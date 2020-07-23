Grupo 4 procedimiento expedito violencia-9no.c.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE JURISPRUDENCIA CARRERA DE DERECHO Procedimiento expedito para la contravención...
INTEGRANTES: INTEGRANTES:  JOSÉ DANIEL VILLA REINOSO  JACINTO GABRIEL TITUAÑA PUJOTA  ANDRE ESTEFANPIA SANTACRUZ ZURA ...
Nociones generales Legislación ecuatoriana Procedimiento ordinario Art. 580 y siguientes Procedimientos especiales (634 de...
Funcionalidad del Derecho Penal Dr. Cornejo José Derecho Penal tiene una doble funcionalidad proteger al inocente frente a...
Conclusión  Estos nuevos procedimientos especiales, atienden de mejor manera, la transgresión ocasionada a los bienes jur...
PROCEDIMIENTO EXPEDITO Procedimiento expedito (art. 641) contravenciones penales artículo 19 del mismo cuerpo normativo, e...
PROCEDIMIENTO EXPEDITO (VIOLENCIA CONTRA LA MUJER Y MIEMBROS DEL NÚCLEO FAMILIAR) Art 643 COIP Reglas de sustanciación del...
Juez Competente Juez de violencia contra la mujer o miembros del núcleo familiar Juzgador de la familia, mujer, niñez y ad...
Juez Contravencional Juez de Garantías Penales Fiscalía Inicio de Investigación Medidas de Protección Juez de Garantías Pe...
Asistencia, asesoramiento y seguimiento procesal Posición de garante Falta de recursos económicos para representante legal...
ARTICULO 643 REGLAS NUMERAL 4
NUMERAL DEBER DE DENUNCIAR ART 422 DEBEN DENUNCIAR (art.422) Quienes tienen la obligación de hacerlo por mandato del COIP ...
DEBER DE DENUNCIAR ART 643 NUMERAL 4 PROFESIONALES DE LA SALUD (conocimiento del hecho) enviaran a la o el juzgador, previ...
ARTICULO 643 NUMERAL 5 La o el juzgador competente cuando de cualquier manera llegue a conocer algunas de las contravencio...
EJEMPLOS MEDIDAS DE PROTECCION (art 558) • Orden de salida de la persona procesada de la vivienda o morada, si la conviven...
ARTICULO 643 NUMERAL 6 La o el juzgador competente fijara de manera simultanea PENSION DE ALIMENTOS (mientras dure la Medi...
ARTICULO 643 NUMERAL 7 La o el juzgador competente vigilara el cumplimiento de las MEDIDAS DE PROTECCION. Valiéndose cuand...
Articulo 643#8 • La información acerca del domicilio • lugar de trabajo • centro de acogida • centro de estudios de la víc...
Articulo 643#9 Sorprendida en flagrancia. será aprehendida por los agentes a quienes la ley impone el deber de hacerlo y d...
Articulo 643#10 Articulo 683#10 cuando deba recuperarse a la víctima o sus familiares, para sacar al agresor de la viviend...
Articulo 643#11 • Cuando la o el juzgador llegue a tener conocimiento de que se ha cometido una de las contravenciones pre...
Art. 643 COIP 12. No se puede realizar la audiencia sin la presencia de la o el presunto infractor o la o el defensor. En ...
13. La audiencia se sustanciará conforme a las disposiciones de este Código. 14. Los certificados de honorabilidad o labor...
15. “Las y los profesionales que actúan en las oficinas técnicas de los juzgados de violencia contra la mujer y la familia...
• 16. No se realizarán nuevos peritajes médicos si existen informes de centros de salud u hospitalarios donde se atendió a...
• 17. La o el juzgador resolverá de manera motivada en la misma audiencia, de forma oral. Los jueces penales que son los e...
• 18. La sentencia se reducirá a escrito con las formalidades y requisitos previstos en este Código y los sujetos procesal...
• 19. Los plazos para las impugnaciones corren luego de la notificación y la sentencia puede ser apelada ante la o el juzg...
