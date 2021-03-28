Successfully reported this slideshow.
ΟΜΑΔΑ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ: Νίκος Γιώργος Βαγγέλης
 Ονομαζόταν Χρήστος αλλά επειδή ήταν μεγάλου αναστήματος και ήταν «αναγνώστης» στην εκκλησία τον ονόμαζαν Αναγνωσταρά. Ο ...
 Το 1817 πήγε στη Ρωσία για ιδιωτικές υποθέσεις και έγινε μέλος της φιλικής εταιρίας.  Το 1818 επέστρεψε στην Ελλάδα και...
 Παγκόσμιο βιογραφικό λεξικό της Εκδοτικής Αθηνών
Ήρωας της Ελληνικής Επανάστασης ξεχώρισε στην πολιορκία της Τριπολιτσάς.

Anagnostaras

