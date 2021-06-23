Successfully reported this slideshow.
En tiempos de pandemia, la tecnología es la clave que actúa como democracia para la educación, llevando información a los hogares y superando las barreras físicas que nos impuso el Covid-19.

E.T.P

  1. 1. Tecnología Educativa en tiempos de Pandemia Autores: ❖ Daisy Dahiana Duarte ❖ Lourdes Josefina Martínez Pawlovsky ❖ Emilio Colnago Colombo ❖ José Sebastián Núñez Jara Módulo Informática aplicada a la Educación - UAA Año: 2021
  2. 2. Tecnología Educativa en tiempos de Pandemia Actualmente en este tiempo de Pandemia las tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) contribuyen en la enseñanza ofreciendo oportunidades de interacción y creando nuevas líneas de trabajo tanto individual como grupal.
  3. 3. Importancia de la TE en estos tiempos del Covid- 19: Las tecnologías han fomentado la comunicación entre los docentes y los estudiantes mediante entornos virtuales de las asignaturas. ... El uso de las nuevas tecnologías en educación permite la reducción de costos ya que no es necesario material físico y todo se puede hacer a través de un programa o app.
  4. 4. La educación es cambiante y demuestra que, incluso en situaciones adversas, se acopla al escenario y lo convierte en una oportunidad. En tiempos de pandemia, la tecnología es la clave que actúa como democracia para la educación, llevando información a los hogares y superando las barreras físicas que nos impuso el Covid-19.
  5. 5. Hablemos de los programas o apps que se utilizan en la actualidad:
  6. 6. Kahoot! es una herramienta muy útil para profesores y estudiantes para aprender y repasar conceptos de forma entretenida, como si fuera un concurso. La forma más común es mediante preguntas tipo test, aunque también hay espacio para la discusión y debate.
  7. 7. Esta herramienta de Google permite gestionar las clases online, y puede utilizarse tanto para el aprendizaje presencial, también para el aprendizaje 100% a distancia, o incluso para el aprendizaje mixto. Se podrán crear documentos, compartir información en diferentes formatos, agendar reuniones y realizarlas virtualmente. Los alumnos también podrán acceder desde cualquier dispositivo a sus clases, sus apuntes o sus tareas asignadas.
  8. 8. Es una aplicación orientada al aprendizaje de diferentes idiomas a través de cursos proporcionados a través de su propia plataforma. Imparte una enseñanza personalizada, dinámica que mantiene motivado al alumno, lo que en efecto hace que pueda notar rápida mejora en su aprendizaje.
  9. 9. PhotoMath app es descrito como un potente solucionador matemático, ya que tiene la capacidad de resolver un gran número de operaciones y problemas de distintas áreas y niveles de dificultad.
  10. 10. Vídeo relacionado al tema desarrollado:
  11. 11. Webgrafía: ➔ https://www.openaux.com ➔ https://esemanal.mx>2021>reinventar la educación ➔ https:www.knotion.com>la importancia-de-la-educación ➔ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microblink.photomath&hl=es_PY&gl=US ➔ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.classroom&hl=es_PY&gl=US ➔ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=no.mobitroll.kahoot.android&hl=es_PY&gl=US ➔ https://es.duolingo.com/
  12. 12. ¡¡¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!!!

