  1. 1. AUTOR: Pérez Génesis. C.I: 22.329.253 Sección: AD.2104 JULIO, 2020
  2. 2. Concepto: Artículo 1.649 del Código Civil de Venezuela: El contrato de sociedad es aquel por el cual dos o más personas convienen en contribuir, cada uno con la propiedad o el uso de las cosas, o con su propia industria, a la realización de un fin económico común. Requiere que dos o más personas convengan en contribuir, cada una con la propiedad o el uso de las cosas o con su propia industria, a la realización de un fin común. Comprenden tres tipos de sociedades: Son asociaciones abiertas y flexibles, de hecho y derecho cooperativo, de la economía social y participativa, autónomas, de personas que se unen mediante un proceso y acuerdo voluntario, para hacer frente a sus necesidades y aspiraciones económicas, sociales y culturales comunes, para generar bienestar integral, colectivo y personal, por medio de procesos y empresas de propiedad colectiva, gestionadas y controladas democráticamente FORMA DE CONSTITUCION: Es muy importante que antes de constituirse, las personas que quieran formarse en cooperativas estén conscientes de que estas asociaciones además de ser un instrumento de beneficio económico, son mecanismos de desarrollo social y cultural basados en la doctrina del cooperativismo, cuyo fundamento es la igualdad, equidad y solidaridad entre los miembros de estas asociaciones. Por lo tanto, en una cooperativa todos los asociados son sus propietarios, con igualdad de condiciones, derechos y deberes. El tiempo que se lleva conformar una cooperativa, depende del empeño y el tiempo de que dispongan las personas que la están formando. Sin embargo, la Ley Especial de Asociaciones Cooperativas, en su Capítulo II, “De la Constitución” determina la formalidad y trámite de la misma.
  3. 3. 4- Aprobados los estatutos por los miembros de la cooperativa, se deben legalizar y obtener la personalidad jurídica de cooperativa, en el registro subalterno de su localidad. 5- Al terminar estos pasos se debe enviar al SUNACOOP, ubicado en los principales Inces de cada estado, en los primeros 15 días hábiles, los siguientes requisitos: Copia de Reserva de Denominación, copia del R.I.F. de la cooperativa, y dos copias del registro de la cooperativa, se debe indicar la dirección completa, teléfonos y nombres de los coordinadores principales de la cooperativa. Tenemos tres fuentes principales en el derecho cooperativo venezolano: La Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. La Ley Especial de Asociaciones Cooperativas. Las Providencias Administrativas. 1- Una cooperativa debe tener como mínimo cinco personas, con el mismo fin económico y social. 2- Solicite la planilla en las oficinas de la Superintendencia Nacional de Cooperativas (SUNACOOP), y escoja elnombre de la cooperativa, luego de ser consultado en la SUNACOOP, retire la constancia que certifica que el nombre no pertenece a otra cooperativa y está libre, llenar la planilla de solicitud y anexe copia de las cédulas de identidad de los integrantes de la cooperativa. 3- Se deben reunir los miembros de la cooperativa y redactan los estatutos de la cooperativa, la estructura organizativa, las normas de funcionamiento y aporte de los miembros de la cooperativa.
  4. 4. Entre las principales características de las cooperativas están: • Tiene personalidad jurídica propia. • Este tipo de sociedades no tiene fines lucrativos, busca el mejoramiento social y económico de los trabajadores. • Debe estar integrada forzosamente por un número no menos de 10 socios. • Los socios no responderán personalmente de las deudas sociales, salvo esté dispuesto en los estatutos. • Debe existir un fondo de reserva obligatorio, que será destinado a la consolidación y desarrollo y de la cooperativa. • El capital es variable y funciona bajo principios de igualdad de derechos y obligaciones de los socios. • El capital social está constituido por aportes de los socios. El capital mínimo está estipulado en los estatutos y debe pagarse el día de su constitución. • El trabajo es repartido con igualdad entre los asociados de acuerdo al tiempo trabaja o bien por número de operaciones. • Se debe constituir mediante escritura pública y aparecer inscrita en el registro de sociedades cooperativas. • La razón social será el nombre de la compañía seguido de las palabras sociedad cooperativa o en su lugar la abreviatura “S. Coop.”. • Es de funcionamiento democrático, es decir todos sus socios tienen derecho a un voto. • El domicilio se establece en el lugar donde se realice la actividad principalmente adherida al negocio.
  5. 5. La denominación social de la cooperativa no se podrá sugerir un campo mayor al que haya sido autorizado. Las sociedades cooperativas no deben pertenecer a las Cámaras de Comercio ni a las asociaciones de productores. La sociedad cooperativa está obligada a mejorar en todo los aspectos del nivel de sus trabajadores. Solo serán sociedades cooperativas las que funcionen con la Ley General de Sociedades Cooperativas y estén registradas y autorizadas por la Sunacoop La Sociedad Cooperativa no podrá concederse privilegio alguno a los fundadores o directores, tampoco exigir a los socios de nuevo ingreso que suscriban más de un certificado de aportación. Queda prohibido que las sociedades sujetas a las disposiciones de la ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles utilicen en sus denominaciones sociales las palabras cooperativas o cooperadores u otras similares que pudieran llevar a creer que se trata de una sociedad cooperativa. Estructurade las cooperativas En comparación a la estructura que presenta una empresa clásica, las cooperativas no poseen una estructura piramidal sino que cada socio opina y se encuentra en el mismo nivel jerárquico que el resto (asamblea general de socios o junta de socios). Las normas que regulan cada cooperativa en particular dependerán de los fines (lucrativos o no) de cada sociedad cooperativa. Para ello se rigen por un estatuto, el reglamento interno de la cooperativa.
  6. 6. ¿Qué es una Sociedad Mercantil? Una sociedad viene dada de la unión o acuerdo entre dos o más personas, que tienen un capital definido que va en función de los objetivos o la actividad económica que se le quiere dar a la empresa. Debe de existir consenso contractual, para defender las obligaciones y derechos de cada uno de los socios. La sociedad se puede fijar en una actividad que conlleve beneficios y objetivos que pueden ser dispares para convertirse en una sociedad mercantil o una sociedad cooperativa. Esta última tiene una función de tipo consultivo y de apoyo para otras empresas, para el mejoramiento de su rendimiento. ¿Quienes pueden constituir una empresa? Para los efectos legales, cualquier persona física o de carácter jurídico puede constituir una empresa. Es decir, cualquier persona que tenga derechos y obligaciones, tiene legalmente la capacidad de constituir una sociedad mercantil. La naturaleza de la actividad que vaya a desarrollar la empresa es lo que va a incidir en el carácter de esta. Es necesario estar claro en la diferencia que existe entre sociedad y persona individual. La ley no contempla ningún tipo de requerimiento especial para que una persona pueda iniciar su actividad empresarial, sólo se exige que esta tenga capacidad legal, lo que significa que no tenga ningún tipo de impedimento jurídico por sentencia de parte de algún tribunal.
  7. 7. Los preceptos fundamentales que regulan la constitución, existencia, giro, disolución, liquidación e insolvencia de las sociedades comerciales en Venezuela se encuentran incorporados en el código de comercio, cuerpo normativo expedido en el año 1919 y reformado en 1955, de conformidad con tales preceptos el contrato de sociedad se rige por la voluntad de las partes y por las disposiciones del código de comercio y civil que le sean aplicables, teniéndose que el contrato no puede ser contrario al orden público, teniendo como objetos uno o mas actos de comercio, además de revestir formas establecidas para las sociedades de comercio. Es conveniente advertir que con excepción de aquellas sociedades que se dediquen exclusivamente a la explotación agropecuaria, la ley comercial presupone que las sociedades anónimas y la de responsabilidad limitada independientemente de su objeto, son de carácter mercantil. Elementos de las Sociedades Mercantiles En este tipo de sociedades intervienen tres elementos fundamentales: Elemento personal: Constituido por los socios, personas que aportan y reúnen sus esfuerzos. Elemento patrimonial: Conformado por el conjunto de bienes totales aportados por todos y cada uno de los socios, para formar el capital social, los bienes y trabajo. Elemento formal: Conjunto de reglas relativas a la solemnidad de que debe revestir el contrato que da comienzo a la sociedad como un individuo de derecho.
  8. 8. Algunas de las características propias dadas al momento de constituirse la sociedad son: La capacidad jurídica: Es titular de derechos y obligaciones condicionadas por el fin de la sociedad, es decir sus derechos y obligaciones están contenidas dentro de su objeto social. Tipo de Patrimonio: La sociedad es titular de un conjunto de bienes, derechos y obligaciones y puede clasificarse en patrimonio activo, constituido por los bienes y derechos. Y patrimonio Pasivo constituido por las obligaciones y deudas de la misma. Nombre: No es más que la denominación o razón social y es definido como el conjunto de caracteres que identifican la sociedad de forma individual y la distinguen de las demás. Domicilio: Es el lugar constituido como la principal sede de negocios, pudiendo tener uno o más domicilios, siempre y cuando todo esto quede figurado en el acta constitutiva. El domicilio principal es conocido como casa matriz y a los adjuntos como sucursales, y se pueden utilizar uno o el otro indistintamente para los efectos legales. Nacionalidad: La nacionalidad de toda sociedad mercantil será conforme se constituya de acuerdo a las leyes de su país de origen y que establezcan su domicilio en el mismo. Se caracterizan por actuar a cuenta propia con nombre o denominación bajo un domicilio, con capacidad y patrimonio propio. La constitución se debe realizar mediante una escritura que contenga todos los aspectos establecidos en la ley y luego se asentará en el Registro correspondiente.
  9. 9. Estructura Orgánica de la Sociedad Mercantil La estructura orgánica de las sociedades deberán establecerse en el acta de constitución comprendiendo principalmente los siguientes elementos: 1. 1. Socios: son las personas que integran la sociedad, participando en la proporción que les corresponda como titulares de capital social. Los socios pueden ser personas físicas y otras veces sociedades. 2. 2. Nombre: el nombre de la sociedad puede ser de dos formas: a) Razón social: se da cuando figura el nombre completo o solo el apellido o los apellidos propios de algunos o alguno de los socios. Ejemplo: “García Pérez y Compañía” b) Denominación: es el nombre de la sociedad en el que no figuran apellidos de los socios. Generalmente la denominación hace referencia al objeto social como por ejemplo: “Proveedores de Granos S.A.”, pero puede formarse con expresiones de simple fantasía como por ejemplo: “La Mariposa, S.A.”. 3. 3. Objeto Social: actividad a la que la sociedad se dedicará. 4. 4. Término o Duración: toda sociedad mercantil tiene un término de vida, la cual se deberá establecer en la escritura constitutiva. 5. 5. Capital social: suma de los valores de aportaciones de los socios en el momento de la constitución de la sociedad. 6. 6. Domicilio social: toda sociedad debe tener un domicilio que también debe constar en la escritura constitutiva, bastará con fijar la plaza. 7. 7. Órganos Sociales: para que pueda funcionar la sociedad, se requiere de ciertos órganos que por su función pueden ser:
  10. 10. 8. 8. Forma de administrar la sociedad: es importante que en el acta constitutiva que se establezca de manera clara, como se ha de administrar la sociedad, la facultad de los administradores y cuales son las personas autorizadas para firmar en nombre de la sociedad. 9. 9. Forma de distribución de las utilidades: también se deben de establecer con toda claridad cual va a ser el reparto de beneficios que rinde la sociedad para cada uno de los socios, en relación al capital aportado. La sociedad civil es un contrato por el cual dos o más personas se obligan a poner en común dinero, bienes o industria, con el fin de crear una persona moral que no tiene un carácter meramente comercial, pero sí busca un beneficio lucrativo así como repartir entre sí, sus ganancias. Las sociedades civiles adquieren personalidad jurídica y tienen efecto contra terceros desde que se protocoliza el respectivo contrato en la Oficina Subalterna de Registro Público de su domicilio. Si las sociedades revisten una de las formas establecidas para las sociedades mercantiles, adquieren personalidad jurídica y tendrán efecto contra terceros, cumpliendo las formalidades exigidas por el Código de Comercio. Respecto de los socios entre si, la prueba de la sociedad deberá hacerse según las reglas generales establecidas en el presente Código para la prueba de las obligaciones.
  11. 11. Forma de Constitución El primer paso para la constitución de la sociedad civil será la firma del contrato privado entre los socios. Una vez hecho esto, los trámites son similares a los del resto de sociedades: Dar de alta en Hacienda: solicitar el NIF y alta el Impuesto de Actividades Económicas (IAE) a través del modelo 036. Impuesto de transmisiones y actos jurídicos documentados: corresponde el 1% del valor de los bienes aportados. Solicitar la licencia de apertura: en caso que corresponda en el ayuntamiento donde se establezca. Sus elementos son: La agrupación de 2 o más personas. La reunión con un fin común. Que ese fin consista en una utilidad apreciable en dinero. Que todos los socios participen en las ganancias y las pérdidas..
  12. 12. Requisitos para registrar una asociación civil sin fines de lucro Una vez se ha realizado el acto de fundación (equivalente al nacimiento de una persona natural) se procede a registrarlo en el ente apropiado, puede que tengas un tiempo límite para éste proceso, (15 días en Venezuela) el cual proveerá con detalle los documentos requeridos para legalizar el registro, por ejemplo: Planilla con los datos y contacto de la organización. Documento de reserva de nombre (antes mencionado) Acta Constitutiva (antes descrita) Reglamentos o estatutos (si los hay) Declaraciones de patrimonio Datos de los asociados, miembros o fundadores Las sociedades civiles pueden ser públicas o privadas, conforme a si tienen o no, respectivamente, una personalidad jurídica. Del mismo modo, han de tener un objetivo lícito como norte, que sea de común interés para todos los socios, que a su vez se dividen en capitalistas (quienes aportan el dinero) o industriales (quienes llevan a cabo el trabajo). Una sociedad civil nace en el momento mismo en que se firma su contrato de creación, y dura hasta el instante de su término, que es siempre convenido (incluso si es infinito). De no tener personalidad jurídica, los pactos entre sus socios pueden ser secretos y, por ende, sus actuaciones totalmente individuales frente a terceros.
  13. 13. FORMAS DE ORGANIZACIÓN Los consejos comunales son una organización de la comunidad, donde el pueblo es quien fórmula, controla, ejecuta y evalúa las políticas públicas, asumiendo el poder popular y poniendo en práctica las decisiones adoptadas por las personas de la comunidad. En algunos casos la colectividad no saben los requerimientos para obtener un consejo comunal, aquí te dejaremos los pasos y los requisitos que se deben cumplir para crear uno.
  14. 14. La contraloría social, sobre la base del principio constitucional de la corresponsabilidad, es una función compartida entre las instancias del Poder Público y los ciudadanos, ciudadanas y las organizaciones del Poder Popular, para garantizar que la inversión pública se realice de manera transparente y eficiente en beneficio de los intereses de la sociedad, y que las actividades del sector privado no afecten los intereses colectivos o sociales.12 En el proceso de construcción del nuevo Estado Comunal, y específicamente en las leyes del Poder Popular, se ha planteado la creación de una instancia denominada Comité de Familia e Igualdad de Género en el seno de los consejos comunales y los Comités de Gestión para la Mujer e Igualdad de Género en las comunas, los cuales tienen como función el impulso de la despatriarcalización en esas células de la nueva sociedad.
  15. 15. , “la política es la economía”, en el sentido que si lo que buscan los políticos es la felicidad de la gente, su bienestar — un concepto básicamente económico– se puede lograr adoptando medidas primeramente políticas. En el caso que nos ocupa, imponiendo nuevas normas empresariales por el Estado a sus contratistas, para obtener una mejor “redistribución de la riqueza” en el país. Analizando lo que algunos voceros gubernamentales denominan “Socialismo del siglo XXI” – se puede decir que se busca una mayor remuneración del trabajo a costas del capital y del consumidor. O una mejor “redistribución del ingreso” Las experiencias promovidas incluyen el cooperativismo, la cogestión, y ahora las EPS. No se puede decir que las primeras experiencias hayan sido exitosas; el movimiento cooperativo, una acción por cierto muy loable, ha servido principalmente para financiar proyectos, no siempre exitosos; y la cogestión no parece haber obtenido todavía los frutos deseados. En cuanto a las EPS, según nuestra información, basada principalmente en publicaciones de prensa, hay dos tipos principales estas empresas, las auspiciadas por MIBAN y las de PDVSA. Las primeras son también llamadas de “materias primas” y otorgan facilidades para la utilización de instalaciones y productos primarios de Guayana, mientras que las otras se refieren a los contratistas de PDVSA, que deben modificar su constitución para adaptarse a un nuevo registro con determinadas exigencias, que aquí comentamos. Y parece que todavía hay otras agro-industriales. Nuevo modelo productivo La construcción de la Economía Social como parte del Nuevo Modelo Productivo, hacia el Socialismo del Siglo XXI, tiene su germen y camino en las Empresas de Producción Social. Son “Empresas de Producción Social” las entidades económicas dedicadas a la producción de bienes o servicios en las cuales el trabajo tiene significado propio, no alienado y auténtico, no existe discriminación social en el trabajo y de ningún tipo de trabajo, no existen privilegios en el trabajo asociados a la posición jerárquica, con igualdad sustantiva entre sus integrantes, basadas en una planificación participativa y protagónica y bajo régimen de propiedad estatal, propiedad colectiva o la combinación de ambas.
  16. 16. 6. Finalidad: reinversión de sus excedentes en la producción social, no en la generación de lucro. 7. Forma: La forma jurídica preestablecida, es la que prevé la LEY ORGÁNICA DEL SISTEMA ECONÓMICO COMUNAL, en su artículo 16: Las organizaciones socio productivas contempladas en la presente Ley, adquirirán personalidad jurídica una vez formalizado su registro por ante el órgano coordinador, atendiendo los siguientes procedimientos: Cuando se trate de EMPRESAS DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL COMUNAL INDIRECTA, el funcionario autorizado o funcionaria autorizada deberá presentar ante el órgano coordinador acta constitutiva así como los estatutos de la organización, siendo aplicables los numerales 2, 3 y 4 del presente artículo .8. Precios de venta: deben ser solidarios con sus productos y servicios; y no establecer los precios que rigen las leyes del mercado. 1. Propiedad Colectiva: los trabajadores son los dueños de la empresa, no existiendo una separación entre el capital y el trabajo, ni contratación de trabajo asalariado. 2. Empleo: dirigido a la población históricamente excluida, en especial a los egresados de las misiones sociales. 3. Compromiso social y desarrollo integral: la remuneración del trabajador podrá ser presentada con formas alternativas de pago, distintas al dinero. 4. Producción: debe ser destinada a satisfacer necesidades básicas y esenciales de la comunidad. 5. Cadena productiva: Desarrollan aquellos sectores vinculados a la industria básica.
  17. 17. ¿Cómo conformar Empresas de Producción Social (EPS)? El registro es simple, debe hacerse a través de la página web de PDVSA. Una vez colocados todos sus datos en el campo de registro, debe consignar los siguientes requisitos: Personas jurídicas • Planillas de Solicitud de Inscripción y/o Actualización generadas por el Sistema REPS. • Acta de asamblea de accionistas o asociados debidamente registrada, en la cual se exprese la voluntad de acogerse a los programas sociales y condiciones de EPS, establecidos por PDVSA. • Copia del certificado de inscripción vigente, emitido por el Registro Nacional de Contratistas (RNC). • Las empresas consultoras deben consignar copia del certificado de inscripción en el Registro Electrónico de Consultores, emitido por SENCAMER. • Copia simple del acta constitutiva, últimas modificaciones estatutarias y copia de las cédulas de identidad de los accionistas y junta directiva. • Copia del recibo de teléfono. • Estado financiero del último ejercicio económico auditado por un contador público colegiado. Si no tuvo actividad: Balance general auditado a la fecha del último cierre y movimiento de las cuentas del patrimonio, si está constituido con partidas monetarias. • Copia de la declaración del ISLR del último ejercicio económico. • Copia del Registro de Información Fiscal (RIF).

