Voice Services, From Circuit Switch to VoIP

Jan. 31, 2022
Technology

Webinar topic: Voice Services, From Circuit Switch to VoIP
Presenter: Achmad Mardiansyah

In this webinar series, we discussed about Voice Services, From Circuit Switch to VoIP

Please share your feedback or webinar ideas here: http://bit.ly/glcfeedback
Check our schedule for future events: https://www.glcnetworks.com/en/schedule/
Follow our social media for updates: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Channel, and telegram also discord

Recording available on Youtube
https://youtu.be/sHYMkW-bcdo

  1. 1. www.glcnetworks.com Voice services, from circuit switch to VoIP GLC Webinar, 27 Jan 2022 Achmad Mardiansyah achmad@glcnetworks.com GLC Networks, Indonesia 1
  2. 2. www.glcnetworks.com Agenda ● Introduction ● Review prerequisite knowledge ● Traditional voice service ● Voice over IP ● Live practice ● Q & A 2
  3. 3. www.glcnetworks.com introduction 3
  4. 4. www.glcnetworks.com What is GLC? ● Garda Lintas Cakrawala (www.glcnetworks.com) ● Based in Bandung, Indonesia ● Areas: Training, IT Consulting ● Certified partner for: Mikrotik, Ubiquity, Linux foundation ● Product: GLC radius manager ● Regular event 4
  5. 5. www.glcnetworks.com Trainer Introduction ● Name: Achmad Mardiansyah ● Base: bandung, Indonesia ● Linux user since 1999, mikrotik user since 2007, UBNT 2011 ● Mikrotik Certified Trainer (MTCNA/RE/WE/UME/INE/TCE/IPv6) ● Mikrotik/Linux Certified Consultant ● Website contributor: achmadjournal.com, mikrotik.tips, asysadmin.tips ● More info: http://au.linkedin.com/in/achmadmardiansyah 5
  6. 6. www.glcnetworks.com Past experience 6 ● 2021 (PNG, Malaysia): network support, radius/billing integration ● 2020 (Congo DRC, Malaysia): IOT integration, network automation ● 2019, Congo (DRC): build a wireless ISP from ground-up ● 2018, Malaysia: network revamp, develop billing solution and integration, setup dynamic routing ● 2017, Libya (north africa): remote wireless migration for a new Wireless ISP ● 2016, United Kingdom: workshop for wireless ISP, migrating a bridged to routed network
  7. 7. www.glcnetworks.com About GLC webinar? ● First webinar: january 1, 2010 (title: tahun baru bersama solaris - new year with solaris OS) ● As a sharing event with various topics: linux, networking, wireless, database, programming, etc ● Regular schedule ● Irregular schedule: as needed ● Checking schedule: http://www.glcnetworks.com/schedule ● You are invited to be a presenter ○ No need to be an expert ○ This is a forum for sharing: knowledge, experiences, information 7
  8. 8. www.glcnetworks.com Please introduce yourself ● Your name ● Your company/university? ● Your networking experience? ● Your mikrotik experience? ● Your expectation from this course? 8
  9. 9. www.glcnetworks.com Prerequisite ● This presentation requires some prerequisite knowledge ● We assume you already know: ○ programming ○ Mikrotik ROuterOS 9
  10. 10. www.glcnetworks.com Review prerequisite knowledge 10
  11. 11. www.glcnetworks.com Its all started from these… (early days of telecommunications) ● Sound can travel over media (thread / wire) ● Sound can travel through electricity ● Speaker and microphone were invented ● Mesh connection? Not an option 11
  12. 12. www.glcnetworks.com We need a hub for communication ● Aka. central office (CO) / telephone exchange ● Run by human operators ● No dialpad at end-user phone, customer need to tell their destination number ● Aka. PSTN (Public Switch Telephone Network) ● CO Functions: ○ Switching: connecting 1 customer to other customer ○ Signalling (in-band): ■ Ringing ■ Routing (source to destination) 12
  13. 13. www.glcnetworks.com Modern exchange (mechanical switching) ● No human operator, phone has dialpad (rotary/dtmf) ● Automatic switching (mechanical) ● Automatic signalling (in-band signalling) ● Data (voice) is still analog ● CO Functions: ○ Switching: connecting 1 customer to other customer ○ Signalling (in-band): ■ Ringing ■ Routing (source to destination) 13
  14. 14. www.glcnetworks.com Modern exchange (digital switching) ● No human operator, phone has dialpad (rotary/dtmf) ● Automatic switching (electrical circuit / integrated chip) ● Automatic signalling (in-band) ● All processing digital data (Integrated Service Digital network - ISDN) ● Using channel associated signalling (CAS) ● CO Functions: ○ Switching: connecting 1 customer to other customer ○ Signalling (in-band): ■ Ringing ■ Routing (source to destination) 14
  15. 15. www.glcnetworks.com Common channel signalling (CCS) ● We need to separate signalling and data (voice) → off-band signalling, CCS, version 7 → CCS7 → SS7 ● Benefits: ○ Utilize voice link (money) ○ Can create more services (money): ■ Hunting ■ SMS ■ Toll-free ■ Service number ■ Etc. you name it 15
  16. 16. www.glcnetworks.com SS7 architecture components: ● Service Control Points/SCP. integrated databases and computers ● MTP (Message Transfer Part). which refers to data circuit ● STP (Signal Transfer Points). Similar to switch ● ISUP (ISDN User Part) 16
  17. 17. www.glcnetworks.com SS7 protocol stack 17
  18. 18. www.glcnetworks.com Telecommunication topology ● Star topology ● Nodes: ○ Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) ○ Central Office (CO) 18 Source: www.mikundan.com
  19. 19. www.glcnetworks.com Telecommunication addressing (numbering plan) ● Objective: ○ To identify subscriber ○ As basis for routing ● Recommendation: ITU-T E160-163 ● Schemes: Open scheme, Semi open, closed 19
  20. 20. www.glcnetworks.com Telecommunication services ● Initially run by monopoly → which will be divest ● Service: ○ Voice communication ○ Data communication 20 Source: www.mikundan.com
  21. 21. www.glcnetworks.com Layers in telecommunincations 21 Source: APNIC
  22. 22. www.glcnetworks.com PSTN callflow 22
  23. 23. www.glcnetworks.com Layers in traditional communication 23 Source: APNIC
  24. 24. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communications 24
  25. 25. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communication (1G) ● 1980s ● FDMA (frequency division multiple access) ● Analog signal (MS to tower) 25
  26. 26. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communication (2G) ● 1990s ● TDMA (time division multiple access) ● Frequency reuse ● Digital signal (MS to tower) ● Encryption of digital signal ● Nodes: ○ BTS ○ BSC ○ MSC ○ HLR ○ VLR 26
  27. 27. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communication (2.5 G) Additional improvement ● New modulation → higher speed ● Ability to connect to datanetwork (packet switch) -> GPRS ● GPRS (general Packet Radio Service) ○ SGSN (serving GPRS support node) ○ GGSN (gateway GPRS support node) 27
  28. 28. www.glcnetworks.com GSM architecture and interfaces 28
  29. 29. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communication (3G) ● New modulation -> higher speed ● Implementation: UMTS / CDMA2000 ● New service: video call 29
  30. 30. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communication (4G) ● New packet switch core (EPC - evolved packet core, LTE - Long term evolution) ● Want to get rid of legacy tech (Circuit Switch - CS) 30 Source: www.3g4g.co.uk
  31. 31. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communication (4G), call flow ● Via 2G/3G (generic access ● Via CS fallback (CSFB) ● Via VoLTE (Voice Over LTE) 31 Source: www.netmanias.com
  32. 32. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communication, IP network view ● Whole network layers are based on IP 32 Source: www.pngwing.com
  33. 33. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communication (5G phase 1) ● Updates on access network (wireless) 33 Source: www.3g4g.co.uk
  34. 34. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communication (5G phase 2) ● Deployment of 5G core network (NGCN) ● Whole system will work fully on 5G system 34 Source: www.3g4g.co.uk
  35. 35. www.glcnetworks.com Mobile communication (5G phase 3) ● Elimination of LTE core ● All connections via 5G core network 35 Source: www.3g4g.co.uk
  36. 36. www.glcnetworks.com Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) 36
  37. 37. www.glcnetworks.com VOIP ● A generic name for technology voice over IP ● Protocols: ○ Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), developed by the IETF ○ H.323 ○ Media Gateway Control Protocol (MGCP) ○ H.248 ○ Real-time Transport Protocol (RTP) ○ Real-time Transport Control Protocol (RTCP) ○ Secure Real-time Transport Protocol (SRTP) ○ Session Description Protocol (SDP) ○ Inter-Asterisk eXchange (IAX) ○ Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP) ○ Jingle, for peer-to-peer session control in XMPP ○ Skype protocol ○ You name it 37
  38. 38. www.glcnetworks.com Session initiation protocol (SIP) 38
  39. 39. www.glcnetworks.com SIP ● One of voip protocol ● Developed by IETF ● Widely used ● Open standard ● Used by telco 39
  40. 40. www.glcnetworks.com SIP call flow 40
  41. 41. www.glcnetworks.com Troubleshoot SIP issues 41
  42. 42. www.glcnetworks.com LIVE practice 42
  43. 43. www.glcnetworks.com preparation ● SSH client ● SSH parameters ○ SSH address ○ SSH port ○ SSH username ○ SSH password 43
  44. 44. www.glcnetworks.com Q & A 44
  45. 45. www.glcnetworks.com Interested? Just come to our training... ● Topics are arranged in systematic and logical way ● You will learn from experienced teacher ● Not only learn the materials, but also sharing experiences, best-practices, and networking 45
  46. 46. www.glcnetworks.com End of slides ● Thank you for your attention ● Please submit your feedback: http://bit.ly/glcfeedback ● Find our further event on our website : https://www.glcnetworks.com/en/ ● Like our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/glcnetworks ● Slide: https://www.slideshare.net/glcnetworks/ ● Discord (bahasa indonesia): (https://discord.gg/6MZ3KUHHBX) ● Recording (youtube): https://www.youtube.com/c/GLCNetworks ● Stay tune with our schedule ● Any questions? 46

