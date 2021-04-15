Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Healing, Rebirth and the Work of Michael Eigen: Collected Essays on a Pioneer in Psychoanalysis
This important book features collected essays on the distinguished psychoanalyst Dr Michael Eigen, who is an influential i...
interested in his work.
● ● ● ● ● ● Author : Ken Fuchsman Pages : 254 pages Publisher : Routledge Language : ISBN-10 : 0367484234 ISBN-13 : 978036...
Healing, Rebirth and the Work of Michael Eigen: Collected Essays on a Pioneer in Psychoanalysis
〄(PDF) Books Healing, Rebirth and the Work of Michael Eigen: Collected Essays on a Pioneer in Psychoanalysis
〄(PDF) Books Healing, Rebirth and the Work of Michael Eigen: Collected Essays on a Pioneer in Psychoanalysis
〄(PDF) Books Healing, Rebirth and the Work of Michael Eigen: Collected Essays on a Pioneer in Psychoanalysis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
10 views
Apr. 15, 2021

〄(PDF) Books Healing, Rebirth and the Work of Michael Eigen: Collected Essays on a Pioneer in Psychoanalysis

This important book features collected essays on the distinguished psychoanalyst Dr Michael Eigen, who is an influential innovator within and beyond psychoanalysis.Drawing on the ideas of Bion, Winnicott, Kabbalah, and artists, Eigen's work is noted for fusing spirituality with psychoanalysis and his extraordinary creativity. The book begins with Dr Eigen's new essay Rebirth: It's been around a long time. The other essays feature a rich array of subjects and reflections, with many clinical examples and applications to domains beyond psychotherapy and include such titles as Healing longing in the midst of damage: Eigen's psychoanalytic vision and Breakdown and recovery: Going Berserk and other rhythmic concerns.?Dr Eigen is one of the most influential psychoanalysts of the current era and this collection of essays provides insightful discussion on his ideas. This celebration of Michael Eigen will fascinate any psychoanalyst interested in his work.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

〄(PDF) Books Healing, Rebirth and the Work of Michael Eigen: Collected Essays on a Pioneer in Psychoanalysis

  1. 1. Healing, Rebirth and the Work of Michael Eigen: Collected Essays on a Pioneer in Psychoanalysis
  2. 2. This important book features collected essays on the distinguished psychoanalyst Dr Michael Eigen, who is an influential innovator within and beyond psychoanalysis.Drawing on the ideas of Bion, Winnicott, Kabbalah, and artists, Eigen's work is noted for fusing spirituality with psychoanalysis and his extraordinary creativity. The book begins with Dr Eigen's new essay "Rebirth: It's been around a long time." The other essays feature a rich array of subjects and reflections, with many clinical examples and applications to domains beyond psychotherapy and include such titles as "Healing longing in the midst of damage: Eigen's psychoanalytic vision" and "Breakdown and recovery: Going Berserk and other rhythmic concerns."?Dr Eigen is one of the most influential psychoanalysts of the current era and this collection of essays provides insightful discussion on his ideas. This celebration of Michael Eigen will fascinate any psychoanalyst
  3. 3. interested in his work.
  4. 4. ● ● ● ● ● ● Author : Ken Fuchsman Pages : 254 pages Publisher : Routledge Language : ISBN-10 : 0367484234 ISBN-13 : 9780367484231
  5. 5. Healing, Rebirth and the Work of Michael Eigen: Collected Essays on a Pioneer in Psychoanalysis

×