ZADP impact report - 2021

We are delighted to share with you our ZADP Impact Report (attached) celebrating all the achievements and learning of 2021. We are particularly proud of this report, which showcases how we have adapted and continued to work together to meet even more challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic this year and continue to build safer anaesthetic care in Zambia.
Our thanks go to everyone within our ZADP partnership and all supporters over the last year.