FUNCIONES DE LA PUBLICIDAD
Puntos clave y maneras de impulsar tu marca en publicidad.

Marketing
  1. 1. FUNCIONES DE LA PUBLICIDAD
  2. 2. • Una concepción equivocada de la publicidad es considerar que con el simple hecho de pautar en los medios se van a incrementar las ventas. La publicidad es un vehículo para comunicar algo de valor a un mercado objetivo, pretendiendo que éste tome una acción al respecto.
  3. 3. • La promoción es todo aquello que incluye actividades de mercadotecnia pagadas y gratuitas, tales como ventas o patrocinios, con la finalidad de seducir de una manera directa o indirecta a nuestro consumidor.
  4. 4. • Es un proceso de evolución y mejora de nuestros productos-servicios a través de calidad, fluidez y eficacia de nuestro trabajo para lograr un nicho de mercado mas fiel y recurrente.
  5. 5. • Para satisfacer las necesidad es de los clientes es necesario conocer el comportamiento del consumidor o sus necesidades, de manera que se deben hacer estudios con este objetivo y diseñar las estrategias de marketing en función a los objetivos que se persiguen.
  6. 6. • La innovación es la creación o modificación de un producto, y su introducción en el mercado. El objetivo de la publicidad no es ser grandiosa, jocosa, o “con chispa”, es persuadir…

