INFORME DE LA CIUDAD DEL TIGRE DELTA Arq. Medio Ambiental: Arq. Gabriel Buda Alumnos: Emanuel Pinto Franco Protesoni Feder...
INFORME DE LA CIUDAD DEL TIGRE, DELTA República de Argentina Ciudad de Buenos Aires Ciudad de Tigre DATOS INFORMATIVOS: 17...
INFORME DE LA CIUDAD DEL TIGRE, DELTA SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO: El Municipio de Tigre habilitó amarras flotantes públicas, des...
INFORME DE LA CIUDAD DEL TIGRE, DELTA MATERIALIDAD: Del lugar ARQUITECTURA: Mimbrería. RESIDUOS: Programa Tejidos ARQUITEC...
-Preservar y optimizar su uso. -Proceso: las aguas residuales urbanas Se realiza mediante un contenido de agua muy elevada...
- Uso responsable de la energía - Construcción bioclimática: Buenas practicas constructivas y diseño en ambiente natural, ...
Tigre: informe ambiental

informe ambiental, Municipio de Tigre, arquitectura, sustentabilidad, diseño, mediambiente

Tigre: informe ambiental

  1. 1. INFORME DE LA CIUDAD DEL TIGRE DELTA Arq. Medio Ambiental: Arq. Gabriel Buda Alumnos: Emanuel Pinto Franco Protesoni Federico Torreiro Federico Forte 2017 UM
  2. 2. INFORME DE LA CIUDAD DEL TIGRE, DELTA República de Argentina Ciudad de Buenos Aires Ciudad de Tigre DATOS INFORMATIVOS: 17500 km2 Ubicación: nace a la altura del puerto y ciudad de Diamante, provincia de Entre Ríos. Templado con lluvias todo el año y temperatura cálidas superior a 22oC Suaves 4,0 km/h 1020,9mm anuales 83 días al año 160,000,000 t/ anuales de sedimiento Arcilla…45 millones t/año Limos… 90 millones t/año Arenas…25 millones t/año
  3. 3. INFORME DE LA CIUDAD DEL TIGRE, DELTA SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO: El Municipio de Tigre habilitó amarras flotantes públicas, destina para los pobladores isleños. Se utilizó, puentes y pasarelas vecinales. - Arroyos colapsados y son irrecuperables - Falta de cloacas (90% sin servicio) - Siembra de soja - Canales artificiales clandestinos - Cuenta media y baja ocupados por desarrollos inmobiliarios. - Difusión de humos y gases tóxicos - Presencia de polvo y gérmenes microbianos. Lanchas: Alquiler Taxi Remises CONFLICTOS: - El único sistema de circulación es por vía fluvial, - Falta de señalización de los ríos, arroyos y canales. - Los muelles públicos son escasos. - Los horarios y frecuencias del transporte. - Los vecinos no permiten el paso de personas (inseguridad). POBLACIÓN: Permanente Población isleña: 5034 hab. Delta Bonaerense: 5668 hab. Temporaria Turista: 32.945 pers/mes. Fines de Semana: 11.900 pers/mes CONTAMINACIÓN:
  4. 4. INFORME DE LA CIUDAD DEL TIGRE, DELTA MATERIALIDAD: Del lugar ARQUITECTURA: Mimbrería. RESIDUOS: Programa Tejidos ARQUITECTURA PALAFITICA Viviendas apoyadas en pilares. Cactus y bonsáis Forestación 10 a 16 años álamos 8 a 12 años sauces ARQUITECTURA FLOTANTE Viviendas apoyadas sobre tanques. Cueros 4 barcos recolectores + 4 semirrígidos Limpieza de la superficie del río. Limpieza 240km diarios 40 toneladas 10 camiones trasladan los residuos al CEAMSE
  5. 5. -Preservar y optimizar su uso. -Proceso: las aguas residuales urbanas Se realiza mediante un contenido de agua muy elevada, obteniendo un residuo de lodos de depuradoras. Sirve para: Biogás Combustible -Reducción del impacto de descargas pluviales. -Tecnologías sustentables - Menor recurso hídrico - Menor descarga de aguas grises y negras - Artefactos de bajo consumo: permitiendo elegir el volumen de descarga y lluvias de bajo consumo (sanitarios) - Reducción de descarga pluviales: proveer tanques de acumulación de agua para riego de plantas y uso sanitario. - Conservación de suelo absorbente: conservar el suelo natural con vegetación. - Minimizar el daño ambiental en río y cursos de agua - Tratamiento no convencional de aguas negras y grises. INFORME DE LA CIUDAD DEL TIGRE, DELTA ENERGÍAS ALTERNATIVAS: Agua
  6. 6. - Uso responsable de la energía - Construcción bioclimática: Buenas practicas constructivas y diseño en ambiente natural, el clima y los materiales - Instalación de equipos y sistemas eficientes energéticos - Utilizar materiales de menor carga térmica interna y externa de contaminación. - Materiales aislantes: arcilla expandida bovedilla casetones moldeado espuma elastomérica espuma de polietileno fieltro de poliéster. - Utilización de colectores solares para cubrir necesidades de agua caliente sanitaria o suelos radiantes de agua caliente para calefacción - Ventilación cruzada - Disminución de la demanda energética - Rendimiento de las instalaciones térmicas - Contribución solar y fotovoltaica - Eficiencia energética de las instalaciones de iluminación - Contribución fotovoltaica: sistemas de captación y transformación de energía solar eléctrica para uso propio o suministro a la red. INFORME DE LA CIUDAD DEL TIGRE, DELTA ENERGÍAS ALTERNATIVAS: Ahorro de energía

