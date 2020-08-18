Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Que é interatividade como promover fórum interativo na sala de aula online Marco Silva Educação/UERJ
Tipos de interação no fórum Figura 3. Colaboração, interatividade Figura 2. Interação com alguma articulação Figura 1. Int...
Dois paradigmas comunicacionais Sala de aula interativa (todos-todos) Sala de aula unidirecional (um-todos)
Parangolé de Hélio Oiticica
Fundamentos da interatividade • Participação-intervenção • Bidirecionalidade-hibridação • Permutabilidade-potencialidade (...
TRÊS FUNDAMENTOS IMBRICADOS Escher
Participação-intervenção O professor pressupõe a participação- intervenção do aprendiz. Participar é muito mais que respon...
Bidirecionalidade-hibridação Comunicar pressupõe recursão da emissão e recepção. A comunicação é produção conjunta da emis...
Permutabilidade-potencialidade O professor disponibiliza a possibilidade de múltiplas redes articulatórias. Ele não propõe...
Loyola 3ª ed. 2013 Whitebooks 2015 Loyola 7ª ed. 2014 Loyola 4ª ed. 2012 Gedisa 1ª ed. 2005 WAK 1ª ed. 2010 Loyola 1ª ed. ...
Obrigado! • mparangole@gmail.com • 21-99722-2804
Aula Aberta - Prof Dr. Marco Silva
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aula Aberta - Prof Dr. Marco Silva

21 views

Published on

Slide utilizado pelo prof Marco Silva durante a aula aberta disponivel em https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALrxcaaYgMk

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aula Aberta - Prof Dr. Marco Silva

  1. 1. Que é interatividade como promover fórum interativo na sala de aula online Marco Silva Educação/UERJ
  2. 2. Tipos de interação no fórum Figura 3. Colaboração, interatividade Figura 2. Interação com alguma articulação Figura 1. Interação sem articulação
  3. 3. Dois paradigmas comunicacionais Sala de aula interativa (todos-todos) Sala de aula unidirecional (um-todos)
  4. 4. Parangolé de Hélio Oiticica
  5. 5. Fundamentos da interatividade • Participação-intervenção • Bidirecionalidade-hibridação • Permutabilidade-potencialidade (Arlindo Machado, 1997)
  6. 6. TRÊS FUNDAMENTOS IMBRICADOS Escher
  7. 7. Participação-intervenção O professor pressupõe a participação- intervenção do aprendiz. Participar é muito mais que responder “sim” ou “não”, é muito mais que escolher uma opção dada. Participar é modificar, é interferir na mensagem.
  8. 8. Bidirecionalidade-hibridação Comunicar pressupõe recursão da emissão e recepção. A comunicação é produção conjunta da emissão e da recepção. O emissor é receptor em potencial e o receptor é emissor em potencial. Os dois pólos codificam e decodificam.
  9. 9. Permutabilidade-potencialidade O professor disponibiliza a possibilidade de múltiplas redes articulatórias. Ele não propõe uma mensagem fechada, ao contrário, oferece informação em redes de conexões permitindo ao receptor ampla liberdade de associação e significações, sem fugir do objetivo.
  10. 10. Loyola 3ª ed. 2013 Whitebooks 2015 Loyola 7ª ed. 2014 Loyola 4ª ed. 2012 Gedisa 1ª ed. 2005 WAK 1ª ed. 2010 Loyola 1ª ed. 2012
  11. 11. Obrigado! • mparangole@gmail.com • 21-99722-2804

×