Tarea n°1 gregory_naveda

CURSO: CREACIÓN DE RECURSOS DIGITALES INNOVADORES TUTOR PRINCIPAL: ERIK GARAYAR DEL CASTILLO MAESTRIA EN EDUCACIÓN CON MEN...
NOMBRE DE LA EMPRESA O INSTITUCIÓN PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DEL PERÚ
MISIÓN La Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú:  Es una comunidad académica plural y tolerante, inspirada en principi...
SERVICIOS La Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú: La universidad brinda diversos servicios entre los que podemos menc...
Es un PPT, en la que se menciona la misión y los servicios de la institución donde trabajo

  1. 1. CURSO: CREACIÓN DE RECURSOS DIGITALES INNOVADORES TUTOR PRINCIPAL: ERIK GARAYAR DEL CASTILLO MAESTRIA EN EDUCACIÓN CON MENCION EN EDUCACIÓN VIRTUAL Tarea Nº 1 La caja de herramientas en la nube Nombre: GREGORY NAVEDA ALVA
