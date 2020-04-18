Propuesta ABP

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. El Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos Como ya sabemos a raíz de la crisis sanitaria que sufrimos por la llegada del Covid- 19 a nuestro país, nos hemos visto desafiados y desafiadas reestructurar nuestras vidas en su multidimensionalidad, por lo tanto, como profesionales de la educación nos enfrentamos con la necesidad de repensar nuestras prácticas pedagógicaspara dar respuesta a un contexto educativo sin precedentes. debido a ello durante estas semanas hemos trabajado para derribar las barreras que nos pone la educación a distancia. Para ello a continuación se presenta un manual para el diseño e implementación de Aprendizaje Basado en proyecto, el cuál ha sido resumido y contextualizado por el programa Luchín en base a los planteamientos establecidos por la fundación Profuturo. El ABP es una metodología de trabajo cíclica que considera cinco etapas las cuales responden a una secuencia lógica, que inicia el proceso con un desafío que logre implicar a los estudiantes con el aprendizaje. Para responder a aquel desafío los/as estudiantes deberán localizar en diversos medios información coherente con lo propuesto, luego procesarla para lograr crear algún tipo de producto y finalizar el proceso dando respuesta al desafío y difundiendo los resultados para generar mayor impacto en la comunidad. Planificar un ABP requiere del diseño de una serie de actividades creativas, las cuales se deben alinear con el currículum y con el contexto en el cual se van a desarrollar, por lo tanto, requiere que revisemos el currículum desde la lógica del paradigma de la acción y no desde el paradigma del contenido. Este hecho nos invita a responder a las dificultades del contexto de forma desafiante y significativa para toda la comunidad educativa, debido a ello es que durante el periodo de suspensión de las clases presenciales se sugiere trabajar con la progresión de los objetivos de aprendizaje e integrar asignaturas para establecer en el hogar una forma de trabajo continuo que permita la colaboración de la familia en las diversas actividades. En el currículum debemos visualizar claves que no vamos a encontrar solamente en el contenido, también podemos encontrarlas en los indicadores de evaluación o estándares de aprendizaje. Esta es una tarea muy importante ya que existe el riesgo de crear una experiencia de aprendizaje desvinculada de este, lo cual convertiría al proyecto en una actividad complementaria. Una forma de garantizar que esto no ocurra es responder algunas preguntas de control como:  ¿Qué metas de aprendizaje quiero lograr?  ¿Qué pretendo que aprendan los estudiantes al finalizar el proyecto?  ¿Qué preguntas sirven para iniciar el proceso de investigación?
  2. 2.  ¿Qué competencias desarrollarán los estudiantes en este proceso? Para diseñar este tipo de proyectos existen dos herramientas que permiten visualizarlo con mayor claridad: 1. El canvas de diseño de proyectos de Conecta13, que se encuentra disponible en http://conecta13.com/canvas 2. Una línea de tiempo en donde se declaren las distintas etapas y actividades del proyecto, prestando especial atención a los momentos de evaluación y retroalimentación.
  3. 3. Ciclo de trabajo del ABP 1.- INICIO DEL PROYECTO El inicio del proyecto es un momento decisivo en el que se debe presentar a los estudiantes un elemento que logre captar su atención, ya que su principal función es implicarlos en este proceso, persuadirlos para que logren identificar en él una experiencia significativa para aprender y disfrutar. Es decir, debemos poner a disposición todos nuestros recursos argumentativos para garantizar la implicación, curiosidad y motivación El elemento que implique a los estudiantes puede ser:  Una visita de algún experto/a al aula.  Una salida pedagógica.  Un video.  También podemos vincular el nuevo ABP con un proyecto anterior, lo cual respondería a una lógica de espiral, en este caso el elemento que les permita a los estudiantes implicarse podría ser una línea de tiempo del proyecto o un video que muestre recopilación de evidencias del proceso anterior.  En este contexto una estrategia exitosa para la implicación sería trabajar algunos aspectos de la vida de los estudiantes o temáticas de la contingencia, ya que esto aportaría realismo al proyecto. Para conseguir que los estudiantes se impliquen en el trabajo el/la docente debe diseñar una narración y un escenario que le permita a los estudiantes recrear el tiempo y el espacio en donde se puede aprender en proyectos. Por ejemplo, se puede plantear a los estudiantes ser periodistas y acercarse a los distintos medios de comunicación que sean óptimos para su nivel y que graben un noticiario o redacten una revista. 2.- EL DESAFÍO Para comenzar el proyecto es importante empapar a los estudiantes con un desafío ya que logra que el proyecto sea relevante y significativo para el curso, un desafío implica resolver problemas, explicar, argumentar, buscar y recopilar evidencias, estrategias, destrezas y manipulación de materiales y herramientas, para la creación de un producto.
  4. 4. Para que esto ocurra de forma sistemática y exitosa existen tres pasos que puedes seguir: Paso N° 1 Proponer un desafío al inicio del proyecto, que de sentido y genere implicación por parte de los estudiantes para que estos trabajen en resolverlo y dar respuesta de forma autónoma. Existen tres formas de plantear desafíos mediante:  Una pregunta relevante.  Un problema.  Un reto. Uno de los beneficios de trabajar esta metodología es que ofrece a los estudiantes una experiencia real en la que buscan información para dar respuesta a los desafíos, se sugiere que luego de regreso a las clases presenciales los estudiantes puedan exponer a la comunidad sus proyectos. Paso N°2 Se debe considerar que existe la necesidad de preveer el producto final, por lo que ofrecer a los estudiantes la posibilidad de visualizar el desafío (producto) es de vital importancia para la implicancia en el proyecto, aunque este haya sido sugerido por el/la docente o negociado con los estudiantes. Paso N°3 Luego de tener claridad sobre el desafío que se va a plantear y el producto final que los estudiantes realizarán, se deben establecer etapas de trabajo para dar respuesta al desafío. Es importante recordar que el este debe estar alineado con el currículum ya que este representa nuestro marco de trabajo, por lo que debemos poner atención en responder a los elementos claves de este los cuales no so encuentran solamente en el contenido, también debemos analizar los indicadores de logro y estándares de aprendizaje para que el ABP sea una experiencia pedagógica memorable.
  5. 5. 3.- BÚSQUEDA DE INFORMACIÓN, LA CURACIÓN DE CONTENIDOS Y LA LECTURA En el siglo XXI nos enfrentamos a una gran cantidad de información que no logramos asimilar debido al dinamismo de esta y de los espacios que la albergan, por lo que las destrezas de localizar, filtrar y procesar información se han convertido en claves. Para realizar el proyecto es fundamental que los estudiantes manejen información, la busquen en diversas fuentes y se apropien de ella para resolver el desafío, es por ello que a continuación profundizaremos en estas tres destrezas claves: 1.-Localizar información Es importante considerar a los estudiantes como la primera fuente de información y para ello podemos activar sus conocimientos previos utilizando estrategias de aprendizaje cooperativo, como las rutinas de pensamiento visible, lo que nos permite tener una primera aproximación a las ideas centrales del proyecto. En la educación formal debemos diferenciar entre las fuentes de información primarias y secundarias:  Las fuentes primarias son: libros, revistas, diarios u otras investigaciones que generan un conocimiento original.  Las fuentes secundarias son el resultado de una revisión y análisis de fuentes primarias para extraer su conocimiento y divulgarlo con mayor eficacia. El ABP es una forma de aprender con otros/as, por lo que en este contexto de educación a distancia se promueve la idea de que los estudiantes puedan hacer entrevistas, preguntas, tomar fotos de los procesos incluyendo a algunos integrantes de sus familias. 2.- Filtrar la información Luego de localizar la información el/la estudiante debe realizar un proceso de curación del contenido ya que no todas las fuentes localizadas pueden ser relevantes o necesarias, por lo que se requiere ordenarla, catalogarla y hacerla accesible. 3.- Procesar la información Considerando la diversidad de fuentes existentes es que los estudiantes deben prepararse para leer en múltiples formatos, es decir, poseer una lectura multimodal, también es fundamental que logren cambiar el formato de lo leído, por ejemplo, convertir lo escrito en oral y lo oral en audiovisual, es decir hacer una lectura transmedia, para finalmente realizar una lectura crítica que les permita situarse de
  6. 6. forma libre y democrática frente al mensaje que transmite la información seleccionada. 4.-LA RESPUESTA AL DESAFÍO Y LA ELABORACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO FINAL Una de las características del ABP es la elaboración de un producto final, lo que sería el resultado del proyecto, sin embargo, debemos tener claridad que la importancia de este radica en el proceso en el que se construye y no solamente en el resultado obtenido. Por lo cual no se debe otorgar mayor tiempo a la elaboración del producto que a los aprendizajes establecidos como fundamentales. Este producto debe ser considerado una pieza clave en la difusión del proyecto, por lo que se siempre debe comprobar su calidad antes de exponerlo. Debemos ser críticos con la propuesta que se haga ya que debe ser una buena excusa para un proceso de aprendizaje exitoso. 5.- LA EVALUACIÓN Y DIFUSIÓN DE LOS RESULTADOS Es fundamental comprender que un ABP no finaliza con la creación del producto, se debe hacer una evaluación del proyecto y difundir sus resultados. La evaluación: Esta debe considerar múltiples aristas para que sea de calidad como, por ejemplo:  Una variedad de intencionalidades y agentes evaluadores.  Diversas estrategias y técnicas.  Debe ser dinámica e iterativa para ayudar al estudiante a mejorar.  Debe considerar espacios para la retroalimentación.  Debe ser transformativa para promover el cambio. ¿Qué cambios favorece una evaluación de calidad?  Cambios en las prácticas docentes a partir de la reflexión pedagógica.  Cambios en la forma de asesorar a los estudiantes para fortalecer su aprendizaje.  Modifica el clima de aula y gestiona situaciones de aprendizaje.  A largo plazo incluso podría modificar el proyecto educativo de una escuela.
  7. 7. 5.- DIFUSIÓN DE LOS RESULTADOS Es importante difundir el esfuerzo de los estudiantes y docentes ya sea de forma interna o externa, es decir, toda la comunidad educativa debe estar al tanto de los proyectos ya que estos son una audiencia real para el trabajo de los estudiantes. Beneficios de la difusión de resultados:  Mejora la implicación.  Mejora la autoestima.  Mejora el contacto con las familias, la transparencia en el trabajo genera confianza.  Es una experiencia de desarrollo personal, profesional e institucional. Cuadro de resumen a) El ABP es una secuencia lógica de actividades creativas que conducen al éxito del aprendizaje. b) La entrada al proyecto genera la implicación, mediante la narración del docente y la creación de un escenario. c) La clave está en el desafío. d) El desafío se responde gestionando la información. e) El resultado es un producto final. f) Los últimos pasos del ABP es la evaluación de la calidad y la difusión de los resultados.

