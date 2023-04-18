Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Chaitu Bio Data PDF.pdf

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
APGVB DETAILS.pdf
APGVB DETAILS.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

B.ed Provisional.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
B.ed Marks Sheet.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
TET
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
Chaitu MA Memo.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
Chaitu Degree Memo.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
Chaitu Degree Marksheet.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
Chaitu Bio Data With Photo.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
Chaitu Inter.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
1 of 1 Ad

Chaitu Bio Data PDF.pdf

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Art & Photos

CHAITANYA BALAGA BIODATA

CHAITANYA BALAGA BIODATA

Art & Photos
Advertisement

Recommended

APGVB DETAILS.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
4 slides
GOVINDANAIDU RATION CARD.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
3 slides
Bike-AP39DX3552.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
1 slide
Chaitu 2018 Tet Marks.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
2 slides
Study PG.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
1 slide
Study upto 10th.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
2 slides
Computers Certificate.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
1 slide
PG Certificates.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
1 slide
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA (11)

B.ed Provisional.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
B.ed Marks Sheet.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
TET
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
Chaitu MA Memo.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
Chaitu Degree Memo.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
Chaitu Degree Marksheet.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
Chaitu Bio Data With Photo.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
Chaitu Inter.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
Chaitu 10th.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
MA Marks sheet.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
Articledship Completion Certificate
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
51 views
B.ed Provisional.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
1 slide
B.ed Marks Sheet.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
1 slide
TET
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
1 slide
Chaitu MA Memo.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
1 slide
Chaitu Degree Memo.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
1 slide
Chaitu Degree Marksheet.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
0 views
1 slide

Recently uploaded (20)

Preliminary for UV (Chapter 6+7).ppt
AhmadHashlamon
0 views
Section 1.pptx
RazelJoyDeJesus1
0 views
historias xDx.pdf
Galexxe
0 views
QUIZ .pptx
PinkyAnchor
0 views
storyboard portfolio 2020-2021.pdf
JauzaaRidzkiF
0 views
COLGATE.pptx
RajarshiUniversity
0 views
Complexometric-Titrations part 2.ppt
AhmadHashlamon
0 views
Modern (1).pptx
PavanDholariya
0 views
3rd Convocation.pdf
DjanicoSalvania1
0 views
phase 1 PPT.pptx
ssuser6a3abe
0 views
baseball.pptx
RonrickAndoy
0 views
Mechanics of Materials and Finite Element Method; Lesson 6.ppt
NarineMartirosyan2
0 views
WORKS OF JUAN LUNA AND FERNANDO AMORSOLO (GROUP 4).pdf
KingReyes10
0 views
cyborgs-150208232058-conversion-gate01.pdf
PrasannaKumarpanda2
0 views
USCG Air Station Annette Island, AK
Dave Henderson
0 views
PAMERAN KARYA SENI RUPA.pptx
MargarethaOktavianiT
0 views
philippinefolkdance-170920005456.pdf
KristiannRomelGonzal2
0 views
Movement_powerpoint.pdf
JohnLauer13
0 views
fieled trip templat
adamkhodji
0 views
Candle Making.pptx
Laura Lee
0 views
Preliminary for UV (Chapter 6+7).ppt
AhmadHashlamon
0 views
30 slides
Section 1.pptx
RazelJoyDeJesus1
0 views
15 slides
historias xDx.pdf
Galexxe
0 views
6 slides
QUIZ .pptx
PinkyAnchor
0 views
12 slides
storyboard portfolio 2020-2021.pdf
JauzaaRidzkiF
0 views
9 slides
COLGATE.pptx
RajarshiUniversity
0 views
2 slides
Advertisement

Chaitu Bio Data PDF.pdf

  1. 1. Name : Chaitanya Lakshmi Kandala Father’s Name : Venkata Ramana Balaga Mobile : 9110764131, 7892901612 Email id : chitanyakandala@gmail.com Gender : Female Date of Birth : 10-05-1987 Marital Status : Married Religion: Hindu Nationality : Indian Languages: Telugu, English Education Class Institute Name Year of Passing Marks Percentage High School- 10th Z.P.H School – M. Seetharampuram 2002 83% Intermediate - BiPC Govt. Junior College – Madduvalasa, Vangara 2004 78% Degree – B.Z.C. D.B.K. College - Parvathipuram 2007 73% PG – MA Telugu Acharya Nagarjuna University 2011 55% Others – B. Ed MR College - VZM 2008 74% Experience S No Company Name Position Working Period 1 Govt. Primary School Vidya Volunteer 1 Year – Vangara Address : W/o Govind Kandala, Chalivendri Vill., and Veeraghattam Mandal, Parvathipuram Dist. A.P. – 532 460. Declaration I hereby declare that the information provided here is true to the best of my knowledge. Place : Visakhapatnam Date : 28-10-2022 Signature BIO DATA

×