Lipid classification

LIPIDS: CLASSIFICATION DR.GURPREET SINGH, PH.D ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF BIOTECHNOLOGY LYALLPUR KHALSA COLLEGE
Lipids (Greek: lipos, fat) are the fourth major group of molecules found in all cells. OTHER 3 – CARBOHYDRATES, PROTEINS
-anoic acid -enoic acid
Lipids: two distinct types of biochemical subunits or "building blocks": ketoacyl and isoprene groups 8
Fatty Acids • 2 TYPES • SATURATED FATTY ACIDS (-anoic acids)  Are consists of 4-30 carbon atoms  doesnot contains any do...
Straight chain fatty acids 12
Fatty Acid Content of some Fats/Oils 18
In the body, essential fatty acids serve multiple functions. In each of these, the balance between dietary ω-3 and ω-6 str...
Phospholipids and Glycolipids are the Amphipathic Lipids Commonly Found in Membranes. They are also referred to as lipid b...
- are lipids that contain a sugar residue. - No phosphate groups - The sugar can be a monosaccharide, oligosaccharide, or ...
cerebrosides, - are important constituent of brain ; amount to about 8% of the solid matter. - head group characteristical...
GANGLIOSIDES STRUCTURE Structural formula of gangliosides GM1, GM2, and GM3. Gangliosides GM2 and GM3 differ from GM1 only...
Steroids containing hydroxyl groups (hydroxy steroids) are often referred to as sterols. cholesterol literally means ‘soli...
Bile salts constitute a large family of molecules, composed of a steroid structure with four rings, a five- or eight-carbo...
Terpenes and Steroids: CLASS OF Nonsaponifiable Lipids The nonsaponifiable lipids (also known as simple lipids) are lipids...
Two major classes of nonsaponifiable lipids are the terpenes and the steroids. 1. Terpenes: 2. STEROIDS These substances c...
 Include certain fat-soluble vitamins (such as vitamins A, E, and K),  Carotenoids (pigments of plant cells that are inv...
  1. 1. LIPIDS: CLASSIFICATION 1 DR.GURPREET SINGH, PH.D ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF BIOTECHNOLOGY LYALLPUR KHALSA COLLEGE, JALANDHAR PUNJAB EMAIL: singh.gpbio@gmail.com
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. Lipids (Greek: lipos, fat) are the fourth major group of molecules found in all cells. OTHER 3 – CARBOHYDRATES, PROTEINS AND NUCLEIC ACIDS The term ‘lipid’ was first used by the German biochemist Bloor in 1943 for a major class of tissue components and foodstuffs.  Lipid molecules in the form of lipid bilayers are essential components of biological membranes.  Lipids containing hydrocarbon chains serve as energy stores.  Many intra- and intercellular signaling events involve lipid molecules. PRIMARY FUNCTIONS  The lipids are a heterogeneous group of compounds related to fatty acids and include fats, oils, waxes and other related substances.  These are oily or greasy organic substances, relatively insoluble in water and considerably soluble in organic solvents like ether, chloroform and benzene, methanol etc. They are, thus, hydrophobic in nature. 3
  4. 4. -anoic acid -enoic acid 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. Lipids: two distinct types of biochemical subunits or "building blocks": ketoacyl and isoprene groups 8
  9. 9. Fatty Acids • 2 TYPES • SATURATED FATTY ACIDS (-anoic acids)  Are consists of 4-30 carbon atoms  doesnot contains any double bonds  they have a single carboxyl group (-COOH or COO-) and a long, nonpolar hydrocarbon tail • UNSATURATED FATTY ACIDS (-enoic acids) • containing one or more double bonds 9
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. Straight chain fatty acids 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. Fatty Acid Content of some Fats/Oils 18
  19. 19. In the body, essential fatty acids serve multiple functions. In each of these, the balance between dietary ω-3 and ω-6 strongly affects function. •They are modified to make • the classic eicosanoids (affecting inflammation and many other cellular functions) • the endocannabinoids (affecting mood, behavior and inflammation) • the lipoxins which are a group of eicosanoid derivatives formed via the lipoxygenase pathway from ω-6 EFAs and resolvins from ω-3 (in the presence of acetylsalicylic acid, downregulating inflammation) •They form lipid rafts (affecting cellular signaling) •They act on DNA (activating or inhibiting transcription factors such as NF-κB, which is linked to pro-inflammatory cytokine production) SIGNIFICANCE OF FATTY ACIDS FOR HUMANS 19
  20. 20. Phospholipids and Glycolipids are the Amphipathic Lipids Commonly Found in Membranes. They are also referred to as lipid bilayers. 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. 27
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30. 30
  31. 31. - are lipids that contain a sugar residue. - No phosphate groups - The sugar can be a monosaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide Glycolipids 31
  32. 32. 32
  33. 33. 33
  34. 34. 34
  35. 35. cerebrosides, - are important constituent of brain ; amount to about 8% of the solid matter. - head group characteristically consists of one or more sugar units, - cerebrosides are often called glycosphingoside - ceramide is commonly used to designate the sphingosine-fatty acid (or N-acylsphingosine) portion of the cerebrosides. Nervonic acid (24:1, n−9) 35
  36. 36. 36
  37. 37. GANGLIOSIDES STRUCTURE Structural formula of gangliosides GM1, GM2, and GM3. Gangliosides GM2 and GM3 differ from GM1 only by the sequential absences of the terminal D-galactose and N-acetyl-D-galactosamine residues. 37
  38. 38. 38
  39. 39. 39
  40. 40. 40
  41. 41. 41
  42. 42. 42
  43. 43. 43
  44. 44. Steroids containing hydroxyl groups (hydroxy steroids) are often referred to as sterols. cholesterol literally means ‘solid alcohol from bile’ 44
  45. 45. Bile salts constitute a large family of molecules, composed of a steroid structure with four rings, a five- or eight-carbon side-chain terminating in a carboxylic acid, and several hydroxyl groups, the number and orientation of which is different among the specific bile salts 45
  46. 46. 46
  47. 47. 47
  48. 48. 48
  49. 49. Terpenes and Steroids: CLASS OF Nonsaponifiable Lipids The nonsaponifiable lipids (also known as simple lipids) are lipids that do not contain fatty acids as con- stituents. 49
  50. 50. Two major classes of nonsaponifiable lipids are the terpenes and the steroids. 1. Terpenes: 2. STEROIDS These substances constitute the largest group of secondary plant products and show some of the properties of lipids. They are insoluble in water and are derived from the union of a common 5-carbon unit called as isoprene which has a branched carbon skeleton. Isoprene in turn is derived from basic 5-C unit called as isopentane. Isopentane and Isoprene Terpenes are classified into many categories based on the no. of carbon atoms and isoprene residues present in their structure: 50
  51. 51. 51
  52. 52.  Include certain fat-soluble vitamins (such as vitamins A, E, and K),  Carotenoids (pigments of plant cells that are involved in photosynthesis),  Certain coenzymes (such as coenzyme Q, ubiquinone).  All the terpenes are synthesized from various numbers of a five- carbon building block called an isoprene unit  The isoprene units are bonded together in a head-to-tail organization. Two isoprene units form a monoterpene, four form a diterpene, six a triterpene, and so on.  The monoterpenes are responsible for the characteristic odors and flavors of plants (e.g., geraniol from geraniums, menthol from mint, and limonene from lemons). TERPENES 52
  53. 53. 53
  54. 54. 54
  55. 55. 55

