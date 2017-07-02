Partners consulting Océan indien - Dom Tom media

PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS DOM TOM PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
BUSINESS FORUM PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
CONGRES PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
ENSEIGNER PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
FORMER PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
CO BATIR PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
COBATY PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PUBLIER DES ARTICLES PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
RUBRIQUE MANAGEMENT MEMENTO PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
INNOVATION PROJET PPP PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Aménagement & INNOVATION PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
STRATEGIE & MANAGEMENT PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
INNOVATION PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
SYNERGIES ASSOCIATIVE & DEVELOPPEMENTS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESE...
Synergies associatives & transmission PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESER...
Entreprendre au feminin - femmes 974 PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERV...
INNOVER- CHERCHER PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Innovation IC PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Innovation IC PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Innovation IC - Holacracie PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Innovation IC PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Volet Tourisme durable: enjeux incontournables COACHING STRATEGIQUE - OUTIL DE TRANSFORMATION STRUCTURES/PROJETS/TERRITOIR...
DD-Nouvelles gouvernances • Le Développement Durable • Largement employée de nos jours, la notion de DD a pourtant un sens...
Les 5 " E Les champs du changements Performance individuelle Epoque Eco-système Entreprise Equipe Ego PARTNERS 1997 - 2017...
La face cachée du changement ZONE IMMERGÉE ZONE ÉMERGÉE Buts, stratégies, objectifs, procédures, politiques, structures, n...
Le cycle perpétuel du changement RUPTURE ZONE DE CONFORT ZONE D'INCONFORT ZONE D'INFLUENCE ZONE DE CONFORT ZONE D'INCONFOR...
Amélioration de la performance Où réside le plus grand potentiel de développement de la performance d’un individu ? Comble...
DD 4 PILIERS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Compréhension : Environnement externe Environnement interne (capacité) Vision, mission, ambitions Stratégie, valeurs ...
 Donne un sens au événements  Crée l’alignement objectifs– stratégie  Maintient un cadre éthique  Organise / coordonne...
« Ce qui sous-tend les actions » « Ce qu’un Groupe veut être à terme » « Ce qui est fait pour réaliser la vision, ce qui c...
NOTRE EXPERIENCE • QUELQUES REALISATIONS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RE...
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Madame, Monsieur, Nous avons l’avantage de vous convier à un séminaire de réflexion partagée concernant le village de pêch...
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Forum stratégique PRU Avril 2006 PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
CREER UNE IMAGE FORTE DU CENTRE POUR S ‘IMPOSER A COTE DE LA STATION BALNEAIRE MANAPANY ET LES FUTURS CENTRE DE DEVELOPPEM...
XIIéme CONGRES ACDOM BORA BORA TOURISME OUTRE MER & DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ...
MATOURY Ateliers de réflexion Séminaire d’intégration Comité de PILOTAGE COMMUNE MATOURY GUYANE MATOURY GUYANE JUILLET 200...
Matoury PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Ville de KOUNGOU PROJET DE VILLE DEFINITION DE LA POLITIQUE DE DEVELOPPEMENT SEMINAIRE STRATEGIQUE AVRIL 2006 CADRES ADMIN...
EUCC MAYOTTE PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
SMIAM MAYOTTE VVM Nouvelles Missions PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERV...
EUCC LA REUNION PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
SAINT-ANDRE BOUGE, LE COLOSSE S’OUVRE, Octobre 2012 LE COLOSSE : UN PARC OUVERT SUR L’HUMAIN PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETA...
Plan d ’ensemble du bocage de Ste Suzanne État actuelPARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TO...
Etude préliminaire pour la valorisation touristique du village de pécheurs de TERRE SAINTE Phase STRATEGIQUE DEVELOPPEMENT...
PRESTATION INTELLECTUELLE POUR LA CREATION D’UNE STRUCTURE INTERCOMMUNALE A VOCATION TOURISTIQUE SEM TOURISME REUNION Un p...
Le CEVOI – PARTNERS MANAGEMENT STRATEGIQUE EXPERIMENTAL FORMATION POLICE MUNICIPALE SAINT PIERRE Novembre – Décembre 2009 ...
UN SOCLE COMMUN • Le principal objectif de la réunion est de faire se rencontrer les hommes impliqués dans ce projet afin ...
SEMINAIRE • POSITIONNEMENT STRATEGIQUE DE SAINT PIERRE CAPITALE DU SUD – VVM PLAN d’ACTION PROSPECTIVE (JOUR1) – REFERENCI...
SEMINAIRE L’ARTICULATION SOCLE STRATEGIQUE Territoire Organisation Mieux développer VVM priorités Mieux fonctionner REFERE...
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
MAISON DE L’ENTREPRISE DE SAINT LOUIS • CONCEPT DE STRUCTURE APPRENANTE PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET...
Transmission vers les professionnels PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERV...
PROJET DE PLAN STRATEGIQUE D’ACTION SOCIALE DU DEPARTEMENT (Novembre 2015 → Février 2016) Chef de projet : Marie-Line VALL...
BETAFO PROJET « NALAMARY » « RANOSOA » Concept Général Mars 2015 PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUN...
Route des laves Diagnostic&stratégie PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERV...
PARTNERS LES SOCIETES LES ETABLISSEMENTS : ECHANGES PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOU...
PARTNERS CONSULTING PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS CONSULTING La Logistique Saint Denis Saint André Saint Leu Paris Mayotte Maurice Antilles • Le système d’informat...
PARTNERS LES HOMMES LES HOMMES Les consultants qui marquent PARTNERS Marie Yvonne Benjamin – Loretta Gaitis – Evelyne Gras...
PARTNERS Favoriser le changement dans le développement durable en mettant à disposition des équipes projets pour Créer d...
VVM PARTNERS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Merci de votre attention PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
Partners consulting Océan indien - Dom Tom media
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Partners consulting Océan indien - Dom Tom media

26 views

Published on

1997 - 2017 Flash

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Partners consulting Océan indien - Dom Tom media

  1. 1. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  2. 2. PARTNERS DOM TOM PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  3. 3. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  4. 4. BUSINESS FORUM PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  5. 5. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  6. 6. CONGRES PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  7. 7. ENSEIGNER PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  8. 8. FORMER PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  9. 9. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  10. 10. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  11. 11. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  12. 12. CO BATIR PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  13. 13. COBATY PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  14. 14. PUBLIER DES ARTICLES PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  15. 15. RUBRIQUE MANAGEMENT MEMENTO PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  16. 16. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  17. 17. INNOVATION PROJET PPP PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  18. 18. Aménagement & INNOVATION PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  19. 19. STRATEGIE & MANAGEMENT PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  20. 20. INNOVATION PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  21. 21. SYNERGIES ASSOCIATIVE & DEVELOPPEMENTS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  22. 22. Synergies associatives & transmission PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  23. 23. Entreprendre au feminin - femmes 974 PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  24. 24. INNOVER- CHERCHER PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  25. 25. Innovation IC PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  26. 26. Innovation IC PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  27. 27. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  28. 28. Innovation IC - Holacracie PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  29. 29. Innovation IC PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  30. 30. Volet Tourisme durable: enjeux incontournables COACHING STRATEGIQUE - OUTIL DE TRANSFORMATION STRUCTURES/PROJETS/TERRITOIRES PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  31. 31. DD-Nouvelles gouvernances • Le Développement Durable • Largement employée de nos jours, la notion de DD a pourtant un sens précis. Nous entendons par là la méthode selon laquelle toutes les composantes d'une société humaine seront prises en compte dans la perspective de son évolution. • Ainsi, ne peuvent être dissociées les données sociales (les groupes humains) et les données économiques (leurs activités), des données environnementales (l'espace, le territoire dans lequel ils évoluent). Il s'agit donc de la mise en relation de ces systèmes dans une échelle temporelle. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  32. 32. Les 5 " E Les champs du changements Performance individuelle Epoque Eco-système Entreprise Equipe Ego PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  33. 33. La face cachée du changement ZONE IMMERGÉE ZONE ÉMERGÉE Buts, stratégies, objectifs, procédures, politiques, structures, normes, rapports, comités, organigramme, technologie, plans d'action, plans de projet, etc. Attitudes, perceptions, valeurs, contexte, réseau informel, habitudes, culture, comportements, traditions, tabou, histoire, émotions, communication, etc. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  34. 34. Le cycle perpétuel du changement RUPTURE ZONE DE CONFORT ZONE D'INCONFORT ZONE D'INFLUENCE ZONE DE CONFORT ZONE D'INCONFORT ZONE DE RÉSISTANCE ZONE D'INFLUENCE ZONE DE RÉSISTANCE • Investir dans son développement • Faire le point périodiquement CAPITALISER PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  35. 35. Amélioration de la performance Où réside le plus grand potentiel de développement de la performance d’un individu ? Combler ses faiblesses ? et / ou Améliorer ses forces ? PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  36. 36. DD 4 PILIERS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  37. 37. Compréhension : Environnement externe Environnement interne (capacité) Vision, mission, ambitions Stratégie, valeurs Facteurs clés de succès Règles du jeu Besoin de performance Connaissances(avoir faire) Attitudes / comportements (savoir être) Prise de conscience individuelle Levier intelligence collective Réflexes de management Problématiques réelles Apprendre dans l’action Partager apprentissages Lier développement et résultats Projet personnel et collectifs Actions prioritaires Partage avec N/N-1 Engagement vis à vis de leurs équipes Notre approche Partager Développer Mettre en oeuvre PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  38. 38.  Donne un sens au événements  Crée l’alignement objectifs– stratégie  Maintient un cadre éthique  Organise / coordonne les activités  Obtient les ressources et le soutien nécessaire  Crée l’optimisme, montre les opportunités  Développe la confiance réciproque et la collaboration  Renforce l’identité collective  Développe et responsabilise Le « leader » But, objectifs, finalité Processus Personnes PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  39. 39. « Ce qui sous-tend les actions » « Ce qu’un Groupe veut être à terme » « Ce qui est fait pour réaliser la vision, ce qui caractérise le métier, le service aux administrés, aux clients … » Valeurs Vision (ambition) Mission « Orientations à donner à une activité » Axes Stratégiques Axes de changements Plan d’action Améliorations prioritaires Processus majeurs Indicateurs « Objectifs » « Tableau de bord »PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  40. 40. NOTRE EXPERIENCE • QUELQUES REALISATIONS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  41. 41. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  42. 42. Madame, Monsieur, Nous avons l’avantage de vous convier à un séminaire de réflexion partagée concernant le village de pêcheur comme cité en référence qui se déroulera le lundi 31 janvier 2011 dans les locaux du service aménagement selon des modalités explicitées notamment lors des pré-entretiens stratégiques du lundi 24 janvier. 9h-10h Cadre de référence du séminaire - Eléments stratégiques 10h-11h Vision partagée du développement durable du territoire concerné (VVM 1 Vision et valeurs ) 11h-12h Eléments d’informations issus des diagnostics urbains et touristiques ( 2X 20 minutes et questions – échanges ) 12h-13h Pause déjeuner 13h-14h30 VVM 2 ( Valeurs et déclinaison vision en grands axes de missions et axes stratégiques de développement ) 14h30-16h Plan de développement stratégique du quartier, base de la stratégie urbaine d’aménagement économico-touristique du village. Vous remerciant de votre motivation et participation déjà active, Meilleures Salutations, Chef de projet Interne Mairie Lundi 31 janvier 9h-12h 13h-16h PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  43. 43. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  44. 44. Forum stratégique PRU Avril 2006 PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  45. 45. CREER UNE IMAGE FORTE DU CENTRE POUR S ‘IMPOSER A COTE DE LA STATION BALNEAIRE MANAPANY ET LES FUTURS CENTRE DE DEVELOPPEMENT DES PLAINE DES GREQUES – GRAND COUDE PRESERVANT UN DEVELOPPEMENT HOMOGENE Plaine des Gregues Riviére Langevin GranCoude Manapany Baie de Langevin Centre Ville de Saint Joseph Port de vincendo & foret de vacoa volcan PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  46. 46. XIIéme CONGRES ACDOM BORA BORA TOURISME OUTRE MER & DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  47. 47. MATOURY Ateliers de réflexion Séminaire d’intégration Comité de PILOTAGE COMMUNE MATOURY GUYANE MATOURY GUYANE JUILLET 2003 SUITE ET RESULTATS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  48. 48. Matoury PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  49. 49. Ville de KOUNGOU PROJET DE VILLE DEFINITION DE LA POLITIQUE DE DEVELOPPEMENT SEMINAIRE STRATEGIQUE AVRIL 2006 CADRES ADMINISTRATIFS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  50. 50. EUCC MAYOTTE PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  51. 51. SMIAM MAYOTTE VVM Nouvelles Missions PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  52. 52. EUCC LA REUNION PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  53. 53. SAINT-ANDRE BOUGE, LE COLOSSE S’OUVRE, Octobre 2012 LE COLOSSE : UN PARC OUVERT SUR L’HUMAIN PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  54. 54. Plan d ’ensemble du bocage de Ste Suzanne État actuelPARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  55. 55. Etude préliminaire pour la valorisation touristique du village de pécheurs de TERRE SAINTE Phase STRATEGIQUE DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE TOURISTIQUE 1.2 Comité de Réflexion constitué séminaire de réflexion partagée Évelyne GRASPERGE Consultante Expert en stratégie de développement de projets touristiques DOM TOM Le 31 JANVIER 2011 particulièrement sur la RUE AMIRAL LACAZE re )Assistanceà la définition et à la miseen œuvre d'unestratégiede développementtouristiqueà BRAS PANON et plus PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  56. 56. PRESTATION INTELLECTUELLE POUR LA CREATION D’UNE STRUCTURE INTERCOMMUNALE A VOCATION TOURISTIQUE SEM TOURISME REUNION Un projet Cabinet CONSULT – PARTNERS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  57. 57. Le CEVOI – PARTNERS MANAGEMENT STRATEGIQUE EXPERIMENTAL FORMATION POLICE MUNICIPALE SAINT PIERRE Novembre – Décembre 2009 Management Stratégique Expérimental Service POLICE MUNICIPALE VILLE DE SAINT PIERRE Évelyne GRASPERGE Consultante PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  58. 58. UN SOCLE COMMUN • Le principal objectif de la réunion est de faire se rencontrer les hommes impliqués dans ce projet afin de partager toutes les connaissances sur le projet et la collectivité SAINT PIERRE, de se donner des valeurs, des buts, des principes de fonctionnement partagés, et de faire émerger les projets communs. LES OBJECTIFS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  59. 59. SEMINAIRE • POSITIONNEMENT STRATEGIQUE DE SAINT PIERRE CAPITALE DU SUD – VVM PLAN d’ACTION PROSPECTIVE (JOUR1) – REFERENCIEL DE MANAGEMENT ( JOUR2) EN MODE DE FORMATION EXPERIMENTALE LE SOCLE STRATEGIQUE PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  60. 60. SEMINAIRE L’ARTICULATION SOCLE STRATEGIQUE Territoire Organisation Mieux développer VVM priorités Mieux fonctionner REFERENTIEL PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  61. 61. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  62. 62. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  63. 63. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  64. 64. MAISON DE L’ENTREPRISE DE SAINT LOUIS • CONCEPT DE STRUCTURE APPRENANTE PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  65. 65. Transmission vers les professionnels PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  66. 66. PROJET DE PLAN STRATEGIQUE D’ACTION SOCIALE DU DEPARTEMENT (Novembre 2015 → Février 2016) Chef de projet : Marie-Line VALLY PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  67. 67. BETAFO PROJET « NALAMARY » « RANOSOA » Concept Général Mars 2015 PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  68. 68. Route des laves Diagnostic&stratégie PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  69. 69. PARTNERS LES SOCIETES LES ETABLISSEMENTS : ECHANGES PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  70. 70. PARTNERS CONSULTING PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  71. 71. PARTNERS CONSULTING La Logistique Saint Denis Saint André Saint Leu Paris Mayotte Maurice Antilles • Le système d’information PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  72. 72. PARTNERS LES HOMMES LES HOMMES Les consultants qui marquent PARTNERS Marie Yvonne Benjamin – Loretta Gaitis – Evelyne Grasperge – Patricia Deuwel - Fabienne Caro - Mario Jacques Castonguay – Jacques Charrat – Yann truong – Marc Poumader – Frédéric Paulus - Jean Michel Ruols – Charles Samathy – … PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  73. 73. PARTNERS Favoriser le changement dans le développement durable en mettant à disposition des équipes projets pour Créer des entités et les développer Conseiller les élus et les dirigeants Diagnostiquer Manager, gérer des projets principalement de changement stratégique interne et de développements d’aménagement éco et touristique LE SOCLE STRATEGIQUE PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  74. 74. VVM PARTNERS PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  75. 75. Merci de votre attention PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES
  76. 76. PARTNERS 1997 - 2017 - IL ETAIT UNE FOIS IMAGES ET COMMUNICATION - TOUS DROITS RESERVES

×