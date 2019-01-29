Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Zinc Mining Global Market Report 2019 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. www.tbrc.info Email: info@tbrc...
Topics Covered • Zinc Mining Global Market Size • Zinc Mining Global Market Trend • Zinc Mining Global Market Segmentation...
Introduction- The zinc mining market consists of sales of zinc ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole trad...
Companies covered- • Jinchuan Group • Teck Resources . • Hudbay Minerals.. 4 © The Business Research Company. All rights r...
Countries Covered • USA • China • Germany • Brazil • Japan • UK • Spain • Russia • France • Australia • Italy • India • Re...
Zinc Mining Global Market Trend The use of robots in the zinc mining industry is improving the productivity and reduces op...
© The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click here to get a sample of this report
Zinc Mining Global Market Segmentation • By Type • By Geography 8 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Cl...
Critical Data Points 9 Metrics Indicators Sales Data Market Sales, Sales By Segment Market Shares Sales Of Leading Competi...
Asia India China Oceania Europe Russia Japan UK France Spain Italy Germany Middle East & Africa USA Americas Brazil Across...
Get In Touch 11 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Whatever your need be, at The Business Research Comp...
Related Reports https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/suppo rt-activities-for-mining-global-market-report http...
Offerings 13 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved.
"The Business Research Company provides reliable and useful information for the technology sector" Janardhan Rajan, Senior...
Follow us on our social media and message us! 15 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved.
Europe The Business Research Company 47 Anchorage Point, 42 Cuba Street, Canary Wharf, London, England, E14 8NE. +44 207 1...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Zinc mining global market report 2019

19 views

Published on

The Zinc mining market size is expected to reach a higher value by 2022, significantly growing at a steady CAGR during the forecast period

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Zinc mining global market report 2019

  1. 1. Zinc Mining Global Market Report 2019 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. www.tbrc.info Email: info@tbrc.info
  2. 2. Topics Covered • Zinc Mining Global Market Size • Zinc Mining Global Market Trend • Zinc Mining Global Market Segmentation 2 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Zinc Mining Global Market Report 2019
  3. 3. Introduction- The zinc mining market consists of sales of zinc ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine zinc ore. The industry includes establishments carrying out activities such as developing mine sites and preparing zinc ores, lead-zinc ores, zinc-blende (sphalerite) ores, zincite ores, and blende (zinc) ores. 3 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click here to get a sample of this report
  4. 4. Companies covered- • Jinchuan Group • Teck Resources . • Hudbay Minerals.. 4 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click here to get a sample of this report
  5. 5. Countries Covered • USA • China • Germany • Brazil • Japan • UK • Spain • Russia • France • Australia • Italy • India • Rest of the world 5 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click here to get a sample of this report
  6. 6. Zinc Mining Global Market Trend The use of robots in the zinc mining industry is improving the productivity and reduces operational costs. Robotics is increasing the mining capabilities by rolling out autonomous trucks and drills, thus reducing the need for human workforce, as the major trends witnessed in the global non-residential accommodation market. 6 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click here to get a sample of this report
  7. 7. © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click here to get a sample of this report
  8. 8. Zinc Mining Global Market Segmentation • By Type • By Geography 8 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click here to get a sample of this report
  9. 9. Critical Data Points 9 Metrics Indicators Sales Data Market Sales, Sales By Segment Market Shares Sales Of Leading Competitors Units Sold Units/ Volumes/ Weights Sales/ Stock Imports & Exports Import And Export Values And Volumes Production Data Output, Capacity Metrics Indicators # Enterprises Facilities, Employees, Consumption, Expenditure # Customers Segmented By Age, Sex, Behaviour, Attitudes Economics Data Output, Income Infrastructure Houses, Roads, Schools And Hospitals # Processes Procedures, Transactions, Contracts
  10. 10. Asia India China Oceania Europe Russia Japan UK France Spain Italy Germany Middle East & Africa USA Americas Brazil Across 11 Countries and 5 Regions
  11. 11. Get In Touch 11 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Whatever your need be, at The Business Research Company we provide research consulting solutions for businesses, government agencies consultancies, and market research companies.
  12. 12. Related Reports https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/suppo rt-activities-for-mining-global-market-report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stone- mining-and-quarrying-global-market-report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal -ore-mining-global-market-report 12 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved.
  13. 13. Offerings 13 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved.
  14. 14. "The Business Research Company provides reliable and useful information for the technology sector" Janardhan Rajan, Senior Consultant, Tech Mahindra (IT Services) “An excellent provider. Thorough, timely and with outstanding insight delivered in an easily digestible format.” Paul Thompson, Director, Barclays Bank “The Business Research Company has an ideal offering for modern media companies. Whether it is finding details of potential customers, doing primary interviews, or large scale data gathering, its services are ideally suited and well priced.” Robert Mannix, Insurance Risk Editor, Incisive Media “The Business Research Company were very responsive and were able to access critical business information rapidly as a result of their deep knowledge of the (Indian) market. I would recommend them wholeheartedly.” Lawrence Dore, Partner, Davidson, Ryan, Dore, (Consultancy) Testimonials 14
  15. 15. Follow us on our social media and message us! 15 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved.
  16. 16. Europe The Business Research Company 47 Anchorage Point, 42 Cuba Street, Canary Wharf, London, England, E14 8NE. +44 207 1930 708 Email: info@tbrc.info www.tbrc.info Asia The Business Research Company, Horizon Avenue, 8-2-603/b/s/1/2 Road Number 10 Banjara Hills Hyderabad (India) 500033 ++91 8897263534 Email: info@tbrc.info www.tbrc.info Americas The Business Research Company 625 South Avenue, Apt B204, Secane, Philadelphia, PA 19018, USA +1 3156230293 Email: info@tbrc.info www.tbrc.info © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved.16

×