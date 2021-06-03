Sustentabilidade energetica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Sustentabilidade Energética DISCIPLINA: ÁREA DE INTEGRAÇÃO TRABALHO REALIZADO POR: AFONSO LOPES; GABRIEL CARIAS; RAFAEL HUGO 6/3/2021 1
  2. 2. O conceito de sustentabilidade eletrica Sustentabilidade é uma característica ou condição de um processo ou de um sistema que permite a sua permanência, em certo nível, por um determinado prazo.Ultimamente, este conceito tornou-se um princípio segundo o qual o uso dos recursos naturais para a necessidades de prodosao de eletrisidade no presentes não pode comprometer a satisfação das necessidades das gerações futuras. Este novo princípio foi ampliado para a expressão "sustentabilidade no longo prazo", um "longo prazo" de termo indefinido. 6/3/2021 2
  3. 3. A sustentabilidade também pode ser definida c omo a capacidade de o ser humano interagir com o mundo, preservando o meio ambiente para n ão comprometer os recursos naturais das geraç ões futuras. O conceito de sustentabilidade é complexo, pois atende a um conjunto de variáveis interdependentes, mas neste caso a questão energética. 6/3/2021 3
  4. 4. Identificação e explicação dos exemplos de sustentabilidade energética Energia Hidroelétrica A energia hidroelétrica utiliza a energia da água aproveitando o seu desnível e movimento para gerar energia mecânica que é depois transformada em energia elétrica. A água dos rios é utilizada para gerar eletricidade em Portugal há mais de 100 anos, continuando por explorar um importante potencial hidroelétrico, mormente em centrais hidroelétricas de pequena e média dimensão. 6/3/2021 4
  5. 5. Energia Solar A energia solar é uma energia alternativa, renovável e sustentável que funciona utilizando a luz solar como fonte de energia e pode ser aproveitada e utilizada por diferentes tecnologias, como: aquecimento solar, energia solar fotovoltaica e energia heliotérmica. O conceito de energia solar é comumente associado à energia fotovoltaica, que é a geração de energia elétrica usando a luz do Sol como fonte de energia.Portanto pode dizer-se que a energia solar e a energia fotovoltaica são a mesma coisa. Na energia solar fotovoltaica, quando a luz do Sol é captada por painéis solares ocorre a transformação da corrente elétrica para a utilização em residências, comércios e indústrias
  6. 6. Energia Eólica A energia eólica utiliza energia cinética do ar, que se desloca por efeito das diferenças de pressão atmosférica entre regiões. As diferenças de pressão têm uma génese térmica e estão associadas com o processo de aquecimento do ar, bem como dos continentes e do mar. A energia eólica é utilizada, diretamente, para gerar energia mecânica ou, indiretamente, para gerar energia elétrica.
  7. 7. Energia das ondas As ondas do mar possuem energia cinética devido ao movimento da água e energia potencial devido à sua altura. A energia elétrica pode ser obtida se for utilizado o movimento oscilatório das ondas. O aproveitamento é realizado nos dois sentidos: Na maré alta a água enche o reservatório, passando através da turbina, produzindo energia elétrica. Na maré baixa a água esvazia o reservatório, passando novamente através da turbina, agora em sentido contrário ao do enchimento, produzindo assim a energia elétrica.
  8. 8. Energia Geotérmica Energia geotérmica resulta do calor do interior da Terra que devido aos fenómenos vulcânicos recentes a radioatividade natural das rochas e elevação do manto (camada da Terra situada entre os 30 e os 2,9 mil km de profundidade), pode ser aproveitado para a produção de energia. Esta energia pode ser recuperada diretamente de um fluido gasoso ou líquido ou, caso não exista fluido, através da injeção de água em maciços rochosos profundos.
  9. 9. Conclusão As energias sustentáveis são consideradas limpas quando não emitem substâncias que contaminam o solo ou a atmosfera. Assim, a Neste trabalho concluímos que o conceito de sustentabilidade elétrica é uma característica ou condição de um processo ou de um sistema que permite a sua permanência, em certo nível.
  10. 10. WEbgrafia https://blog.solarprime.com.br/eficiencia-energetica-e- sustentabilidade-entenda-essa-relacao/ https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sustentabilidade http://pt.hidroerg.pt/energia_eolica.html https://www.portalsolar.com.br/o-que-e-energia-solar-.html http://pt.hidroerg.pt/energia_hidrica.html 6/3/2021 10

