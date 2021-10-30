Successfully reported this slideshow.
Oct. 30, 2021
Provide Internet Services Using GPON

Oct. 30, 2021
Webinar topic: Provide Internet Services Using GPON
Presenter: Achmad Mardiansyah

In this webinar series, Provide Internet Services Using GPON

Please share your feedback or webinar ideas here: http://bit.ly/glcfeedback
Check our schedule for future events: https://www.glcnetworks.com/en/schedule/
Follow our social media for updates: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Channel, and telegram also discord

Recording available on Youtube
https://youtu.be/AjdNK7i7LDU

Provide Internet Services Using GPON

  1. 1. www.glcnetworks.com Provide Internet services using GPON GLC Webinar, 28 oct 2021 Achmad Mardiansyah achmad@glcnetworks.com GLC Networks, Indonesia 1
  2. 2. www.glcnetworks.com Agenda ● Introduction ● Review prerequisite knowledge ● FTTH ● PON ● Live practice ● Q & A 2
  3. 3. www.glcnetworks.com introduction 3
  4. 4. www.glcnetworks.com What is GLC? ● Garda Lintas Cakrawala (www.glcnetworks.com) ● Based in Bandung, Indonesia ● Areas: Training, IT Consulting ● Certified partner for: Mikrotik, Ubiquity, Linux foundation ● Product: GLC radius manager ● Regular event 4
  5. 5. www.glcnetworks.com Trainer Introduction ● Name: Achmad Mardiansyah ● Base: bandung, Indonesia ● Linux user since 1999, mikrotik user since 2007, UBNT 2011 ● Mikrotik Certified Trainer (MTCNA/RE/WE/UME/INE/TCE/IPv6) ● Mikrotik/Linux Certified Consultant ● Website contributor: achmadjournal.com, mikrotik.tips, asysadmin.tips ● More info: http://au.linkedin.com/in/achmadmardiansyah 5
  6. 6. www.glcnetworks.com Past experience 6 ● 2021 (Congo DRC, Malaysia): network support, radius/billing integration ● 2020 (Congo DRC, Malaysia): IOT integration, network automation ● 2019, Congo (DRC): build a wireless ISP from ground-up ● 2018, Malaysia: network revamp, develop billing solution and integration, setup dynamic routing ● 2017, Libya (north africa): remote wireless migration for a new Wireless ISP ● 2016, United Kingdom: workshop for wireless ISP, migrating a bridged to routed network
  7. 7. www.glcnetworks.com About GLC webinar? ● First webinar: january 1, 2010 (title: tahun baru bersama solaris - new year with solaris OS) ● As a sharing event with various topics: linux, networking, wireless, database, programming, etc ● Regular schedule ● Irregular schedule: as needed ● Checking schedule: http://www.glcnetworks.com/schedule ● You are invited to be a presenter ○ No need to be an expert ○ This is a forum for sharing: knowledge, experiences, information 7
  8. 8. www.glcnetworks.com Please introduce yourself ● Your name ● Your company/university? ● Your networking experience? ● Your mikrotik experience? ● Your expectation from this course? 8
  9. 9. www.glcnetworks.com Prerequisite ● This presentation some prerequisite knowledge ● We assume you already understand: ○ Telecommunication network ○ Computer networks ○ Network topology 9
  10. 10. www.glcnetworks.com Review prerequisite knowledge 10
  11. 11. www.glcnetworks.com Its all started from these… (early days of telecommunications) ● Sound can travel over media (thread / wire) ● Sound can travel through electricity ● Speaker and microphone were invented ● Mesh connection? Not an option 11
  12. 12. www.glcnetworks.com We need a hub for communication ● Aka. central office (CO) / telephone exchange ● Run by human operators ● No dialpad at end-user phone, customer need to tell their destination number ● Aka. PSTN (Public Switch Telephone Network) ● CO Functions: ○ Switching: connecting 1 customer to other customer ○ Signalling (in-band): ■ Ringing ■ Routing (source to destination) 12
  13. 13. www.glcnetworks.com Telecommunication topology ● Star topology ● Nodes: ○ Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) ○ Central Office (CO) 13 Source: www.mikundan.com
  14. 14. www.glcnetworks.com Layers in telecommunincations 14 Source: APNIC
  15. 15. www.glcnetworks.com Layers in traditional communication 15 Source: APNIC
  16. 16. www.glcnetworks.com Telecommunication services ● Initially run by monopoly → which will be divest ● Service: ○ Voice communication ○ Data communication 16 Source: www.mikundan.com Access network upgrades: - copper wire - ISDN - ADSL - FTTH - ???
  17. 17. www.glcnetworks.com ISP networks 17
  18. 18. www.glcnetworks.com Inter-connected networks 18 Source: APNIC
  19. 19. www.glcnetworks.com Your ISP and you ● ISP is an organisation that is part of internet that provides connectivity to their customers ○ Identified by their AS (Autonomous System) number ○ Identified by their IP address block ● When you connect to internet, you will use your ISP’s address 19 Your ISP. and you are part of them other ISP other ISP google facebook
  20. 20. www.glcnetworks.com At your ISP (physical topology) 20 Border router Other ISP Other ISP Access router Access router customer customer customer Access network: FTTH, WLAN, FO, GSM, ethernet, etc
  21. 21. www.glcnetworks.com Layers in internet communication 21 Source: APNIC
  22. 22. www.glcnetworks.com FTTx (Fiber To The X) 22
  23. 23. www.glcnetworks.com Fiber To The x (FTTx) ● a generic term for any broadband network architecture using optical fiber as local-loop ● Benefits: ○ Can deliver more services (e.g. triple-play) ○ High capacity (Fiber optic) ○ Noise proof (from EM, others) ○ Can travel in long distance ○ Future proof. ■ A ordinary fibre optic cable can pump 50 TERAbps (theoretical) ■ We just upgrade the end points (connectors) ○ ● Variations: FTTN, FTTC, FTTB, FTTH, etc ● Implementation: AON or PON 23
  24. 24. www.glcnetworks.com Active Optical Network (AON) ● electrically powered network equipment to distribute the signal, such as a switch or router. ● No collision → switched network ● Similar to ethernet networks ● Each switching cabinet can handle up to 1,000 customers, although 400–500 is more typical. ● The IEEE 802.3ah standard enables service providers to deliver up to 1000 Mbit/s, full-duplex, over one single-mode optical fiber FTTP, depending on the provider. ● ● 24
  25. 25. www.glcnetworks.com Passive Optical Network (PON) ● No active element that routes the packets ● Using point-to-multipoint FTTP network → splitters ● One splitter can serve up to 128 customers. ● Downstream Signal is always broadcasted in the line ● Upstream signals are combined using a multiple-access protocol (e.g TDMA). ● Encryption is used to prevent eavesdropping. ● Variations: GPON, EPON, etc 25
  26. 26. www.glcnetworks.com GPON standards (G.984) ● Gigabit PON ● Commonly used to deploy FTTx services ● 26
  27. 27. www.glcnetworks.com Services over GPON (ethernet) 27
  28. 28. www.glcnetworks.com Services over GPON (multicast) 28
  29. 29. www.glcnetworks.com Services over GPON (voice) 29
  30. 30. www.glcnetworks.com Example deployment 30
  31. 31. www.glcnetworks.com Mikrotik GPON 31
  32. 32. www.glcnetworks.com LIVE practice 32
  33. 33. www.glcnetworks.com preparation ● SSH client ● SSH parameters ○ SSH address ○ SSH port ○ SSH username ○ SSH password 33
  34. 34. www.glcnetworks.com Q & A 34
  35. 35. www.glcnetworks.com Interested? Just come to our training... ● Topics are arranged in systematic and logical way ● You will learn from experienced teacher ● Not only learn the materials, but also sharing experiences, best-practices, and networking 35
  36. 36. www.glcnetworks.com End of slides ● Thank you for your attention ● Please submit your feedback: http://bit.ly/glcfeedback ● Find our further event on our website : https://www.glcnetworks.com/en/ ● Like our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/glcnetworks ● Slide: https://www.slideshare.net/glcnetworks/ ● Discord (bahasa indonesia): (https://discord.gg/6MZ3KUHHBX) ● Recording (youtube): https://www.youtube.com/c/GLCNetworks ● Stay tune with our schedule ● Any questions? 36

Webinar topic: Provide Internet Services Using GPON Presenter: Achmad Mardiansyah In this webinar series, Provide Internet Services Using GPON Please share your feedback or webinar ideas here: http://bit.ly/glcfeedback Check our schedule for future events: https://www.glcnetworks.com/en/schedule/ Follow our social media for updates: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Channel, and telegram also discord Recording available on Youtube https://youtu.be/AjdNK7i7LDU

×