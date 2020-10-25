Successfully reported this slideshow.
EXCEL PARA DOCENTES
AHORRA T� TIEMPO CON EXCEL
OLV�DATE DE LA TRADICIONAL CALCULADORA Y USA NUESTRA HOJA DE C�LCULOS
Las f�rmulas propuestas, facilitan el promedio de los datos ingresados.
SOLO ENC�RGATE DE INGRESAR LAS NOTAS OBTENIDAS POR TUS ESTUDIANTES
TODA LA INFORMACI�N DETALLADA DEL A�O LECTIVO EN UN SOLO ARCHIVO
Al final, obtienes un cuadro del estado de resumen del a�o
Excel para docentes

Esta presentación forma parte del proyecto final de un curso de estudio

×