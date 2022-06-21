Successfully reported this slideshow.

Best Fashion Design Institute in Kolkata.pptx

0

Share

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6
1 of 6

Best Fashion Design Institute in Kolkata.pptx

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Career

GIFT Design Academy is an esteemed Fashion Designing institute in Kolkata. We have introduced a comprehensive and all-inclusive course in Fashion Design.

Read more: https://www.giftinstitute.org/

GIFT Design Academy is an esteemed Fashion Designing institute in Kolkata. We have introduced a comprehensive and all-inclusive course in Fashion Design.

Read more: https://www.giftinstitute.org/

Career

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Inclusify: The Power of Uniqueness and Belonging to Build Innovative Teams Stefanie K. Johnson
(0/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers David M. Rubenstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Primero Lo Primero: Edición de Imágenes Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
The 360 Degree Leader Workbook: Developing Your Influence from Anywhere in the Organization John C. Maxwell
(5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
The Richest Man in Babylon: The Success Secrets of the Ancients George S. Clason
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
(3.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
(5/5)
Free
The Perfect Day to Boss Up Rick Ross
(4.5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
(3/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Nailing the Interview: A Comprehensive Guide to Job Interviewing Imran Afzal
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Connection, Trust, and Belonging Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Business Networking for Introverts: How to Build Relationships the Authentic Way Karlo Krznarić
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free

Best Fashion Design Institute in Kolkata.pptx

  1. 1. Will GIFT Institute help me to achieve successful career in fashion designing? For a long time now, fashion designing is booming and growing as a successful career option for creative individuals. With innumerable opportunities and vast scope all over the world, it provides designers international fame and recognition. But to reach this level, undoubtedly one has to upgrade themselves and get a professional certification. GIFT Institute provides you with the necessary knowledge and resources to upgrade yourself and have a successful career.
  2. 2. Role of GIFT Institute GIFT Design Academy is an esteemed Fashion Designing institute in Kolkata. We have introduced a comprehensive and all-inclusive course in Fashion Design. Our goal is to guide and shape up the career of individuals who are creative and willing to be a part of the fashion world.
  3. 3. We offer you 3 types of courses which you can choose from, they are: 1 Year Fashion Design This is the course with the least duration. By completing this course, you will get the basic ideas and concepts of fashion design. 2 Year Fashion Design This course goes a little deeper than the 1- year course. You will learn different skills and will prepared for internships.
  4. 4. 3 Year Fashion Design Obviously, we will recommend this one. It encompasses everything that you can learn about Fashion Designing. It is a very detailed and practice- oriented course which will optimize your career growth exponentially. We also recommend this course as the faculty members will have more time to interact will you and identify your talents and further work on them. That is the gist of what you can expect after joining our institute. GIFT Design Academy fulfils each and every one of your needs regarding Fashion Design and many other subjects. Feel free check out more details on our site.
  5. 5. Contact: +91-33-400 80802 Address: 7B, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Rd, Elgin, Kolkata 700017, Email: giftdesignacademy@gmail.com Website: www.giftinstitute.org
  6. 6. Thank You

×