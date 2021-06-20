Educacion fisica como_favorecedora_de_salud_(1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA COMO FAVORECEDORA DE LA SALUD BLANCA ROMERO JESSICA POZO MARINA CALERO ANA GÓMEZ
ÍNDICE • 1. Introducción • 2.Contenidos conceptuales. Actividad física, alimentación y salud Hábitos de higiene. • 3. Cont...
¿Cómo de importante ES PARA NOSOTROS LA ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA Y LA ALIMENTACIÓN? ¿Es importante para nosotros tener buenos hábi...
2. CONTENIDOS CONCEPTUALES. 2.1. ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA, ALIMENTACIÓN Y SALUD LA ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA ES CUALQUIER MOVIMIENTO CORPOR...
2.2 HÁBITOS DE HIGIENE LOS HÁBITOS DE HIGIENE MÁS IMPORTANTES SON: 1. BAÑARSE DIARIAMENTE. 2. CEPILLARSE Y LAVARSE BIEN EL...
CONTENIDOS QUE TRABAJAREMOS EN LA UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA CONCEPTUALES PROCEDIMENTALES ACTITUDINALES
CONCEPTUALES • Relación de la actividad física y de la alimentación con el bienestar y la salud. • Adquisición de hábitos ...
PROCEDIMENTALES • MOVILIDAD CORPORAL ORIENTADA A LA SALUD.
ACTITUDINALES • Respeto de las normas de uso de materiales y espacios en la práctica de actividades motrices. • Toma de co...
  1. 1. EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA COMO FAVORECEDORA DE LA SALUD BLANCA ROMERO JESSICA POZO MARINA CALERO ANA GÓMEZ
  2. 2. ÍNDICE • 1. Introducción • 2.Contenidos conceptuales. Actividad física, alimentación y salud Hábitos de higiene. • 3. Contenidos procedimentales Movilidad corporal orientada a la salud • 4. Contenidos actitudinales. Normas de uso material. Toma conciencia del uso de ropa y calzado apropiado.
  3. 3. ¿Cómo de importante ES PARA NOSOTROS LA ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA Y LA ALIMENTACIÓN? ¿Es importante para nosotros tener buenos hábitos de higiene? TODO ESTO TIENE QUE TOMAR UN PAPEL IMPORTANTE EN NUESTRAS VIDAS, SI AÚN YA NO LO TIENEN. POR ELLO, ¡COMENCEMOS A APRENDER! 1.INTRODUCCIÓN
  4. 4. 2. CONTENIDOS CONCEPTUALES. 2.1. ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA, ALIMENTACIÓN Y SALUD LA ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA ES CUALQUIER MOVIMIENTO CORPORAL PRODUCIDO POR NUESTROS MÚSCULOS QUE EXIJA UN GASTO DE ENERGÍA . NECESARIA PARA EL MANTENIMIENTO Y MEJORA DE LA SALUD, *¡ADEMÁS NOS ALEJA DE ENFERMEDADES A TODAS LAS PERSONAS DE CUALQUIER EDAD O SEXO! ALIMENTACIÓN SALUDABLE: ES AQUELLA QUE TE PROPORCIONA LOS NUTRIENTES QUE EL CUERPO NECESITA PARA MANTENER BUEN FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL ORGANISMO, CONSERVAR O REESTABLECER LA SALUD. ES TAN IMPORTANTE LA ALIMENTACIÓN PORQUE NOS PROTEGE DE MILES DE ENFERMEDADES.
  5. 5. 2.2 HÁBITOS DE HIGIENE LOS HÁBITOS DE HIGIENE MÁS IMPORTANTES SON: 1. BAÑARSE DIARIAMENTE. 2. CEPILLARSE Y LAVARSE BIEN EL PELO. 3. LAVAR FRECUENTEMENTE LAS MANOS CON AGUA Y JABÓN. 4. CEPILLARSE LOS DIENTES DESPUÉS DE CADA COMIDA.
  6. 6. CONTENIDOS QUE TRABAJAREMOS EN LA UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA CONCEPTUALES PROCEDIMENTALES ACTITUDINALES
  7. 7. CONCEPTUALES • Relación de la actividad física y de la alimentación con el bienestar y la salud. • Adquisición de hábitos básicos de higiene corporal, alimentarios y posturales relacionados con la actividad física.
  8. 8. PROCEDIMENTALES • MOVILIDAD CORPORAL ORIENTADA A LA SALUD.
  9. 9. ACTITUDINALES • Respeto de las normas de uso de materiales y espacios en la práctica de actividades motrices. • Toma de conciencia y aceptación del uso de ropa y calzado adecuados para una correcta práctica deportiva.

