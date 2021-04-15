This important book features collected essays on the distinguished psychoanalyst Dr Michael Eigen, who is an influential innovator within and beyond psychoanalysis.Drawing on the ideas of Bion, Winnicott, Kabbalah, and artists, Eigen's work is noted for fusing spirituality with psychoanalysis and his extraordinary creativity. The book begins with Dr Eigen's new essay Rebirth: It's been around a long time. The other essays feature a rich array of subjects and reflections, with many clinical examples and applications to domains beyond psychotherapy and include such titles as Healing longing in the midst of damage: Eigen's psychoanalytic vision and Breakdown and recovery: Going Berserk and other rhythmic concerns.?Dr Eigen is one of the most influential psychoanalysts of the current era and this collection of essays provides insightful discussion on his ideas. This celebration of Michael Eigen will fascinate any psychoanalyst interested in his work.

