Virus Marburgo Gibran Rivera Acevedo
¿Qué es el virus? El virus de Marburgo es el agente causal de la enfermedad por virus de Marburgo (EVM), cuya tasa de leta...
Transmisión Inicialmente, la infección humana por EVM se debe a la exposición prolongada a minas o cuevas habitadas por co...
Estructura del virus El virus de Marburgo presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfolog...
Replicación viral El ingreso del virus a la célula hospedante es mediado por la glicoproteína de superficie, pero no se co...
Terapia No existe terapia específica. Aunque en la actualidad no existen vacunas o terapias contra los virus del Ébola o M...
Virus marburgo
Apr. 11, 2021

Virus marburgo

reto 3

Virus marburgo

  1. 1. Virus Marburgo Gibran Rivera Acevedo
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el virus? El virus de Marburgo es el agente causal de la enfermedad por virus de Marburgo (EVM), cuya tasa de letalidad puede llegar al 88%. La EVM se identificó por vez primera en 1967 tras brotes simultáneos en Marburgo y Frankfurt (Alemania) y en Belgrado (Serbia). Los virus de Marburgo y del Ebola son miembros de la familia Filoviridae (filovirus). Aunque son causadas por virus diferentes, las dos enfermedades son similares desde el punto de vista clínico. Ambas son raras, pero pueden ocasionar brotes dramáticos con elevadas tasas de letalidad.
  3. 3. Transmisión Inicialmente, la infección humana por EVM se debe a la exposición prolongada a minas o cuevas habitadas por colonias de murciélagos Rousettus. La transmisión se hace sobre todo de persona a persona por contacto directo (a través de piel lesionada o de las membranas mucosas) con sangre, secreciones, órganos u otros líquidos corporales de personas infectadas, así como con superficies y materiales (como ropa personal y de cama) contaminados con dichos fluidos. Se han descrito casos de transmisión al personal sanitario que atiende a los pacientes EVM presunta o confirmada a través del contacto estrecho sin precauciones adecuadas de control de la infección. La transmisión por equipo de inyección contaminado o por pinchazos con agujas se asocia a una mayor gravedad de la enfermedad, deterioro rápido y, posiblemente, mayor tasa de letalidad. Las ceremonias funerarias en que los dolientes tienen contacto directo con el cuerpo del difunto pueden desempeñar un papel importante en la transmisión del virus de Marburgo. La infectividad persiste mientras haya virus en la sangre.
  4. 4. Estructura del virus El virus de Marburgo presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfología irregular (pleomórfica), pues tiene forma de bastoncillo de longitud variable entre los 800 y los 1400 nm y con un diámetro de alrededor de 80 nm. En ocasiones pueden también tener forma circular, de U o de 6. La nucleocápside presenta, en su interior, una molécula de ARN de polaridad negativa, y la envoltura viral tiene una simetría helicoidal. El todo está cubierto por una envoltura lipídica que proviene de la membrana de la célula hospedadora, de la cual salen proyecciones (peplómeros) de alrededor de 7 nm entre las que media un espacio de 10 nm. Dichas proyecciones tienen forma globular y están formadas de homotrímeros de la glicoproteína de superficie.
  5. 5. Replicación viral El ingreso del virus a la célula hospedante es mediado por la glicoproteína de superficie, pero no se conoce el receptor al que se pega. Hay quien sostiene incluso que los receptores a los que se pega la glicoproteína pueden ser de distintos tipos. Asimismo, se desconoce si el virus penetra a través de la fusión de la membrana o si a esto se agrega también un proceso de endocitosis. El virus de Marburgo es capaz de infectar casi todos los órganos (de los linfoides hasta el encéfalo).
  6. 6. Terapia No existe terapia específica. Aunque en la actualidad no existen vacunas o terapias contra los virus del Ébola o Marburgo aprobadas para uso humano, algunos investigadores han conseguido desarrollar vacunas contra ambos patógenos basadas en una forma recombinante del virus de la estomatitis vesicular que produce los virus del Ébola y Marburgo en la superficie de la proteína, y descubrieron que una sola inyección de cualquiera de ambas vacunas en macacos producía respuestas inmunes protectoras cuando el virus correspondiente se introdujo en estos animales. Hay que recurrir a una terapia de apoyo para controlar el volumen hemático, el balance electrolítico y monitorizar atentamente la presencia de infecciones secundarias. Sólo en caso de que se note un estado de coagulación intravasal diseminada, se puede recurrir a la heparina. Se han propuesto terapias a base de suero obtenido de sujetos curados o con interferón, pero actualmente faltan pruebas de apoyo. La ribavirina no ha podido reducir, en experimentos in vitro, la replicación del virus de Marburgo.[1] Es importante el aislamiento del paciente y el uso de dispositivos de protección para el personal médico y enfermeril. Actualmente se realizan estudios para poder crear una vacuna específica.

