juntamente com a Vale, as empresas que apresentaram maior variação de lucro positiva foram a Marfrig (+2,9bi) e Viavarejo (+2,4bi). Juntamente com a Petrobrás, as empresas que apresentaram maior variação de lucro negativa foram a Azul (-8,4bi) e a Suzano (-7,9bi). Fonte: CVM, 320 empresas não-financeiras, com calendário 12M20 coincidente com 01/01/2020 e 31/12/2020, que haviam depositado relatórios na CVM até 05/04/2021. Valores divulgados pelas empresas podem divergir dos números apresentados neste relatório em virtude de ajustes realizados em seus relatórios. Análise própria MERITHU.
  6. 6. O cenário geral de “sobrevivência” que se via em 2T20 agora, em 12M20, se aplica mais a alguns setores e empresas específicas. Desta forma, recomenda-se: • Preparar companhia para possível retomada mais intensa no segundo semestre de 2021, em vista da possibilidade do plano de vacinação ganhar maior tração neste momento do ano; • Ajustar a estratégia e modelo de negócio para se adequar a um novo consumidor, com novos hábitos de consumo decorrentes do processo de adaptação à pandemia, como por exemplo o aumento de consumo de compras online e a nova experiência do trabalho em casa (home office); • Otimizar processos que foram construídos rapidamente, de maneira emergencial, em virtude da necessidade de rápida adaptação realizada durante a pandemia; • Elaborar plano de ação estratégico para decidir a melhor destinação dos valores excedentes em caixa visando o aumento do retorno do capital ao acionista: • Investir na ampliação da produção? • Investir na aquisição de outros players? • Renegociar a dívida?

