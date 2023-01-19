Successfully reported this slideshow.
GDSC FY Orientation.pptx

Jan. 19, 2023
Education

GDSC FY Orientation.pptx

  1. 1. • Google Developer Student Clubs are university based community groups for students interested in Google developer technologies. • Students from all undergraduate or graduate programs with an interest in growing as a developer are welcome. • By joining a GDSC, students grow their knowledge in a peer-to-peer learning environment and build solutions for local businesses and their community. What is GDSC?
  2. 2. ALISHA KAMAT TY Computers GDSC LEAD
  3. 3. Technical Domains under GDSC Web Development App Development Machine Learning Cloud Computing Cybersecurity
  4. 4. Perks of being a GDSC member 1.Enhance your technical knowledge and build your development skills 2.Get access to Google's learning resources and courses for free 3.Build real-life solutions to local problems in your community 4.Gain insights on the industry through our expert speaker sessions 5.Get a chance to share your story and be featured on our official social media handles
  5. 5. 1.Hands-on Workshops 1.Hackathons 1.Solution Challenge Type of Events we conduct 4. Expert Speaker Sessions 5. Study Jams 6. Google organised events
  6. 6. Join our GDSC FY groups if you still haven’t WhatsApp Group Link https://chat.whatsapp.com/ChmkwLQ Gt5I6p9fGB6HhDJ Scan the QR Code
  7. 7. Siddhant Sontakke TY Computers WEB DEVELOPMENT LEAD
  8. 8. Web Development Introduction: ● Web development is the process of creating and maintaining websites and web applications. It involves a combination of frontend and backend development, which work together to deliver a seamless user experience. Frontend developers create the visual and interactive elements of a website that users interact with, while backend developers create the server-side functionality and logic.
  9. 9. Frontend Development: Frontend development refers to the process of creating the user interface and user experience of a website or application. This includes designing and coding the layout, navigation, and interactive elements that users interact with. Frontend developers use languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to create the visual and interactive elements of a website or application. WEB DEVELOPMENT:
  10. 10. Navbar: WEB DEVELOPMENT:
  11. 11. Footer: WEB DEVELOPMENT:
  12. 12. The backend is the server side of a website. It keeps and organizes data and ensures that everything on the client side of the website operates correctly. It's the part of the site you can't interact with or see. This is where the data is stored, and without this data, there would be no frontend. The backend of the web consists of the server that hosts the website, an application for running it and a database to contain the data. WEB DEVELOPMENT: BACKEND DEVELOPMENT:
  13. 13. WEB DEVELOPMENT: BACKEND DEVELOPMENT:
  14. 14. Ketaki Deshmukh TY Computers MACHINE LEARNING LEAD
  15. 15. Introduction: Machine Learning is the process of training a piece of software, called a model, to make useful predictions from data. An ML model represents the mathematical relationship between the elements of data that an ML system uses to make predictions. Machine Learning
  16. 16. Too technical ? • In simple terms, machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence that deals with extracting patterns from complex data. • This can be used by computers to identify patterns and associations in massive amounts of data, and then make predictions and forecasts based on its findings. • Computers use computational techniques to gather information directly from data without relying on mathematical models.
  17. 17. Source :https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/made-simple-ai-vs-machine-learning- How does it work
  18. 18. Types of Machine Learning Source : https://www.ceralytics.com/3-types-of-machine-
  19. 19. Applications Source : https://towardsdatascience.com/coding-deep-learning-for-beginners-types-of-machine-
  20. 20. The Roadmap 1.Learn Python 1.Familiarize with Python Libraries 1.Revise Statistics 1.Study basic ML Concepts
  21. 21. https://quizizz.com/join Enter the code: QUIZ TIME!
  22. 22. Amogh Prabhu TY IT APP DEVELOPMENT LEAD (Flutter)
  23. 23. Sachit Sankhe TY IT APP DEVELOPMENT LEAD (Kotlin)
  24. 24. App Development Trends ● How many Apps do you have on your phone? A new feature is added every day. ● An increased customer base for businesses each moment. Innumerable expectations from a never-ending stream of users. All, a reflection of the break-neck speed evolution in the mobile app development industry. ● Emerging technologies such as AI, VR, AR, and blockchain are continuously influencing the course of mobile app development, and apps that power phones and wearables frequently take center stage. App Development
  25. 25. • Dart is an open-source, general-purpose, object-oriented programming language with C-style syntax developed by Google • Dart is a client-optimized language for fast apps on any platform. • Flutter uses Dart as its base programming language to develop applications. Programming Language
  26. 26. class Student { int id; String name; Student(this.id, this.name); } void main() { var students = []; students.add(new Student(1,"Amogh")); students.add(new Student(2,"Sachit")); for (int i = 0; i < students.length; i++) { print('Student ${i + 1}'); print('ID: ${students[i].id}'); print('Name: ${students[i].name}n'); } }
  27. 27. Flutter is Google’s portable UI toolkit for crafting beautiful, natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase. Flutter works with existing code, is used by developers and organizations around the world, and is free and open source. Framework
  28. 28. Let’s take a simple Flutter code for a basic demo page. A typical flutter code looks like this:
  29. 29. ANDROID OUTPUT iOS OUTPUT VOILA!
  30. 30. Flutter Events • Flutter Festival is a community led event series where developers can join to learn the fundamentals of Google technologies. - featuring Flutter, Firebase and Google Cloud content. • Learn flutter app development using the google resources offered by Google. • Create a beautiful user app that solves some day to day problems. • Showcase your work using the dev library. Flutter Festival
  31. 31. Kotlin • Kotlin is a modern statically typed general purpose programming language which is designed to fully interoperate with Java which means that Kotlin code can be easily integrated with existing Java code, and vice versa. • It is concise, expressive, and designed to be type- and null-safe. • Kotlin was designed to be an industrial-strength language that is more concise and expressive than Java, which is commonly used for Android development. A brief introduction
  32. 32. Example Kotlin Code
  33. 33. Jetpack Compose • Jetpack Compose modern toolkit for building native UI which simplifies and accelerates UI development on Android. • It is fully declarative so that you can describe your UI by calling some series of functions that will transform your data into a UI hierarchy. • When the data changes or is updated then the framework automatically recalls these functions and updates OR ‘recomposes’ the view for you. An UI Toolkit
  34. 34. Android Events • The Android Study Jams program is designed for a group of people in the community to come together to learn how to build Android apps. • GDSC VJTI conducted a 4-day long Online Android Study Jam where participants were given hands-on experience in developing Android App using Kotlin & XML files in Android Studio. • Also, a complete Android App was developed during the sessions called Coviaware - a News app for Covid related news Android Jam
  35. 35. Upcoming Events • The Android team will be coming with a Android Bootcamp where we will build a Complete Android Applications having API as well as authentication. • The Bootcamp will teach you how to use Jetpack Compose, a Android Toolkit & also how to create a FireAuth, authentication with Firebase. • The Dates for the event are 8,9 and 10 February. Further details will be announced soon. • Prerequisite -> Enthusiasm and a Laptop February Event
  36. 36. Resources • The Core Team have curated a list of resources with which you can start your journey in Developing App. • The doc contains resources for Flutter as well as Kotlin. • https://docs.google.com/document/d/1_3LaA_Ul_6otFwLMK08MRfX7mC VHImfpw5-Ny5u3Pc0/edit?usp=sharing Android & Flutter
  37. 37. Madhura Sawant TY IT CLOUD COMPUTING LEAD
  38. 38. Cloud Computing provides us means of accessing the applications as utilities over the Internet. It allows us to create, configure, and customize the applications online. The cloud technology includes a development platform, hard disk, software application, and database. Cloud Computing
  39. 39. What is Cloud? ● "The cloud" refers to servers that are accessed over the Internet, and the software and databases that run on those servers. ● Cloud servers are located in data centers all over the world. ● By using cloud computing, users and companies do not have to manage physical servers themselves or run software applications on their own machines.
  40. 40. Why Cloud Computing For any IT company, we need a Server Room that is the basic need of IT companies. In that server room, there should be a database server, mail server, networking, firewalls, routers, modem, switches, QPS (Query Per Second means how much queries or load will be handled by the server), configurable system, high net speed, and the maintenance engineers. To establish such IT infrastructure, we need to spend lots of money. To overcome all these problems and to reduce the IT infrastructure cost, Cloud Computing comes into existence.
  41. 41. ● It is the service offered through remote servers on the internet. ● These services might include database storage, applications, compute power and other IT resources. ● It uses pay-as-you-go approach ● In short,the cloud is the Internet, and cloud computing is techspeak that describes software and services that run through the Internet (or an intranet) rather than on private servers and hard drives. So what is exactly cloud computing?
  42. 42. Types of cloud
  43. 43. Cloud computing Services
  44. 44. Cloud Events ● 30 days access to Google Cloud Platform’s resources for free ● Get hands-on experience and learning on Google Cloud Platform ● Earn cool badges and goodies Google Cloud Career Practitioner campaign
  45. 45. Cyber Security
  46. 46. Amir Zakaria SY EXTC CYBER SECURITY TECHNICAL LEAD Sarthak Chowdhary TY EXTC CYBER SECURITY MANAGEMENT LEAD
  47. 47. 06:09 2 ABC 1 3 DEF 5 JKL 4 GHI 6 MNO 8 TUV 7 PQRS 9 WXYZ 0 Google Developer Student Clubs
  48. 48. CATEGORY OF HACKERS White Hat: a.k.a Ethical hackers is an individual who uses hacking skills to identify security vulnerabilities in hardware, software or networks. Black Hat: criminals who break into computer networks with malicious intent. State Hacker: government-backed hacking is a form of digital incursion that works to promote a nation's interest at home or abroad. HACKING OFFENSIVE 1:00 5:00 Google Developer Student Clubs
  49. 49. 1:30 5:00 HACKING OFFENSIVE Google Developer Student Clubs
  50. 50. Black Hat Ransomwares PLAYLIST Berezan Conti My Doom worm (2004) DarkSide rEvil 3:00 5:00 $53M $180M $35B $120M $200M HACKING OFFENSIVE Google Developer Student Clubs
  51. 51. GLOBAL RANSOMWARE DAMAGE COST Source: https://cybersecurityventures.com/global-ransomware-damage-costs-predicted-to-reach-250-billion-usd-by- 2031/ 4:00 5:00 2015: $325 Million 2017: $5 Billion 2021: $20 Billion 2024: $42 Billion 2026: $71.5 Billion 2028: $157 Billion 2031: $265 Billion HACKING OFFENSIVE Google Developer Student Clubs Cybercrime To Cost The World $10.5 Trillion Annually By 2025
  52. 52. Offensive Exploits and Vulnerabilities Phishing IGNORE XSS Cross Site Scripting IGNORE SQLi SQL Injection IGNORE R.C.E Remote Code Execution IGNORE HACKING OFFENSIVE 2:00 5:00
  53. 53. Where to Start DOWNLOAD KALI - JUMPING IN HEAD FIRST Links provided at the end of Presentation HACKING OFFENSIVE 1:00 5:00 Google Developer Student Clubs
  54. 54. CHIRAG PATIL TY Electronics CONTENT MANAGEMENT LEAD
  55. 55. Hello! We are the peeps behind the cool and awesome blogs you receive every Friday. What we do: • Reach out to you guys for your ideas and writings. • Review, edit and then post them! Content Management
  56. 56. All the GDSC Friday Blogs are posted on GDSC VJTI’s Medium handle along with LinkedIn to reach a wide range of audience. P.S.:Medium is a super useful website for anyone who wants to read blogs and expand their knowledge! Checkout GDSC VJTI’s Medium Page: medium.com/dscvjti Where to read these blogs and articles?
  57. 57. Ankit Sharma TY IT MEDIA & OUTREACH LEAD Aishwarya Jadhav TY IT MEDIA & OUTREACH LEAD
  58. 58. Hey! Our team tries to increase GDSC’s brand awareness and public exposure. What we do: ❖Manage the social media handles of GDSC VJTI. ❖To collaborate with GDSC’s at other colleges. Media & Outreach
  59. 59. ❖Reach out to students and tell them about the upcoming events and perks of attending the event. ❖To invite prominent speakers to give guest lectures at the college and share their vast reservoir of Knowledge with us. Media & Outreach
  60. 60. GDSC Design Team
  61. 61. Nirbhay Nikam TY Computers DESIGN TEAM LEAD Aayush Mehta TY Computers DESIGN TEAM MEMBER
  62. 62. Bhagyesh Chaudhari TY Electrical DESIGN TEAM MEMBER Sandip Gardi TY Electronics DESIGN TEAM MEMBER
  63. 63. Follow us on social media for updates https://twitter.com/gdsc_vjti/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/gdsc-vjti Take a photo of this slide! https://www.instagram.com/gdsc_vjti/
  64. 64. Got any questions for us?

