2020 GRESB Infrastructure Results - Asia

2 PROGRAM • Welcome & Housekeeping | Mr Ruben Langbroek, Head of Asia Pacific, GRESB • Introduction | Mr Benjamin McCarron...
4 PARTICIPATION 5 Years of GRESB Infrastructure
5 Fund – Region Participation
6 Asset – Region Participation
7 Asset – Sector Participation
8 SCORES Funds and Assets are Improving
9 Regional Participation and Scores
10 Fund Model
11 Fund Model - Asia
12 Asset Model
13 Asset Model - Asia
14 Sector Participation and Scores
15 Fund Cohort Scores
16 Asset Cohort Scores
17 PERFORMANCE COMPONENT
18 Performance: Reporting and Targets
19 PUBLIC DISCLOSURE Transparency on ESG
20 Regional Participation and Scores
21 KEY ESG TRENDS What’s next?
22 Net Zero Transition South Korea and Japan vow to go carbon neutral by 2050 The two Asian economic powerhouses are some ...
23 Unlocking Sustainable Finance Source: OECD, 2018 Infrastructure Investment Needs Green Bond Market
24 SDG-ESG Infrastructure Investment Report Investing in Sustainable Outcomes
26 SECTOR LEADERS
27 Sector Leaders - Funds
28 Sector Leaders - Assets MHL Supply Networks (Asia) Limited Crook Hill & Reaps Moss Amey Belfast School Partnership PFI ...
29 Most Improved - Assets Urbs ludex et Causidicus S.A. Desert Sunlight Projco (St. Andrews Hospital) Limited Most Improve...
31 PANEL 1 • Ms Iris Pang, Chief Economist, Greater China, ING Wholesale Banking • Mr Anthony Muh, Partner & CEO, HRL Morr...
32 PANEL 2 • Mr Jon Waite, Responsible Investment Manager, Asia Pacific, APG • Mr Henri Boullier de Branche, Senior Enviro...
