Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RAINRAINRAIN
3 Las gotas chocan en mi ventana un domingo a las diez de la ma�ana Hoy no tengo ganas de hacer nada y me quedo pensando e...
4 todav�a no me creo nada, antes mi vida no val�a nada Ahora sigo, no me importa nada, o gano todo o me voy sin nada
5 para m� no existe la suerte Solo me queda una bala y quiero ser millonario antes de la muerte
6 Todo esto es un laberinto pero mi mente no permite perderme
7 Noches de inspiraci�n me hacen escribir letras mientras los otros duermen Tengo personas que odian pero promet� que no v...
8 Me fui por otro camino porque me especializo en ser diferente Le doy gracias a mi familia porque nunca me falt� un plato...
9 Todos mis miedos y mis inquietudes me volvieron alguien valiente Pens� en dejar todo esto, en olvidarme y perderme
10 ten�a que afrontar los problemas de frente Dec�an que no los escuche, que solo me envidian y mienten
11 Yo solo quer�a mostrar lo que hac�a no sab�a que hab�a haters
12 laguna mentales corren dentro de mi mente
13 Las cr�ticas me corr�an, no sab�a d�nde esconderme Me pusieron el papel del villano cuando yo quer�a ser el h�roe El ti...
14 Tengo una sola cara, soy una persona transparente Si pienso algo lo digo tampoco soy de los que mienten
15 dolor y sufrimiento dentro de un alam iriente
16 pensar que la muerte de mi esta pendiente
17 Les pido perd�n a los que le fall�, te pido perd�n si me equivoqu� Me pido perd�n a m� mismo porque s� que en el pasado...
18
RAINRAINRAIN
Comic rain by jeff
Comic rain by jeff
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Comic rain by jeff

27 views

Published on

RAIN FANZINE

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Comic rain by jeff

  1. 1. RAINRAINRAIN
  2. 2. 3 Las gotas chocan en mi ventana un domingo a las diez de la ma�ana Hoy no tengo ganas de hacer nada y me quedo pensando en mi cama Agradezco por mi vida sana, todo lo que hago es para mi mam� All� afuera hay gente que me ama.
  3. 3. 4 todav�a no me creo nada, antes mi vida no val�a nada Ahora sigo, no me importa nada, o gano todo o me voy sin nada
  4. 4. 5 para m� no existe la suerte Solo me queda una bala y quiero ser millonario antes de la muerte
  5. 5. 6 Todo esto es un laberinto pero mi mente no permite perderme
  6. 6. 7 Noches de inspiraci�n me hacen escribir letras mientras los otros duermen Tengo personas que odian pero promet� que no voy a caerme Muchas personas aprecian mi arte pero muy pocas la entienden
  7. 7. 8 Me fui por otro camino porque me especializo en ser diferente Le doy gracias a mi familia porque nunca me falt� un plato caliente el arte me ayudaba a solucionar los problemas con mi mente Y es el mismo que me est� haciendo conocer el arte contienente
  8. 8. 9 Todos mis miedos y mis inquietudes me volvieron alguien valiente Pens� en dejar todo esto, en olvidarme y perderme
  9. 9. 10 ten�a que afrontar los problemas de frente Dec�an que no los escuche, que solo me envidian y mienten
  10. 10. 11 Yo solo quer�a mostrar lo que hac�a no sab�a que hab�a haters
  11. 11. 12 laguna mentales corren dentro de mi mente
  12. 12. 13 Las cr�ticas me corr�an, no sab�a d�nde esconderme Me pusieron el papel del villano cuando yo quer�a ser el h�roe El tiempo me hizo m�s grande, la vida me hizo entenderme Empec� a luchar por mi futuro, ni un minuto deje de moverme
  13. 13. 14 Tengo una sola cara, soy una persona transparente Si pienso algo lo digo tampoco soy de los que mienten
  14. 14. 15 dolor y sufrimiento dentro de un alam iriente
  15. 15. 16 pensar que la muerte de mi esta pendiente
  16. 16. 17 Les pido perd�n a los que le fall�, te pido perd�n si me equivoqu� Me pido perd�n a m� mismo porque s� que en el pasado yo tambi�n me odi� Perd�n si me puse sentimental, perd�n si descargu� mi furia Perd�n si esto no te gust�, esto es culpa de un d�a de lluvia
  17. 17. 18
  18. 18. RAINRAINRAIN

×