Revista sobre módulo novo na Intranet

Reunioes

  1. 1. “Reuniões” - abrir o espaço de reuniões na Intranet.1. 1. MANUAL NOVO MÓDULO DE REUNIÕES
  2. 2. “Nome da sala” - Nomear a reunião, assim, todo que forem participar da mesma reunião devem digitar o nome correto da reunião. “Abrir em uma nova janela?” - Opção para abrir a reunião em uma nova janela. “Entrar” – Iniciar ou entrar na reunião. 2. 3. 4. 2. 3. 4. MANUAL NOVO MÓDULO DE REUNIÕES
  3. 3. “ “ – Compartilhamento de tela. “Mão“ – Levantar/ Baixar a mão. “ “ – Abrir/Fechar o chat. “Mic” – Ativar/Desativar o microfone. 5. 6. 7. “Tel” – Desligar a reunião. “Cam” – Ativar/Desativar a câmera. “Invite more people” – Convidar outras pessoas para a reunião.8. 9. 10. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 11. 11. MANUAL NOVO MÓDULO DE REUNIÕES
  4. 4. “ “ – Copiar o link da reunião. “Share meeting invitation” – Compartilhar o link da reunião por e-mail. 11.1 11.2 11.1 11.2 MANUAL NOVO MÓDULO DE REUNIÕES
  5. 5. “Usuário” – Edita conﬁgurações do usuário como nome e e-mail. “Gerenciar qualidade” – Alterar a qualidade do vídeo. “Ver em tela cheia” – Alterar a reunião para tela cheia. 12. 13. 14. “Iniciar transmissão ao vivo” – Fazer uma transmissão da reunião. “Iniciar gravação” – Gravar a reunião. “Compartilhar um vídeo do YouTube” – Compartilhar com os membros da reunião um vídeo do YouTube. 15. 16. 17. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. MANUAL NOVO MÓDULO DE REUNIÕES
  6. 6. “Desfocar meu plano de fundo” – Desfocar o entorno da pessoa com a câmera focando apenas no participante. “Conﬁgurações” – Gerenciar conﬁgurações de áudio e vídeo. “Silenciar todos” – Desativar o microfone de todos os participantes. 18. 19. 20. “Estatísticas do Apresentador” – Visualizar estatísti- cas do apresentador. “Ver atalhos” – Visualizar atalhos que podem ser usados na reunião. “Ajuda” – Abre uma nova pagina de ajuda. 21. 22. 23. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. MANUAL NOVO MÓDULO DE REUNIÕES
  7. 7. “ ” - Visualizar as câmeras em blocos. “ “ – Adicionar uma senha para a reunião. 24. 25. 24. 25. MANUAL NOVO MÓDULO DE REUNIÕES

