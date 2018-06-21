Ejecucion de la sentencia costas procesales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PROCEDIMIENTOPARALA EJECUCIÓN DE LASENTENCIA DEFINICIÓN Es el acto de llevar a efecto lo dispuesto por un juez o tribunal en el fallo que resuelve una cuestión o litigio. Como requisito fundamental, la sentencia ha de ser firme, es decir consentida por las partes o que no quepa contra ella ningún recurso, salvo el extraordinario de invalidación o revisión (según sea el caso). Ha de haber sido dictada por juez competente y de acuerdo con las leyes de forma y fondo que regulen la materia. Asimismo, en la fase ejecutiva del fallo, ha de seguirse estrictamente lo dispuesto en la ley. El proceso de ejecución de sentencia es el procedimiento dirigido a asegurar la eficacia real y práctica de las sentencias de condena. El Proceso por tanto se divide en dos etapas: la primera, destinada a determinar el “an debeatur” y la segunda, para determinar el “quantum debeatur”. Juez Competente: “La ejecución de la sentencia o de cualquier otro acto que tenga fuerza de tal, corresponderá al Tribunal que haya conocido de la causa en primera instancia. Si fuere un Tribunal de arbitramento el que haya conocido en primera instancia, la ejecución corresponderá al Tribunal natural que hubiere conocido del asunto de no haberse efectuado el arbitramento.” Art. 523 CPC.
  2. 2. PROCEDIMIENTO PARA LA EJECUCIÓN DE LA SENTENCIA Mandamiento de Ejecución: “Si la condena hubiere recaído sobre cantidad líquida de dinero, el Juez mandará embargar bienes propiedad del deudor que no excedan del doble de la cantidad y costas por las cuales se siga ejecución. No estando líquida la deuda, el Juez dispondrá lo conveniente para que se practique la liquidación con arreglo a lo establecido en el artículo 249. Verificada la liquidación, se procederá al embargo de que se trata en este artículo”: Art. 527 CPC. El Mandamiento ordenará:  1° Que se embarguen bienes pertenecientes al deudor en cantidad que no exceda del doble de la cantidad y costas por las cuales se siga la ejecución.  2° Que se depositen los bienes embargados siguiendo lo dispuesto en los artículos 539 y siguientes de este Código.  3° Que a falta de otros bienes del deudor, se embargue cualquier sueldo, salario o remuneración de que disfrute, siguiendo la escala indicada en el artículo 598.”
  3. 3. PROCEDIMIENTO PARA LA EJECUCIÓN DE LA SENTENCIA Cumplimiento Voluntario: Se puede definir como la ejecución, realización o la efectuación que el deudor cumpla con la obligación en un lapso fijado por el Tribunal no menor de tres días de despacho ni mayor de diez de despacho, cuando esta haya quedado definitivamente firme. Art. 524 CPC. Ejecución Forzosa: Es el procedimiento mediante el cual los órganos jurisdiccionales y a través de medios coercitivos pretenden la ejecución obligada de los derechos subjetivos privados a una prestación. Bienes Excluidos de Ejecución: “Las sentencias que hayan de ejecutarse por los Tribunales de la República, se llevarán a efecto sobre los bienes muebles o inmuebles del deudor y sobre sus derechos y acciones que puedan enajenarse o cederse. Art. 1929 CCV.
  4. 4. PROCEDIMIENTOPARALA EJECUCIÓN DE LA SENTENCIA No están sujetos a la Ejecución:  1º. El lecho del deudor, de su cónyuge y de sus hijos.  2º. La ropa de uso de las mismas personas y los muebles y enseres de que estrictamente necesiten el deudor y su familia.  3º. Los libros, útiles e instrumentos necesarios para el ejercicio de la profesión, arte u oficio del deudor.  4º. Los dos tercios del sueldo o pensión de que goce el deudor (actualmente inembargable mandato constitucional articulo 91, salvo materia de manutención)  5º. El hogar constituido legalmente.  6º. Los terrenos o panteones y sus accesorios, en los cementerios.”
  5. 5. PROCEDIMIENTOPARALA EJECUCIÓN DE LA SENTENCIA  Modos de Ejecutar las Sentencias  1. Entrega de cosa mueble o inmueble, se efectúa la entrega aún con la ayuda de la fuerza pública.  2. Entrega de una cantidad que puede ser: a. Líquida: en este caso se embargarán bienes del deudor por el doble de la cantidad más las costas. b. Ilíquida: se practicará la liquidación por el juez.  3. La ejecución de una obligación de hacer o no hacer, la actividad del Juez se dirige al cumplimiento de las mismas, tal como es ordenado en la decisión, en caso negativo el ejecutante será autorizado para efectuarla por su cuenta. Si la condena es de no hacer, el incumplimiento es referido a los daños y perjuicios; lo que serán estimados como si fuera cualquier otra indemnización.  4. La ejecución de obligaciones alternativas, en principio el deudor en él la oportunidad del cumplimiento voluntario puede escoger entre las alternativas que ofrece su obligación; pero si no diera cumplimiento voluntario a la sentencia, esta elección la hace el ejecutante.
  6. 6. LAS COSTAS PROCESALES DEFINICIÓN La doctrina la define como “todos los gastos hechos en la litis y que están respecto del pleito en una relación de causa a efecto y no los gastos extraños o superfluos”. La Enciclopedia Jurídica Opus, señala: “Se da el nombre de costas a los gastos legales que hacen las partes y deben satisfacer en ocasión de un procedimiento judicial, no reviste el carácter de una pena, sino de una indemnización debida al vencedor por los gastos que le ocasiona su contrincante al obligarlo a litigar, son en principio de origen procesal. No obstante, es necesario y exigible considerar los postulados constitucionales que a partir de la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1.999), se han introducido como principios rectores de la administración de Justicia por parte del Estado, en concreto las normas que consagran la GRATUIDAD de la Justicia, como lo son el artículo 26 y 254 Constitucional.
  7. 7. LAS COSTAS PROCESALES  SUJETOS DE LA CONDENA EN COSTAS  Sujeto Activo o Acreedor: es la parte procesal en juicio, titular del derecho en reintegro que nace del pronunciamiento de la resolución que impone las costas.  La Parte: la condena ha de recaer sobre quien es parte y exclusivamente sobre quien ostenta esa condición en el proceso.  El Abogado: tampoco el abogado por si solo va a a tener acción alguna frente al obligado al reembolso de las costas para exigir la satisfacción de sus honorarios y derechos, abonados o no por su cliente. Los  Entes públicos: el estado o la nación actuando como parte en el proceso civil, y como consecuencias del procedimiento sobre costas, puede ser titular del derecho de reintegro, es decir, de las costas causadas en el proceso. La titularidad del derecho de reintegro de da Estado a la Nación y no al abogado que represento al Estado como acreedor de aquella. 
  8. 8. LAS COSTAS PROCESALES Sujeto Pasivo o Deudor: Es el condenado en costas es decir, aquel a quienes se atribuyen la obligación de reembolsar las costas al sujeto activo o acreedor en a decisión judicial.  La Parte: Será siempre la parte a quien le son impuestas las costas por resultar derrotada, por haber litigio con temeridad o ser causada del proceso, según el criterio de disposición de costas aplicado judicialmente en los supuestos de restitución, la obligación de reembolso recae sobre el sustituto y no obre el sustituido y en los de representación sobre el representado y no sobre el representante.  Entes Públicos: Existe una tendencia casi absoluto a excluir la condena en costas procesales en los procesos en los que participan entes públicos aunque excepcionalmente existen procedimientos espéciales que contemplan su procedencia contra tales entes. LA CONDENA EN COSTAS  Contiene una obligación y otorga un título ejecutivo al sujeto activo de esa relación obligacional para satisfacer su derecho de reintegro dirigiéndose contra el patrimonio del condenado. Primeramente para hacer efectivo ese derecho, hay que determinar la cuantía de la disminución patrimonial sufrida y conocer con exactitud el importe cuyo pago es exigible a través de la traslación de las costas.
  9. 9. LAS COSTAS PROCESALES Terminación del Proceso y Condena en Costas  Deberán contener pronunciamiento en materia de condena en costas:  a. Todas las sentencias sean definitivas o interlocutorias.  b. Las sentencia que resuelvan los diversos recursos interpuestos.  c. Cualquier otra sentencia o auto que ponga fin al juicio haciendo imposible su continuación. Estimación e Intimación de Honorarios Profesionales Es la actuación del abogado mediante escritos o diligencias en que señala detalladamente los trabajos profesionales efectuados en columnas y se determina el valor monetario de cada una de las actuaciones realizadas, lo cual arroja un monto total a intimar.

