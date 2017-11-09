EL MISTERIO DE SOFÍA Era una noche de fin de año, una niña con su familia estaban de apunto de gritar “feliz año” pero de ...
- Espera ¡Tengo hambre! ella observo que tenía la puerta abierta El hombre escuchó un ruido que llamo su atención. Bajó a ...
Ellas empezaron hablar de cómo las habían capturado, hasta que a Luna se le ocurrió escapar, pero a Sofía no le parecía. L...
no eran para dormir, eran para estar despierto las 24hrs y su plan no sirvió para nada. Pasaron 10 años, 10 años que no ve...
Denme todo lo que tienen o si no las mato, quedaron mirándolo con cara de preocupación. Ellas dieron un paso asía atrás ha...
Isabella Aponte - el misterio de sofía
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Isabella Aponte - el misterio de sofía

52 views

Published on

Cuento Concurso Árbol Familiar

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
52
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Isabella Aponte - el misterio de sofía

  1. 1. EL MISTERIO DE SOFÍA Era una noche de fin de año, una niña con su familia estaban de apunto de gritar “feliz año” pero de repente escucharon un ruido muy extraño, entonces los padres le dijeron a Sofía: - Baja y mira a ver qué es Ella obedeció y bajo a mirar pero no encontró nada sospechoso. Cuando estaba a punto de subir, escuchó pero otra vez el ruido cuando se quiso voltear se encontraba en otro lugar que no era en su departamento. Mientras sus padres a estaban preocupados porque no había subido, el papá bajó a ver qué estaba sucediendo pero como no estaba Sofía se preocupó. La mamá le preguntó ¿dónde está Sofía? El papá le dijo llorando nuestra hija desapareció. La mamá se tranquilizó y llamo a la policía. Le contó todo lo sucedido, pero la policía le dijo que debían pasar 24hrs para continuar con la investigación. Se pusieron a pedirle a Dios que su hija apareciera con vida. En el momento, Sofía estaba asustada porque estaba en un cuarto oscuro y sola, ella intentaba acordarse de todo lo que le había sucedido, pero como no recordó nada empezó a gritar desesperadamente. La persona que la capturó le gritó: “cállate, pierdes tu tiempo gritando. Acá nadie viene”. Ella le dijó
  2. 2. - Espera ¡Tengo hambre! ella observo que tenía la puerta abierta El hombre escuchó un ruido que llamo su atención. Bajó a ver qué era, pero no encontró nada. Sofía aprovecho para salir por la ventana. Saltó y al saltar se lastimó la cabeza y empezó a sangrar. El hombre la metió rápidamente y la lastimo más. Mientras que los papás pensaban cómo se encontraba su hija llamaron otra vez a la policía porque ya habían pasado las 24hrs, el policía les dijo: - Vamos a tomar el caso, pero también necesito de su colaboración Ellos con mucho gusto ayudaron al SR. POLICÍA. Dieron los datos que le pidieron. Al día siguiente en la casa donde se encontraba Sofía, entraron 2 niñas más al mismo cuarto donde ella estaba. Sofía les preguntó sus nombres y ellas le dijeron: - Mi nombre es Luna y el mío es Isabela mucho gusto mi nombre es Sofía Se conocieron se hablaron, se reían y hasta jugaban, pero todo eso lo alcanzó a escuchar el hombre. Se asomó a ver qué era todo ese ruido pero al asomarse no vio nada extraño. Se devolvió a donde él estaba.
  3. 3. Ellas empezaron hablar de cómo las habían capturado, hasta que a Luna se le ocurrió escapar, pero a Sofía no le parecía. Luna le preguntó - ¿Por qué no te parece? Ella le dijo todo lo que le había pasado pero a Isabela se le ocurrió el siguiente plan: Que Luna le pidiera permiso al hombre y que si la dejaba ir al baño cogía unas cuantas pastillas para dormir y se los echaba dentro del zapato. Al salir del baño le preguntaba al hombre si tenía hambre para que Luna le prepara algo de comer y de tomar, machacaba las pastillas y las ponía dentro de la bebida y después de que hicieran efecto las pastillas, escapaban y se dirigían una estación de policía para que las ayuden a buscar a sus papás. ¿Qué les parece mi plan? Las dos le respondieron: - Un poco de peligro, pero bueno Empezaron todas a pedirle a Dios que todo este plan les saliera muy bien y cuando terminaron, empezaron a darle marcha al plan. Todo estaba saliendo bien hasta que el hombre noto algo raro en el caminado de Luna pero no le dio tanta importancia y todo seguía muy bien pero esas pastillas
  4. 4. no eran para dormir, eran para estar despierto las 24hrs y su plan no sirvió para nada. Pasaron 10 años, 10 años que no veían el sol, 10 años que no interactuaban con las personas pero eso no se iba a quedar así, el 23 de octubre salieron a la calle e intentaron escapar pero el hombre alcanzo a capturar a Luna y el hombre les dijo a las otras: - Si siguen corriendo mato a su amiga Ellas frenaron y Luna les gritó escapen yo estaré bien. El hombre la tiró a la carretera pero la atropellaron y quedo paralitica. Las otras siguieron corriendo hasta que no sabían dónde se encontraban, el hombre fue rápido por su carro, recordó por donde se fueron pero no llego donde ellas estaban. Ellas muy asustadas porque estaban solas no conocían a nadie, pero media hora después se acercó un señor a ellas que se conocía como “criminal” ellas muy asustadas porque tenía cara de mafioso. Ellas intentaron escapar pero el criminal les gritó: - Se me quedan ahí quietícas Ellas voltearon e Isabela le dijo: - ¿ Qué quieres tonto? Y él le respondió - DINERO,
  5. 5. Denme todo lo que tienen o si no las mato, quedaron mirándolo con cara de preocupación. Ellas dieron un paso asía atrás hasta que el criminal saco la pistola y les dijo: - Un paso más y las mato okey Ellas empezaron a suspirar, se tranquilizaron, se fueron hacia adelante y le preguntaron ¿Cuánto quieres? 1000.0000000.0000000.000250 Nosotras no tenemos ese dinero, y el criminal les dijo - Pues espero que hayan disfrutado su último día de vida. A cada una le dio 2 disparos, uno en la cabeza y otro en el pecho. Y nunca supieron nada los papás de ellas. Las 3 murieron por escapar. Fin CURSO: QUINTO NOMBRE: ISABELLA APELLIDOS: APONTE PACHECO COLEGIO: GIMNASIO INLÉS CAMPRESTRE

×