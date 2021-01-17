Successfully reported this slideshow.
KUNAPIPI INTIMNIWELLNESSZA SODOBNOŽENSKO
Prva menstruacija, ki jo dekle dobi, se imenuje »menarche«, podobno kot anarhija… Nekako tako se lahko ob prvi menstruacij...
O ČEM BO GOVORA Kajlahkopričakujete? Starost Nedrček Poraščenost na intimnih delih telesa Izcedek iz nožnice 1 2 3 4 5 Nih...
5 ZNAKOV Večina deklet začne puberteto okoli 11. leta starosti, lahko pa se začne že med 8. do 14. letom. Razvoj dojk je e...
Ne primerjaj se s tvojimi prijateljicami. Menstruacija bo nastopila, ko bo tvoje telo pripravljeno. Če si stara 16 let in ...
IMATE KAKRŠNA KOLI VPRAŠANJA? Breztežavpišitenamonika@kunapipi.si.
HVALA ZA POZORNOST! Večotematikisilahkopreberetena https://kunapipi.si/prva-menstruacija-5-znakov/
Kunapipi - prva menstruacija

Intimni wellness za sodobno žensko

Kunapipi - prva menstruacija

