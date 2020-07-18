Successfully reported this slideshow.
Managing serverless workloads with Knative
savitaashture savita-ashture Savita Ashture @ savitaashture It's all about me :)
Agenda ➢ Serverless Again :) ○ Overview ➢ Knative ○ Overview, Modules, Products ➢ Serving ○ Terminology, Workflow ➢ Demo ○...
SERVERLESS
Serverless? -- CNCF Deﬁnition, https://www.cncf.io/blog/2018/02/14/cncf-takes-ﬁrst-step-towards-serverless-co mputing/ Eve...
1. No worries about infrastructure 2. Auto scaling 3. Pay as you go Principles
Knative
Knative Kubernetes-based platform to deploy and manage modern serverless workloads. 1. Open Source project 2. Acts as a la...
Knative Modules Build Serving Eventing Knative Kubernetes Platform Primitives
Knative Modules Build Serving Eventing Knative Kubernetes Platform Primitives
Knative Modules Build Serving Eventing Knative Kubernetes Platform Primitives Tekton
Knative Modules Knative Kubernetes Platform Primitives Serving Eventing
Products Platform Primitives Products Kubernetes Serving Eventing Google cloud run SAP Kyma Red Hat Openshift Pivotal Func...
Serving
Terminology Object Short Form ● Service ksvc ● Configuration cfg ● Route rt Knative Kind: Service Knative Service k8s Serv...
Workflow Service Configuration Manag es Route
Workflow Service Configuration Manag es Route Revision Revision Record and manage history
Workflow Service Configuration Manag es Route Revision Revision Record and manage history Routes Trafﬁc To
Workflow Service Configuration Manag es Route Revision Revision Record and manage history Routes Trafﬁc To Knative
Workflow Service Configuration Manag es Route Revision Revision Record and manage history Routes Traffic To Knative Deploy...
Workflow Service Configuration Manag es Route Revision Revision Record and manage history Routes Traffic To Knative Deploy...
1. Activates and scale up/down based on request. 2. Manages code and configuration revisions 3. Integrates with different ...
Demo
https://knative.dev/ https://github.com/knative/serving https://developers.redhat.com/topics/serverless-architecture/ http...
Thank you
Managing serverless workloads with knative
Session on managing serverless workloads with Knative by Savita Ashture as part of GDG Cloud, Bangalore meetup

Managing serverless workloads with knative

