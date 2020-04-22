Taller regionnes geograficas9o. 2o. periodo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN JUAN BAUTISTA DE LA SALLE MODELO DE UNA GUIA DE ESTUDIO FECHA: abril 2020 AREA: Ciencias sociales
De esta forma, las 5 regiones geográficas de Colombia son: la costa del Caribe, la costa del Pacífico, la región Andina, l...
La existencia de la cordillera de los Andes sobre el territorio colombiano ocasiona todos los climas de la Tierra, Por est...
  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN JUAN BAUTISTA DE LA SALLE MODELO DE UNA GUIA DE ESTUDIO FECHA: abril 2020 AREA: Ciencias sociales ASIGNATURA: Geografía ESTUDIANTE: ____________________________________________GRADO_9º._GRUPO__ Periodo 2º. Taller No. 3 PROFESOR: GLORIA SILGADO ESTANDAR: Reconozco y analizo la interacción permanente entre el espacio geográfico y el ser humano y evalúo críticamente los avances y limitaciones de esta relación DERECHOS BASICOS DE APRENDIZAJE: Comprende el impacto social del crecimiento económico desigual que se da en las diferentes regiones del país. TEMA: COLOMBIA Las regiones geográficas de Colombia _ Concepto _ Generalidades de las regiones _ Importancia PREGUNTA PROBLEMATIZADORA. ¿De qué manera las características físicas y culturales de las regiones colombianas ayudan a construir la identidad nacional del país? ACTIVIDAD CONCEPTUAL mb DE RE ¿Qué es una región geográfica? Se designa Región Natural a cada zona geográfica de un país o continente que cuenta con las mismas características en cuanto a relieve, clima, vegetación, y clases de suelo Una región geográfica es un área de tierra que tiene características comunes y que puede ser definida por atributos naturales o artificiales.
  2. 2. De esta forma, las 5 regiones geográficas de Colombia son: la costa del Caribe, la costa del Pacífico, la región Andina, la región de los Llanos Orientales y la región Amazónica. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dZ1K__C7fk - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pFpYyKwYDg REGIÓN AMAZONICA: Es una región de relieve plano, con altos registros de lluvia, tiene una gran riqueza hídrica REGIÓN ANDINA: Esta formada por las tres cordilleras y es la región mas extensa del país y posee todos los climas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKvc3-WMN1U REGIÓN CARIBE: Es una región llana, su clima es cálido, es una región turística por sus bellas costas. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlVog_RrCMs --- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nzv0NuCZycI- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lm1k7DwOXZs REGIÓN INSULAR: Abarca todas las islas con las que cuenta el país. REGIÓN PACIFICA: se caracteriza por su alta humedad, prevalece el relieve llano, posee grandes y lindas costas REGIÓN ORINOQUIA: conocida como los llanos orientales, localizándose en el oriente del país, está conformada por extensas sabanas su clima es cálido. Colombia está ubicada en la esquina noroccidental de Sur América. Es el único país de la región que tiene costas en ambos océanos: Atlántico y Pacifico. Limita con Panamá, Venezuela, Brasil, Perú y Ecuador. El país es la cuarta nación en extensión territorial en América del Sur y con alrededor de 45 millones de habitantes, es la tercera en población en América Latina, después de Brasil y México. Colombia es reconocida a nivel mundial por la producción de café suave, flores, esmeraldas, carbón y petróleo; así mismo por su gran diversidad cultural y por ser uno de los países más ricos en biodiversidad del mundo. División Política y Administrativa Según la Constitución de 1991, Colombia está compuesta por 32 departamentos y un único distrito capital (Bogotá). Los departamentos están conformados por municipios. Actualmente hay 1120 municipios entre los que están el Distrito Capital y los distritos de Barranquilla, Cartagena, Santa Marta, Tunja, Cúcuta, Popayán, Buenaventura, Medellín, Turbo y Tumaco. Sistema Político Colombia es una república democrática. El Presidente, Vicepresidente, Congresistas y Alcaldes municipales son elegidos mediante voto popular. El Sistema Político se divide en tres ramas: Legislativa, Ejecutiva y Judicial. Geografía El territorio colombiano está dividido en una región plana al oriente, conformada por una extensa llanura y parte de selva amazónica y una región montañosa al occidente, donde la Cordillera de los Andes se ramifica en tres Cordilleras denominadas Central, Occidental y Oriental; siendo esta última la más extensa, llegando hasta Venezuela. Clima Colombia está situada en la Zona Tórrida, por lo cual no hay estaciones como en otros países; pero la conjugación de una serie de factores geográficos y atmosféricos, como altitud, latitud y relieve, le otorgan al país una variedad de climas que influyen en la vegetación y en la fauna.
  3. 3. La existencia de la cordillera de los Andes sobre el territorio colombiano ocasiona todos los climas de la Tierra, Por esta causa se tiene en Colombia tierras desde las más ardientes (secas o extremadamente húmedas), hasta los glaciales (con precipitaciones en forma de nieve), pasando por los climas templados, de acuerdo con la altitud relativa sobre el nivel del mar. Esto da lugar a los llamados pisos térmicos. Capital, Bogotá D.C Está ubicada en el centro de Colombia, en la región natural conocida como la sabana de Bogotá, la cual tiene una extensión aproximada de 33 kilómetros de sur y norte y 16 kilómetros de oriente a occidente. La ciudad se encuentra a 8.600 pies (2.600 metros) sobre el nivel del mar, por lo cual su temperatura oscila regularmente entre los entre los 5 y 20 °C, con una media anual de 14 °C. Bogotá D.C. es la mayor y más poblada ciudad del país, con alrededor de 8 millones de habitantes, además de ser el principal centro cultural, industrial, económico y turístico más importante de Colombia. También se destaca la actividad académica, ya que algunas de las universidades colombianas más importantes tienen su sede en la ciudad. ACTIVIDAD DE APLICACIÓN # 1 1. ¿Qué entiendes por REGION NATURAL Y GEOGRAFICA 2. Establezca diferencias entre región natural y región geográfica 3. Después de leer el texto saque conclusión sobre qué importancia tienen las regiones geográficas para Colombia? 4. Elabora un acróstico con la palabra REGIONES GEOGRAFICAS 5. Cuáles son las formas del relieve que predomina en cada región geográfica 6. Cuáles son las regiones donde se dan los climas de altitud ( pisos térmicos) y de latitud( cálidos, desérticos, superhumedos, sabanas,etc.) 7. Cuáles son las regiones que tienen costas y cuales no 8. En el mapa mudo de Colombia resalte cada una de las regiones con colores diferentes coloque los nombres de los departamentos lo puede identificar con #.ejemplo: sucre # 1… Hace la lista de los departamentos y los enumeras. En el mapa solo coloca el # que corresponde 9. Elabore un crucigrama 10. Observe el mapa físico de Colombia e Identifique : principales ríos, vertientes y región a la que pertenecen estos 11. Anote enseñanzas que le dejo el tema

