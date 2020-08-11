Teoria critica y_la_escuela_de_frankfurt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador Sede Ibarra Escuela de Ciencias Agrícolas y Ambientales (ECCA)
ESCUELA DE FRANKFURT O TEORÍA CRÍTICA La escuela de frankfurt surge con la fundación, en 1923, del instituto para la inves...
La teoría crítica es la doctrina que se desarrolla en la escuela de frankfurt por un grupo de pensadores y que, en cierto ...
Mientras que la teoría tradicional intenta aportar una descripción abstracta del mundo, ajeno a la realidad. la teoría crí...
PRINCIPALES EXPONENTES • Max Horkheimer • Theodor Adorn • Hebert Marcuse • Jürgen Habermas • Erich Fromm
DESARROLLO DE LA TEORÍA CRÍTICA En la Escuela de Frankfurt se funda el “Instituto de Investigación Social”. El Instituto t...
PRIMERA FORMULACIÓN DE LA TEORÍA CRÍTICA Aspiraban a combinar a Marx con Freud, reparando en el inconsciente, en las motiv...
INTERDICIPLINARIEDAD TEORÍA CRÍTICA PSICOANÁLISIS SOCIOLOGÍA ECONOMÍA El individuo influye en la sociedad a través de la e...
“La teoría crítica de la escuela de frankfurt, se considera a sí misma como heredera de la teoría materialista y crítica d...
CONCLUSIONES • Teoría crítica; ontológicamente es realista crítica, subjetivista, en el sentido de que los valores son fun...
• La pedagogía crítica es una teoría radical muy reciente, a la que también se le alude como nueva sociología de la educac...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Horkheimer, m.. (2008). teoría crítica. buenos aires-madrid: amorrortu editores.Obtenido de:http://www.dere...
