April 14 l Session 2 l GBIH

Gold Trading Online Introduction To XAUUSD Trading. Gold Trading Charts. Technical Analysis Of Gold Trading. Trading G...
Gold trading online is gaining popularity among online traders.  Gold is one of the financial instruments provided for t...
 These trends mean that gold can be analyzed using technical analysis and traders can determine which direction the marke...
 Forex brokers have been providing currency trading services to traders because the currency exchange market is the large...
 From the chart above a trader can quickly determine the direction of the gold prices from the price movements.  The fir...
 When it comes to gold trading traders will use technical analysis and technical indicators like the ones shown above to ...
In the online market gold is traded as contracts, no physical gold is exchanged. When it comes to contracts - one gold co...
Gold Price  The price of gold is represented on the chart.  The price of gold will also have two decimal points and this...
 These are candlestick-based patterns for identifying important reversal patterns.  Hanging man is a bearish reversal pa...
 One of the most versatile indicators, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) tool shows the relationship betwe...
THANKS FOR LISTENING GOLD TRADING INTRODUCTION
  1. 1. Gold Trading Online Introduction To XAUUSD Trading. Gold Trading Charts. Technical Analysis Of Gold Trading. Trading Gold Contracts. Gold Price & Charts MT4 Indicators
  2. 2. Gold trading online is gaining popularity among online traders.  Gold is one of the financial instruments provided for trading online that a trader can choose. Gold as a financial instrument is liquid enough to be traded on the online markets. This liquidity has also led to formation of trends in the price movement of gold.
  3. 3.  These trends mean that gold can be analyzed using technical analysis and traders can determine which direction the market price of gold is likely to move in.  Gold now is liquid enough to be traded as a financial instrument in the online market and this has led to many online brokers providing gold as one of the financial instrument that traders can trade through the broker's online trading platform.
  4. 4.  Forex brokers have been providing currency trading services to traders because the currency exchange market is the largest financial market and the most liquid.  Gold has gained a lot of popularity, gold prices now also form trends that can be traded and analyzed.  This liquidity in gold has led to the formation of these price trends. The liquidity also means that there are enough traders willing to buy or sell at any time when the gold market is open.
  5. 5.  From the chart above a trader can quickly determine the direction of the gold prices from the price movements.  The first part prices are moving upwards in an upward trend, then they start to move down in a downward market trend and then finally the prices move upward in an upward market trend.  As a beginner trader wanting to trade gold you will have to learn how to analyze these market movements.
  6. 6.  When it comes to gold trading traders will use technical analysis and technical indicators like the ones shown above to determine the direction of the market prices. After determining the direction of the market prices a trader will then open trades in the direction of the trend.  If the trend is upwards then a trader will open buy trades and if the market trend is downward a trader will open a sell trade.  Buying is known as going long and selling is known as going short.  Traders can make profit when the market is trending upwards or downwards. When the market is trending upwards a trader will buy gold - this is known as going long. When the market is going downwards a trader will sell gold - this is known as going short.
  7. 7. In the online market gold is traded as contracts, no physical gold is exchanged. When it comes to contracts - one gold contract is equivalent to 100 units. If the unit used to measure gold is ounce, then one contract of gold that is traded in the online exchange market represents 100 ounces of gold.
  8. 8. Gold Price  The price of gold is represented on the chart.  The price of gold will also have two decimal points and this is the format used to quote the price of gold. Gold Chart  The historical prices of gold will be used to draw a chart. This price chart is then used by traders to determine which direction the market trend is likely to continue moving in. Traders will analyze the chart price movement using technical analysis and technical indicators.  The gold chart is the main tool used to trade gold.
  9. 9.  These are candlestick-based patterns for identifying important reversal patterns.  Hanging man is a bearish reversal pattern of one candlestick, generally found in the uptrend areas on price charts.  The lower wick is much longer than the upper body and should be two times the size of the upper portion, in order for the pattern to be considered valid.  Hammer, on the other hand, is a bullish reversal pattern, during market downtrends, signifying a potential trend reversal.  This means that sellers were initially in control, but buyers reversed that trend to drive prices back up to near the high for the day.
  10. 10.  One of the most versatile indicators, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) tool shows the relationship between two price moving averages (MAs).  It is one of the best trend following indicators, widely used by intraday and swing traders.  The 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is subtracted from the 12-day EMA, which is the faster moving average.  A 9-day EMA acts as the signal line, triggering buy and sell signals. The 9-day EMA is the slower moving average line.  The faster moving average line is quicker to react to price changes.  When prices move, this MA line will move quickly and crossover the 9-day EMA line.  When this crossover occurs and the faster line tends to “diverge” from the slower line, a new trend formation is indicated.
  11. 11. THANKS FOR LISTENING GOLD TRADING INTRODUCTION

